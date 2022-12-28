ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Morning Hustle

Kehlani Got A New Boo? Check Out Kiara Russell

So if you were wondering if Kehalni was still with 070 Shake, she’s not…but she does seem to have a type. Kehlani was previously romantically involved with  Kyrie Irving, PARTYNEXTDOOR, YG, and then 070 Shake, which was an entirely different direction of the same sex, and she seems to be staying there! Kehlani confirmed that […]
NEW JERSEY STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Fivio Foreign Slammed By GF For Posting Video With Asian Doll

Fivio’s BM, Jasmine Giselle, took to Instagram Live to blast the rapper after a video of him and Asian Doll made its rounds online. Fivio Foreign’s girlfriend Jasmine Giselle is not happy about the rapper’s recent video with Asian Doll. Asian shared a video to Tik Tok of herself dancing seductively with the Brooklyn rapper to new Ice Spice music. Shortly after the post, Jasmine hopped on Instagram Live to blast the “Say My Name” star over his antics.
K97.5

Kehlani has a TYPE! Meet Kiara Russell [Photos]

MINNESOTA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Coi Leray Gushes About Meeting Busta Rhymes, Calls Rapper An “Icon Legend”

The 25-year-old ended her year by meeting one of her favorite musicians. As Coi Leray continues to see her star rise, the 25-year-old recently linked up with someone she considers to be an “icon legend.” Appearing to party and dance with Busta Rhymes at an event, she shared a clip of their meeting on social media and opened up about how special the moment was for her.
News Breaking LIVE

Cause of "Ellen DeGeneres Show" Star's Death Revealed

Following the tragic news of the death of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” star Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the medical examiner has officially released the cause of death. Boss died this week at the age of 40 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office announced on Thursday.
Black Enterprise

‘I Just Hope He’s Okay’: Kanye West ‘Missing’ After Former Employee Alleges Rapper Owes Money

Kanye West’s former manager, Thomas St. John, plans to serve the rapper who fell from grace a $4.5 million lawsuit, but Kanye is nowhere to be found. The U.S. Sun retrieved a court filing from Dec. 19, 2022, that states St. John and his attorneys are requesting more time—until the end of March—to serve West and his company Yeezy L.L.C. The former manager’s efforts to contact the rapper have been unsuccessful because West was not reachable by mail, at home, or even at a law group listed as his contact.
hotnewhiphop.com

Kehlani Dances On Letitia Wright At Club In London

Kehlani can be seen dancing on Letitia Wright in a viral video taken in London. Kehlani was spotted dancing on Letitia Wright at a club in London in a video that surfaced on social media on Tuesday. Dreya Mac, DJ Noodles, as well as 070 Shake, were all also in attendance.
musictimes.com

GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live

GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
TMZ.com

Roddy Ricch & Producer 30 Roc Sued Over 'The Box'

Roddy Ricch's megahit "The Box" is celebrating its 3rd anniversary Tuesday ... but now the Compton rapper is dealing with a new copyright lawsuit over it. According to court documents, obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, Roddy, his producer 30 Roc, Atlantic Records, and others are being sued by artist Greg Perry ... who claims Roddy and co. took certain key elements of his 1975 song "Come On Down (Get Your Head Out Of The Clouds)" and dropped 'em in "The Box" without permission.
RadarOnline

Tory Lanez Agrees To Pay 'Love & Hip Hop' Star Prince In Settlement Over Alleged Nightclub Attacks

Tory Lanez has reached a financial settlement with Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Prince over alleged nightclub assaults— as the disgraced rapper’s criminal trial where he stands accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion begins in Los Angeles, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the pint-sized rapper’s new attorney revealed the agreement with Prince as part of her plea to take the trial date off the court’s calendar. In court documents, the attorney, Kadisha Phelps, said she was recently retained by Lanez and needed time to catch up. As RadarOnline.com first reported, Lanez was dropped by...
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Slim Thug Says Tory Lanez Should’ve “Been Humble” With Megan Thee Stallion

The Houston rapper says Megan initially defended Tory. Tory Lanez’ recent guilty verdict has caused a great divide in the hip hop community. Many celebs flocked to social media to share their opinion on the controversial case. Houston legend Slim Thug is the latest star to express his thoughts on the Megan vs. Tory incident.
HOUSTON, TX
thesource.com

[LISTEN] Audio Leaked Of Jail Call Between Tory Lanez And Kelsey Nicole

A leaked phone call between incarcerated rapper Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion’s former friend Kelsey Nicole on the night that the “W.A.P.” co-star was shot in her foot following a party at the home of Kylie Jenner. Lanez talks about what he could remember about the...
hotnewhiphop.com

ABC Accidentally Shows Picture Of Quavo In Takeoff Tribute

The mistake was made within their 2022 “In-Memorium” segment, which aired on Monday (December 26). At the end of every year, ABC does an “In Memorium” segment to honor the celebrities who have passed away throughout the months prior. Airing on Monday (December 26), this year’s...
Page Six

Offset, with Cardi B by his side, gives first performance since Takeoff’s death at Art Basel party

Offset paid tribute to his late cousin and Migos co-member Takeoff during his performance at Miami megaclub E11even’s Art Week party on Friday. The rapper arrived with his wife Cardi B by his side at 4 a.m., an insider tells Page Six. “We’re doing this for my brother,” he told the crowd before performing. “For Takeoff, let’s do this s—t.” The 30-year-old rapper’s performance marked the first time Offset has performed since Takeoff’s tragic death. Offset and Cardi B “were dancing and drinking and having a great time,” the source said. Meanwhile Chance The Rapper was seen at another table during Offset’s performance. Offset threw dollar bills...
hotnewhiphop.com

Theophilus London Missing Since July: Report

His father released an emotional statement, telling the rapper how much he loves him. Hip Hop is concerned this evening after a report surfaced about Theophilus London. According to several surfacing reports, the famed rapper’s family has been searching for him. A press release states that they haven’t had...
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Quentin Miller Details Writing “R.I.C.O.” & DJ Drama Relationship

Quentin Miller discusses “R.I.C.O.,” Drake, DJ Drama, and Meek Mill during his latest VladTV interview. Throughout the course of Hip-Hop history, there have been countless beefs between rappers. Although his neverending conflict with Pusha T has become a career-defining back-and-forth for him, Drake’s first major beef involved Meek Mill. While tensions were undoubtedly brewing behind the scenes, most casual fans can trace their conflict back to “R.I.C.O.” That Dreams Worth More Than Money cut contributed to a war of words and diss tracks between the close collaborators. Furthermore, it led to Atlanta-based rapper Quentin Miller being exposed as Drake’s alleged ghostwriter.

