The Minnesota Timberwolves shipped a boatload of picks and assets to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Rudy Gobert for one reason: rim protection. A three-time Defensive Player of the Year award winner, Gobert is a one-man defensive system onto himself (despite struggling a bit this season). Nevertheless, Gobert didn’t emerge as the defensive force he is without having the courage to challenge some of the most ferocious finishers in the league. And Zion Williamson put Gobert’s meal ticket to the test on Wednesday night.
Luka Doncic is looking like Galactus The Devourer of Worlds right now, but even he will need to find himself a Silver Surfer before long. Fortunately, the Dallas Mavericks may have just the guy in mind. On a recent episode of “The Lowe Post,” ESPN’s Tim MacMahon revealed that some in the Mavericks front office... The post Mavericks eyeing new All-Star partner for Luka Doncic? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Beloved Doctor Vanishes After Memphis Grizzlies Game At The Pyramid Arena In Memphis

Dr. Cherryl Lamont Pearson graduated from Jackson Central Merry High School, the University of Tennessee, and Meharry Medical College. She moved to Memphis, Tennessee in the late 1990s and Cherryl is a well-loved pediatric doctor in the area. On the evening of January 4, 2002, Cherryl attended a Grizzlies basketball game at the Pyramid Arena in Memphis. She was a season ticket holder and decided to go alone. Afterward, some friends met her at her home on Daybreak Drive in Bartlett, Tennessee. The friends left Cherryl’s around 1:00 am, the morning of January 5, 2002. Cherryl was supposed to watch her sister’s children on the 5th, but when her sister, Laurinda Hildreth, arrived to drop her children off at their aunt, Cherryl and her car were gone, NBC News reports. When her family was unable to locate or contact her, Laurinda called the Bartlett Police Department and reported Cherryl missing.
Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla has had tremendous success during his time filling in for the suspended Ime Udoka. Mazzulla, who began serving on Boston’s staff as an assistant coach in 2019 and was elevated to interim head coach this past offseason when Udoka was suspended for inappropriate workplace conduct, missed Tuesday’s game due to eye irritation. Celtics assistant Damon Stoudamire filled in as acting head coach.
Buddy Hield has been an elite three-point shooter dating back to his college days at Oklahoma. Hield went from a good player to a college superstar as a senior with the Sooners, morphing into the best player in the country on the strength of his high-volume and highly accurate three-point shooting. Drafted No. 6 overall by the New Orleans Pelicans in 2016, Hield has been something of a journeyman ever since: he was traded to Sacramento for DeMarcus Cousins, traded to Indiana for Domantas Sabonis, and has found himself in trade rumors from basically the moment he became a Pacer.
