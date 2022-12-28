Dianne Arneson received the ultimate gift of eternal life on Christmas Day 2022. She peacefully left her earthly life in the gentle arms of her family, knowing she was loved and cherished. Dianne was born on January 14, 1932 in Westby, Wisconsin to C.O. and Margaret Veldey. She grew up in Westby and graduated from Westby High School in 1950. She graduated from Madison Business College in 1951. Dianne met Neil Arneson, who was the love her life, at the age of sixteen while harvesting tobacco near Viroqua. They were married on June 28, 1952 and celebrated 59 years together. Dianne and Neil were blessed to nurture three uniquely determined children, David, Tamzin and Paul.

WESTBY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO