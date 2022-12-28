ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland Center, WI

news8000.com

West Salem boys basketball rolls past Northwestern, 91-52

The West Salem boys basketball team began its holiday tournament on Wednesday afternoon with a 91-52 victory over Northwestern. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
WEST SALEM, WI
news8000.com

Margaret A. Saley

Margaret A. Saley, 76 of Onalaska, passed away at her home on Thursday, December 22, 2022, following a short but courageous battle with cancer. She was born December 12, 1946, in La Crosse to Earl and Jesse (Taylor) McKinney and graduated from Aquinas High School in 1965. On August 12, 1967, she married Roger Saley, and he preceded her in death on October 10, 2014. Margaret was a stay-at-home mom to her four children for many years, until returning to school and earning her L.P.N. degree in 1979 from WWTI in La Crosse. She then worked for the Onalaska Care Center for over 30 years until her retirement.
ONALASKA, WI
news8000.com

Richard “Dick” R. Rifenberg (Riff)

“Dick is dead…RAV4 for sale” is the only obituary Dad wanted. His family, however, has much more to tell about him. Richard Roy Rifenberg, 94, of Onalaska, died December 29, 2022, at his home in Onalaska of a broken heart. He was born on March 27, 1928, to Reuben G. and Edna V. (Miller) Rifenberg in La Crosse, Wisconsin. On July 2, 1949, Dick married Edith Louise Rhomberg at Wesley United Methodist Church in La Crosse. They were married 1 week shy of 73 years when Edith passed away on June 26, 2022. Dick’s heart was broken.
ONALASKA, WI
news8000.com

Elizabeth Ann Heberlein

Elizabeth Ann “Liz” Heberlein, 83 of La Crescent, MN., passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, December 26, 2022 with her family by her side. Liz was born in La Crosse, WI., on January 9, 1939 to Lloyd and Florence (Hundt) Erickson. Liz was known for being a great cook and baker and had the honor of being crowned Applefest Queen in 1958.
LA CRESCENT, MN
news8000.com

Kristine Marie Sandy

Kristine Marie Sandy, of rural Coon Valley, Wis., a woman of great heart and intellect, died Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, of complications due to endocarditis, at Gundersen Medical Center in La Crosse. She was 60. Kris spent her last days surrounded by the family she loved and sustained, and who...
LA CROSSE, WI
nbc15.com

Sun Prairie and Marshall paramedics prepare to consolidate

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - First responders hope to combat a staffing shortage when Sun Prairie Emergency Management Services absorbs the Village of Marshall EMS in the new year. Emergency response services will merge between the two municipalities on January 1, 2023. Sun Prairie Fire and Interim EMS Chief Christopher...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
news8000.com

Ralph A. Mann

Ralph A Mann, 93, of Onalaska WI, passed away peacefully on December 23rd, 2022, at home. Ralph was born on December 3, 1929, at home in California to Lonnie and Sarah Mann, the 2nd of 3 sons. He was always a hard worker and was proud of his humble beginnings. A native of Exeter and Fresno, California, he graduated from Exeter Union High School in 1947 and earned his Bachelor of Arts degree with honors in criminology from Fresno State College in 1953. He also earned.
ONALASKA, WI
nbc15.com

Belleville community mourns loss of teacher

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Belleville community is mourning the loss of a beloved technology education teacher. In a message sent out to all families and staff Monday, the School District of Belleville District stated it was notified that teacher Ed Neumann had died while hunting on Christmas. Neumann was...
BELLEVILLE, WI
lakeandsumterstyle.com

Wisconsin Basketball Team travels nearly 20 hours on bus After Southwest flight canceled to play Holiday Tournament in The Villages!

The Question Everyone was asking is did they make it? The Answer – YES!!. The Vel Phillips Memorial High School boy’s basketball team who are from Madison Wisconsin fly down to Florida for a tournament against the nation’s top talent each year. The 2022 edition included a group of 24 people who took a bus from Madison to Chicago’s Midway Airport at 5 a.m. on Monday for a 10:30 a.m. flight.
MADISON, WI
wwisradio.com

6th Offense OWI Arrest in LaCrosse

Location: HWY 35 / ELM ST. Michael James Eggen, 39 years of age, from Onalaska has been arrested by the Wisconsin State. Patrol DeForest Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 6th offense. A trooper stopped a vehicle for deviation from designated lane and speed. During the initial.
ONALASKA, WI
thecountyline.net

Fire destroys Irish Ridge Road business

Fire consumed an Amish furniture shop Tuesday evening on Irish Ridge Road, near Parker Road in rural Cashton, resulting in a total loss. The building belongs to Paul Schrock and his son and is located across the road from Scenic View Bulk Food Store. No one was injured. The Westby,...
CASHTON, WI
news8000.com

Thomas B. Ghelfi

Thomas B. Ghelfi, 70, of West Salem, passed away at home on Monday, December 26, 2022. He was born January 16, 1952 in La Crosse to Bernard and Berniece Ghelfi. He married Debra Koltermann on March 23, 2008. Tom received an honorable discharge from the Armed Forces in March 1977....
WEST SALEM, WI
news8000.com

Dianne M. Arneson

Dianne Arneson received the ultimate gift of eternal life on Christmas Day 2022. She peacefully left her earthly life in the gentle arms of her family, knowing she was loved and cherished. Dianne was born on January 14, 1932 in Westby, Wisconsin to C.O. and Margaret Veldey. She grew up in Westby and graduated from Westby High School in 1950. She graduated from Madison Business College in 1951. Dianne met Neil Arneson, who was the love her life, at the age of sixteen while harvesting tobacco near Viroqua. They were married on June 28, 1952 and celebrated 59 years together. Dianne and Neil were blessed to nurture three uniquely determined children, David, Tamzin and Paul.
WESTBY, WI
news8000.com

Phillip L. Murphy

Phillip L. Murphy age 83 of Camp Douglas, WI., died on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at UW Hospital in Madison, WI. Phillip was the son of Thomas and Mildred (Grimshaw) Murphy and was born on August 29, 1939 in Clearfield Township, New Lisbon Wisconsin. He was united in marriage to...
CAMP DOUGLAS, WI
247Sports

What We Learned: Wisconsin 24 Oklahoma State 17

PHOENIX -- Luke Fickell is now 1-0 as Wisconsin's head football coach. The Badgers (7-6) scored 21 unanswered points and held off a late surge from Oklahoma State (7-6), hanging for a 24-17 victory in the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Avoiding their first losing season since 2001, UW has now...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Icy roads causes six-vehicle crash on Madison’s east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police believe ice was a factor in a six-vehicle crash on Madison’s east side last week. The wreck occurred around 7 p.m. Friday, December 23, on the Stoughton Rd. bridge and it resulted in a road closure, according to an incident. Police said there were...
MADISON, WI

