Bridge near Fairview slated for state project

Gov. Laura Kelly and Kansas Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz announced earlier this month that $40.5 million will be available to support 33 local and off-system bridge projects across the state. Among the 22 projects includes a local one in Brown County — just a mile south of Fairview on 220th...
FAIRVIEW, KS
City Commission makes minor change in appointment plans

During her time at the end of Tuesday evening’s meeting of the Hiawatha City Commissioner, Mayor-elect Becky Shamburg requested a change for the plan to choose the person who will fill her vacant commission seat starting in 2023. Shamburg expressed concern that installing a new member during the regular...
South Topeka street closed after water-main break

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A busy south Topeka street is closed as a result of a water-main break. Traffic is closed on S.W. 27th Street east of S.W. Topeka Boulevard while crews make repairs to the water-main break, city officials said. In addition, the right northbound lane of S.W. Topeka...
TOPEKA, KS
SNCO Solid Waste hosting weekend cardboard collection

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Solid Waste Department wants your cardboard. The agency is holding a cardboard-only collection this Saturday at the Stormont Vail Events Center. It’s the first time they’ve held an event like this. They think it’s come at the perfect time. “We...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Kansas woman hospitalized after violent crash

ATCHISON COUNTY—A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just before 11:30a.m. Thursday in Atchison County. A 2021 Kia passenger car driven by Pamela Williamson, 72, Atchison, was northbound in the 500 block U.S.73, according to Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson. The vehicle left the roadway, struck a drainage...
ATCHISON COUNTY, KS
Hiawatha Municipal Court

Hiawatha Municipal Court actions for the month of December 2022, Ted Collins, Judge. Fines listed (except seatbelt violations) are in addition to court costs of $100.00 on each case.
HIAWATHA, KS
New developments arrive; an iconic structure destroyed

The middle months of the year 2022 in Platte County featured a bevy of news highlights, including the Parkville Farmers Market getting struck by trucks not once but twice, as well as several announcements of restaurant openings and new developments on the way. Below is part two of The Landmark’s...
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
Jefferson Co. authorities identify man killed in house fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jefferson County authorities have confirmed the identity of a man killed in a fire December 19. Sheriff Jeff Herrig says 38-year-old Jesse smith died in the fire at 9172 Lakeshore Dr., east of Lake Perry. Crews from the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office helped recover then-unidentified...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KS
Topeka has seen two vehicle-pedestrian fatalities so far in 2022

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - At least six vehicle-related fatalities and two other vehicle-pedestrian fatalities have been reported in 2022 in Topeka as of Friday, Dec. 30, according to WIBW records and information provided by the city. Additionally, three vehicle-related fatalities have been reported outside the Topeka city limits in Shawnee...
TOPEKA, KS
Brown County Sheriff

* On Dec. 16, at approximately 8:25 p.m., the Brown County Sheriff's Office Drug Task Force intiated a search warrant at 714 Iowa Street in Hiawatha. Arrested on charges of $1000 Brown County Misdemeanor Failure to Appear Warrant, $2500 Brown County Felony Failure to Appear Warrant, Possession of Meth, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernlaia and Criminal Possession of a Weapon was Doug Milford, 41, Hiawatha. Milford remains in the Brown County jail. Steven Schler, 66, Hiawatha was arrested on charges of Possession of Meth, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and was released on an OR BOND on 12-19-2022. Hiawatha PD assisted.
BROWN COUNTY, KS
TPD units at Central Topeka home part of robbery investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say units at one Central Topeka home Thursday night were investigating a robbery. The Topeka Police Dept. says officers responded Thursday morning to an aggravated robbery at 8th and Topeka. Information provided by the victim led them to the 1100 block of SW Plass Ave., where a search warrant was served around 8 p.m.
TOPEKA, KS

