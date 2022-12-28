Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Rivian project gets federal wetlands permit, site work to expand
Rivian’s $5 billion electric vehicle factory planned for a rural site an hour east of Atlanta cleared a major environmental hurdle Wednesday, when the federal government granted the project a key permit allowing the state to begin grading the entire 2,000-acre site.
accesswdun.com
Utility services in Gainesville recover after frigid temperatures over Christmas weekend
Local businesses Jackson EMC and Lawson Air Conditioning & Plumbing recap their efforts to maintain utility services through single-digit temperatures over the holiday weekend. As temperatures in Northeast Georgia dipped close to zero over the Christmas weekend, many residents found themselves in a tenuous situation. Between frozen and bursting pipes...
accesswdun.com
GDOT: North Georgia getting widened highways, interchange, safer intersections in 2023
2023 is going to be a busy year for the Georgia Department of Transportation with a number of projects planned and in the works across North Georgia. District Engineer Kelvin Mullins, who oversees the 21 Northeast Georgia counties that make up GDOT District 1, said those include widening on I-85 in Jackson and Banks counties, safety improvements including a new overpass on Highway 365 at Lanier Tech and several R-cut intersection safety upgrades, and installation of a median along Highway 441 through Banks Crossing.
Corps of Engineers: NE Ga lakes no longer in drought status
The Corps of Engineers says recent rains have elevated the water levels on Lakes Hartwell, Russell, and Thurmond: the Corps say the lakes are no longer in drought status. he U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, announces Hartwell, Richard B. Russell and J. Strom Thurmond Lakes are no longer in drought operations due to the recent rain events over the Savannah River System Basin.
accesswdun.com
Boil water advisory lifted in Forsyth County
The boil water advisory issued Sunday by the Forsyth County Government for residents that reside north of Ga. 369 has been lifted. Officials with the water department identified the issue on Sunday that caused various water outages and low water pressure issues due to a frozen pump station valve at the north high pump station.
wabe.org
50 years later, remembering the deadly Doraville Refinery Fire of 1972
Fifty years ago, an explosion at the Triangle Refinery in Doraville shook the entire community. It resulted in mass evacuations, a three-day-long fire, and several casualties. Todd Drummond was five years old on the morning of April 6th, 1972, when it occurred. “It was a huge explosion. It felt like it had moved the house off the foundation,” Drummond said. He continued, “My father said, ‘Go with your mom.’ And I said, ‘I want to stay with you.’ And then he yelled at me to follow my mom, and my mom was gone. She was down the road in her nightgown, and she was trucking it out of there with my brother.”
accesswdun.com
Commerce structure fire leaves home with smoke damage
A family was displaced from their home following an accidental structure fire Monday afternoon in Commerce. According to a press release from Banks County Fire and Emergency Services, the department responded to 521 Hebron, Rd, Commerce at 1:20 p.m. and found that the home was emitting heavy smoke and flames. All occupants were already out of the house.
accesswdun.com
UNG receives grant to participate in highway safety program
The University of North Georgia recently received a $21,124 grant to participate in a program that addresses young adult driver crashes, injuries and fatalities. The Georgia Young Adult Program from the Governor's Office of Highway Safety partners with colleges and universities throughout Georgia to reduce motor vehicle incidents. The grant is UNG's largest yet from the organization.
Local briefs: Authority meeting in Danielsville, kidnaping arrest in Cleveland
Athens area state lawmakers are gearing up for the scheduled January 9 start of the 2023 session of the Georgia legislature. There is a new member of the local legislative delegation: thanks to this year’s legislative redistricting, Greene County state Rep Trey Rhodes, a Republican from Union Point, now represents a portion of Athens-Clarke County.
accesswdun.com
NGHS to reinstate mask requirement for employees, medical staff members
Northeast Georgia Health System announced Friday morning plans to reinstate mandatory masking for all employees, staff members and volunteers in the wake of rising COVID-19, flu and RSV cases. A press release from NGHS states the mandate will be reinstated on Tuesday, Jan. 3, for all employees, staff members and...
atlantanewsfirst.com
LIST: Closures of government offices and more in North Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Several counties in North Georgia are announcing closures or delays Tuesday morning because of issues related to the weather. The list below will be updated as new information is received. FULTON COUNTY. The South Fulton Service Center and Oak Hill Facility will be closed...
Gwinnett County homeowner grateful neighbors saved his house from further destruction
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A Gwinnett County homeowner is crediting his neighbors, including a former mayor, for helping to contain a water leak that damaged his home while he was away for Christmas. “It’s nice to know there’s good people in this world,” Jared Estes told Channel 2′s Matt Johnson,...
accesswdun.com
School officials reflect on 2022 school year and prepare for 2023
Students from Gainesville City and Hall County schools may not be ready for their winter break to end, but educators from both schools are excited to welcome students for the next calendar year. For both school districts, 2022 was a year that brought many changes. From finishing up major SPLOST...
accesswdun.com
Trailer, chicken house damaged by fire near Murrayville
A trailer and chicken house were badly damaged in a fire in northwest Hall County Monday night. Kimberlie Ledsinger with Hall County Fire Rescue said crew were called to the fire on Gillespie Road just north of Price Road around 7:00 p.m. When they arrived, they found both buildings around 70 percent involved in flames.
Monroe Local News
Update: 2 transported with minor injuries from Snows Mill Road crash
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Dec. 29, 2022) At 9:45 a.m. Walton County Fire Rescue reported that crews from WCFR and Walton County EMS are on the scene of a two car crash on Snows Mill Road at Bearden Road. “Multiple injuries are reported, and at least one entrapment,” WCFR Assistant Chief...
itinyhouses.com
The Cottages on Vaughn – A Tiny Home Neighborhood Tour
Step into your dream home at The Cottages on Vaughan! This unique pocket neighborhood in Clarkston offers sustainable living with solar panels, edible landscaping, and micro-cottages ranging from 250-492 sq ft. Experience Sustainable Living at The Cottages on Vaughan in Clarkston, the Most Diverse Square Mile in America. Welcome to...
luxury-houses.net
Professionally Landscaped Lakefront Estate Offers Opulence and Luxury Throughout in Buford, GA Listed at $5.999M
The Estate in Buford is a luxurious home offering the ultimate in privacy now available for sale. This home located at 6617 Garrett Rd, Buford, Georgia; offering 06 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 10,200 square feet of living spaces. Call Judy Hollowell (404 441-9681) – Ansley RE|Christie’s Int’l RE for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Buford.
accesswdun.com
Authorities seeking Hall County shoplifting suspects
The Hall County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a pair of suspects in a shoplifting at a Gainesville store. In a social media post, the sheriff's office said a man and a woman seen on surveillance video are suspected of stealing merchandise from a Family Dollar store on Mountain View Road on December 14.
accesswdun.com
Gainesville PD looks ahead at public safety for 2023
The city of Gainesville has seen significant growth in the past couple of years and when it comes to public safety, Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish said he has not seen a spike in crime. “We’re just tackling the challenges of what Gainesville is today compared to was it what...
fox5atlanta.com
Wanted Georgia man leads deputies on multi-county chase, officials say
LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga. - A 23-year-old Georgia man is facing multiple charges following a police chase through multiple counties. Deputies say on Dec. 21, deputies began pursuing 23-year-old Oakwood resident Zachary Tyler in Lumpkin County. The chase continued through White County into Hall County and ended after Baker lost control...
Comments / 0