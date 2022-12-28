Read full article on original website
Kehlani Got A New Boo? Check Out Kiara Russell
So if you were wondering if Kehalni was still with 070 Shake, she’s not…but she does seem to have a type. Kehlani was previously romantically involved with Kyrie Irving, PARTYNEXTDOOR, YG, and then 070 Shake, which was an entirely different direction of the same sex, and she seems to be staying there! Kehlani confirmed that […]
Kehlani Debuts New Girlfriend Kiara “Kiki” Russell On TikTok After Sparking Romance Rumors With Letitia Wright
The R&B singer has moved on to a new relationship, just months after calling it quits with ex-girlfriend 070 Shake.
hotnewhiphop.com
Fivio Foreign Slammed By GF For Posting Video With Asian Doll
Fivio’s BM, Jasmine Giselle, took to Instagram Live to blast the rapper after a video of him and Asian Doll made its rounds online. Fivio Foreign’s girlfriend Jasmine Giselle is not happy about the rapper’s recent video with Asian Doll. Asian shared a video to Tik Tok of herself dancing seductively with the Brooklyn rapper to new Ice Spice music. Shortly after the post, Jasmine hopped on Instagram Live to blast the “Say My Name” star over his antics.
Kehlani has a TYPE! Meet Kiara Russell [Photos]
hotnewhiphop.com
Coi Leray Gushes About Meeting Busta Rhymes, Calls Rapper An “Icon Legend”
The 25-year-old ended her year by meeting one of her favorite musicians. As Coi Leray continues to see her star rise, the 25-year-old recently linked up with someone she considers to be an “icon legend.” Appearing to party and dance with Busta Rhymes at an event, she shared a clip of their meeting on social media and opened up about how special the moment was for her.
Cause of "Ellen DeGeneres Show" Star's Death Revealed
Following the tragic news of the death of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” star Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the medical examiner has officially released the cause of death. Boss died this week at the age of 40 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office announced on Thursday.
‘I Just Hope He’s Okay’: Kanye West ‘Missing’ After Former Employee Alleges Rapper Owes Money
Kanye West’s former manager, Thomas St. John, plans to serve the rapper who fell from grace a $4.5 million lawsuit, but Kanye is nowhere to be found. The U.S. Sun retrieved a court filing from Dec. 19, 2022, that states St. John and his attorneys are requesting more time—until the end of March—to serve West and his company Yeezy L.L.C. The former manager’s efforts to contact the rapper have been unsuccessful because West was not reachable by mail, at home, or even at a law group listed as his contact.
‘Hip Hop Homicides’ Exclusive: Master P Opens Up About Late Rapper Soulja Slim, “He Was Our Tupac”
The legacy of Soulja Slim continues, thanks in part to his music and other artists mentioning him in their lyrics, but the newest episode of Hip Hop Homicides delves deeper into what cost him his life. Master P Discusses His Relationship With Soulja Slim. We’ve got a sneak peek exclusive...
Boosie Responds To Gabrielle Union Implying He’s Gay Due To His Obsession With Zaya Wade & Lil Nas X: ‘How Dare You Challenge A Ghetto Hero’s Manhood’
Boosie Badazz’s unexplained obsession with reprimanding LGBTQ+ celebrities is being called out by Gabrielle Union, who thinks the rapper might be so into certain stars not because he disapproves of their lifestyle–but because he has a crush on them. A clip of an old Gabrielle Union interview resurfaced...
hotnewhiphop.com
Van Lathan Calls Akon A “Clown” For Comparing African & Black American Performers
Akon didn’t have nice things to say about Black American performers but praised artists from Africa. Akon has been on quite the press run lately, and not everyone is impressed. The hitmaker’s recent remarks about Nick Cannon earned him a viral moment. However, his comments comparing African performers to Black Americans received a bit of pushback.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kehlani Dances On Letitia Wright At Club In London
Kehlani can be seen dancing on Letitia Wright in a viral video taken in London. Kehlani was spotted dancing on Letitia Wright at a club in London in a video that surfaced on social media on Tuesday. Dreya Mac, DJ Noodles, as well as 070 Shake, were all also in attendance.
