Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
news8000.com
Sparta boys basketball falls to Northwestern in holiday tourney
The Sparta boys basketball team fell to Northwestern on Thursday afternoon in West Salem, 81-66. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
news8000.com
West Salem boys basketball rolls past Northwestern, 91-52
The West Salem boys basketball team began its holiday tournament on Wednesday afternoon with a 91-52 victory over Northwestern. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
news8000.com
Margaret A. Saley
Margaret A. Saley, 76 of Onalaska, passed away at her home on Thursday, December 22, 2022, following a short but courageous battle with cancer. She was born December 12, 1946, in La Crosse to Earl and Jesse (Taylor) McKinney and graduated from Aquinas High School in 1965. On August 12, 1967, she married Roger Saley, and he preceded her in death on October 10, 2014. Margaret was a stay-at-home mom to her four children for many years, until returning to school and earning her L.P.N. degree in 1979 from WWTI in La Crosse. She then worked for the Onalaska Care Center for over 30 years until her retirement.
news8000.com
Richard “Dick” R. Rifenberg (Riff)
“Dick is dead…RAV4 for sale” is the only obituary Dad wanted. His family, however, has much more to tell about him. Richard Roy Rifenberg, 94, of Onalaska, died December 29, 2022, at his home in Onalaska of a broken heart. He was born on March 27, 1928, to Reuben G. and Edna V. (Miller) Rifenberg in La Crosse, Wisconsin. On July 2, 1949, Dick married Edith Louise Rhomberg at Wesley United Methodist Church in La Crosse. They were married 1 week shy of 73 years when Edith passed away on June 26, 2022. Dick’s heart was broken.
Michael Furtney Removes Name From Transfer Portal, Returns to Wisconsin
Senior guard Michael Furtney discussed his decision to remove his name from the NCAA transfer portal and play a sixth season for the Badgers in 2023.
news8000.com
Elizabeth Ann Heberlein
Elizabeth Ann “Liz” Heberlein, 83 of La Crescent, MN., passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, December 26, 2022 with her family by her side. Liz was born in La Crosse, WI., on January 9, 1939 to Lloyd and Florence (Hundt) Erickson. Liz was known for being a great cook and baker and had the honor of being crowned Applefest Queen in 1958.
news8000.com
Kristine Marie Sandy
Kristine Marie Sandy, of rural Coon Valley, Wis., a woman of great heart and intellect, died Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, of complications due to endocarditis, at Gundersen Medical Center in La Crosse. She was 60. Kris spent her last days surrounded by the family she loved and sustained, and who...
nbc15.com
Sun Prairie and Marshall paramedics prepare to consolidate
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - First responders hope to combat a staffing shortage when Sun Prairie Emergency Management Services absorbs the Village of Marshall EMS in the new year. Emergency response services will merge between the two municipalities on January 1, 2023. Sun Prairie Fire and Interim EMS Chief Christopher...
news8000.com
Ralph A. Mann
Ralph A Mann, 93, of Onalaska WI, passed away peacefully on December 23rd, 2022, at home. Ralph was born on December 3, 1929, at home in California to Lonnie and Sarah Mann, the 2nd of 3 sons. He was always a hard worker and was proud of his humble beginnings. A native of Exeter and Fresno, California, he graduated from Exeter Union High School in 1947 and earned his Bachelor of Arts degree with honors in criminology from Fresno State College in 1953. He also earned.
nbc15.com
Belleville community mourns loss of teacher
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Belleville community is mourning the loss of a beloved technology education teacher. In a message sent out to all families and staff Monday, the School District of Belleville District stated it was notified that teacher Ed Neumann had died while hunting on Christmas. Neumann was...
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Wisconsin Basketball Team travels nearly 20 hours on bus After Southwest flight canceled to play Holiday Tournament in The Villages!
The Question Everyone was asking is did they make it? The Answer – YES!!. The Vel Phillips Memorial High School boy’s basketball team who are from Madison Wisconsin fly down to Florida for a tournament against the nation’s top talent each year. The 2022 edition included a group of 24 people who took a bus from Madison to Chicago’s Midway Airport at 5 a.m. on Monday for a 10:30 a.m. flight.
wwisradio.com
6th Offense OWI Arrest in LaCrosse
Location: HWY 35 / ELM ST. Michael James Eggen, 39 years of age, from Onalaska has been arrested by the Wisconsin State. Patrol DeForest Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 6th offense. A trooper stopped a vehicle for deviation from designated lane and speed. During the initial.
thecountyline.net
Fire destroys Irish Ridge Road business
Fire consumed an Amish furniture shop Tuesday evening on Irish Ridge Road, near Parker Road in rural Cashton, resulting in a total loss. The building belongs to Paul Schrock and his son and is located across the road from Scenic View Bulk Food Store. No one was injured. The Westby,...
news8000.com
Thomas B. Ghelfi
Thomas B. Ghelfi, 70, of West Salem, passed away at home on Monday, December 26, 2022. He was born January 16, 1952 in La Crosse to Bernard and Berniece Ghelfi. He married Debra Koltermann on March 23, 2008. Tom received an honorable discharge from the Armed Forces in March 1977....
news8000.com
Dianne M. Arneson
Dianne Arneson received the ultimate gift of eternal life on Christmas Day 2022. She peacefully left her earthly life in the gentle arms of her family, knowing she was loved and cherished. Dianne was born on January 14, 1932 in Westby, Wisconsin to C.O. and Margaret Veldey. She grew up in Westby and graduated from Westby High School in 1950. She graduated from Madison Business College in 1951. Dianne met Neil Arneson, who was the love her life, at the age of sixteen while harvesting tobacco near Viroqua. They were married on June 28, 1952 and celebrated 59 years together. Dianne and Neil were blessed to nurture three uniquely determined children, David, Tamzin and Paul.
CBS 58
Madison basketball team takes 30-hour bus ride to Florida after canceled flight
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Madison high school basketball team would not settle for being stranded at the airport amid thousands of flight delays and cancelations this past week. Vel Phillips Memorial High School's boys' team was scheduled to play in a tournament in Florida, but when they reached...
news8000.com
Phillip L. Murphy
Phillip L. Murphy age 83 of Camp Douglas, WI., died on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at UW Hospital in Madison, WI. Phillip was the son of Thomas and Mildred (Grimshaw) Murphy and was born on August 29, 1939 in Clearfield Township, New Lisbon Wisconsin. He was united in marriage to...
What We Learned: Wisconsin 24 Oklahoma State 17
PHOENIX -- Luke Fickell is now 1-0 as Wisconsin's head football coach. The Badgers (7-6) scored 21 unanswered points and held off a late surge from Oklahoma State (7-6), hanging for a 24-17 victory in the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Avoiding their first losing season since 2001, UW has now...
Rural Pardeeville home a total loss following Wednesday evening fire
PARDEEVILLE, Wis. — A rural Pardeeville home is considered a total loss following a fire Wednesday evening, the Pardeeville Fire Department said. The fire broke out at a home on Warnke Road in the town of Scott. According to Pardeeville’s fire chief, when firefighters got to the scene they saw flames coming from the house. It took roughly 30 to...
nbc15.com
Icy roads causes six-vehicle crash on Madison’s east side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police believe ice was a factor in a six-vehicle crash on Madison’s east side last week. The wreck occurred around 7 p.m. Friday, December 23, on the Stoughton Rd. bridge and it resulted in a road closure, according to an incident. Police said there were...
Comments / 0