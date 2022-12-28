Read full article on original website
City of Atchison, Kansas, declares water emergency
The city of Atchison, Kansas, declared a water emergency Thursday night because of record-low river levels.
WIBW
Fire damages vacant house early Friday near Soldier in Jackson County
SOLDIER, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning fire at a vacant house in Jackson County is under investigation, authorities said. The blaze was reported around 1:45 a.m. Friday at 2348 270th Road, just west of Soldier. Crews continued fighting the fire into the morning hours as they extinguished hot spots. Jackson...
Road reopened near West Topeka pasture fire, heavy smoke still in the air
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Emergency workers are responding to a pasture fire west of the capital city on Thursday. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office put out a warning via social media for local residents to avoid the area near the intersection of Southwest 37th St. and Southwest Auburn Rd. due to a pasture fire. The fire […]
hiawathaworldonline.com
Bridge near Fairview slated for state project
Gov. Laura Kelly and Kansas Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz announced earlier this month that $40.5 million will be available to support 33 local and off-system bridge projects across the state. Among the 22 projects includes a local one in Brown County — just a mile south of Fairview on 220th...
hiawathaworldonline.com
City Commission makes minor change in appointment plans
During her time at the end of Tuesday evening’s meeting of the Hiawatha City Commissioner, Mayor-elect Becky Shamburg requested a change for the plan to choose the person who will fill her vacant commission seat starting in 2023. Shamburg expressed concern that installing a new member during the regular...
WIBW
South Topeka street closed after water-main break
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A busy south Topeka street is closed as a result of a water-main break. Traffic is closed on S.W. 27th Street east of S.W. Topeka Boulevard while crews make repairs to the water-main break, city officials said. In addition, the right northbound lane of S.W. Topeka...
WIBW
SNCO Solid Waste hosting weekend cardboard collection
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Solid Waste Department wants your cardboard. The agency is holding a cardboard-only collection this Saturday at the Stormont Vail Events Center. It’s the first time they’ve held an event like this. They think it’s come at the perfect time. “We...
Kansas woman hospitalized after violent crash
ATCHISON COUNTY—A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just before 11:30a.m. Thursday in Atchison County. A 2021 Kia passenger car driven by Pamela Williamson, 72, Atchison, was northbound in the 500 block U.S.73, according to Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson. The vehicle left the roadway, struck a drainage...
hiawathaworldonline.com
Hiawatha Municipal Court
Hiawatha Municipal Court actions for the month of December 2022, Ted Collins, Judge. Fines listed (except seatbelt violations) are in addition to court costs of $100.00 on each case.
plattecountylandmark.com
New developments arrive; an iconic structure destroyed
The middle months of the year 2022 in Platte County featured a bevy of news highlights, including the Parkville Farmers Market getting struck by trucks not once but twice, as well as several announcements of restaurant openings and new developments on the way. Below is part two of The Landmark’s...
WIBW
Jefferson Co. authorities identify man killed in house fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jefferson County authorities have confirmed the identity of a man killed in a fire December 19. Sheriff Jeff Herrig says 38-year-old Jesse smith died in the fire at 9172 Lakeshore Dr., east of Lake Perry. Crews from the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office helped recover then-unidentified...
One person dies in crash on I-29 in Platte County
A deadly crash on northbound Interstate 29 just north of Platte City has significantly backed up traffic while first responders and investigators work the scene.
WIBW
Topeka has seen two vehicle-pedestrian fatalities so far in 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - At least six vehicle-related fatalities and two other vehicle-pedestrian fatalities have been reported in 2022 in Topeka as of Friday, Dec. 30, according to WIBW records and information provided by the city. Additionally, three vehicle-related fatalities have been reported outside the Topeka city limits in Shawnee...
hiawathaworldonline.com
Brown County Sheriff
* On Dec. 16, at approximately 8:25 p.m., the Brown County Sheriff's Office Drug Task Force intiated a search warrant at 714 Iowa Street in Hiawatha. Arrested on charges of $1000 Brown County Misdemeanor Failure to Appear Warrant, $2500 Brown County Felony Failure to Appear Warrant, Possession of Meth, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernlaia and Criminal Possession of a Weapon was Doug Milford, 41, Hiawatha. Milford remains in the Brown County jail. Steven Schler, 66, Hiawatha was arrested on charges of Possession of Meth, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and was released on an OR BOND on 12-19-2022. Hiawatha PD assisted.
WIBW
High-speed chase ends in crash late Tuesday near US-75 and I-70 interchange in west Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A police chase ended with a crash and one person taken into custody late Tuesday along a highway in west Topeka, authorities said. The crash was reported at 10:02 p.m. Tuesday near the S.W. Interstate 70 and US-75 highway interchange. Kansas Highway Patrol officials told 13...
WIBW
Three-vehicle, head-on collision in south Topeka sends several people to hospital
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A three-vehicle, head-on crash late Wednesday morning sent several people to the hospital and shut down a major street in south Topeka. None of the injuries was believed to be life-threatening, authorities said at the scene. The crash was reported around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the...
Man found dead in Ottawa with evidence of fentanyl
A 22-year-old man from Lawrence was found dead Wednesday in a residence in Ottawa, where evidence of fentanyl was recovered, according to the Ottawa Police Department.
WIBW
TPD units at Central Topeka home part of robbery investigation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say units at one Central Topeka home Thursday night were investigating a robbery. The Topeka Police Dept. says officers responded Thursday morning to an aggravated robbery at 8th and Topeka. Information provided by the victim led them to the 1100 block of SW Plass Ave., where a search warrant was served around 8 p.m.
15-year-old Missouri girl injured after pickup, SUV crash
ATCHISON COUNTY, MO.—One person was injured in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Tuesday in Atchison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2020 Ram 1500 driven by a 16-year-old Rock Port boy was northbound on U.S. 136 two miles west of Tarkio. The driver lost control on the ice covered road.