musictimes.com
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
TMZ.com
Roddy Ricch & Producer 30 Roc Sued Over 'The Box'
Roddy Ricch's megahit "The Box" is celebrating its 3rd anniversary Tuesday ... but now the Compton rapper is dealing with a new copyright lawsuit over it. According to court documents, obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, Roddy, his producer 30 Roc, Atlantic Records, and others are being sued by artist Greg Perry ... who claims Roddy and co. took certain key elements of his 1975 song "Come On Down (Get Your Head Out Of The Clouds)" and dropped 'em in "The Box" without permission.
Tory Lanez Agrees To Pay 'Love & Hip Hop' Star Prince In Settlement Over Alleged Nightclub Attacks
Tory Lanez has reached a financial settlement with Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Prince over alleged nightclub assaults— as the disgraced rapper’s criminal trial where he stands accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion begins in Los Angeles, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the pint-sized rapper’s new attorney revealed the agreement with Prince as part of her plea to take the trial date off the court’s calendar. In court documents, the attorney, Kadisha Phelps, said she was recently retained by Lanez and needed time to catch up. As RadarOnline.com first reported, Lanez was dropped by...
hotnewhiphop.com
Slim Thug Says Tory Lanez Should’ve “Been Humble” With Megan Thee Stallion
The Houston rapper says Megan initially defended Tory. Tory Lanez’ recent guilty verdict has caused a great divide in the hip hop community. Many celebs flocked to social media to share their opinion on the controversial case. Houston legend Slim Thug is the latest star to express his thoughts on the Megan vs. Tory incident.
thesource.com
[LISTEN] Audio Leaked Of Jail Call Between Tory Lanez And Kelsey Nicole
A leaked phone call between incarcerated rapper Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion’s former friend Kelsey Nicole on the night that the “W.A.P.” co-star was shot in her foot following a party at the home of Kylie Jenner. Lanez talks about what he could remember about the...
hotnewhiphop.com
ABC Accidentally Shows Picture Of Quavo In Takeoff Tribute
The mistake was made within their 2022 “In-Memorium” segment, which aired on Monday (December 26). At the end of every year, ABC does an “In Memorium” segment to honor the celebrities who have passed away throughout the months prior. Airing on Monday (December 26), this year’s...
Offset, with Cardi B by his side, gives first performance since Takeoff’s death at Art Basel party
Offset paid tribute to his late cousin and Migos co-member Takeoff during his performance at Miami megaclub E11even’s Art Week party on Friday. The rapper arrived with his wife Cardi B by his side at 4 a.m., an insider tells Page Six. “We’re doing this for my brother,” he told the crowd before performing. “For Takeoff, let’s do this s—t.” The 30-year-old rapper’s performance marked the first time Offset has performed since Takeoff’s tragic death. Offset and Cardi B “were dancing and drinking and having a great time,” the source said. Meanwhile Chance The Rapper was seen at another table during Offset’s performance. Offset threw dollar bills...
hotnewhiphop.com
Theophilus London Missing Since July: Report
His father released an emotional statement, telling the rapper how much he loves him. Hip Hop is concerned this evening after a report surfaced about Theophilus London. According to several surfacing reports, the famed rapper’s family has been searching for him. A press release states that they haven’t had...
hotnewhiphop.com
Quentin Miller Details Writing “R.I.C.O.” & DJ Drama Relationship
Quentin Miller discusses “R.I.C.O.,” Drake, DJ Drama, and Meek Mill during his latest VladTV interview. Throughout the course of Hip-Hop history, there have been countless beefs between rappers. Although his neverending conflict with Pusha T has become a career-defining back-and-forth for him, Drake’s first major beef involved Meek Mill. While tensions were undoubtedly brewing behind the scenes, most casual fans can trace their conflict back to “R.I.C.O.” That Dreams Worth More Than Money cut contributed to a war of words and diss tracks between the close collaborators. Furthermore, it led to Atlanta-based rapper Quentin Miller being exposed as Drake’s alleged ghostwriter.
