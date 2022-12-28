We have been fortunate to witness greatness. Sometimes in our desire as sports fans to rank and rate everything, we don’t take a step back and appreciate what is right in front of us. We don’t savor the moment and what we are fortunate to witness. LeBron James may epitomize that mindset — he is one of the greatest players ever to lace up a pair of hightops (or, currently, low-tops), a combination of athleticism and basketball IQ few, if any, could ever match. He was ordained “the chosen one” as a high school junior and has somehow exceeded those unreasonable expectations — four-time champion, four-time MVP, 18-time All-NBA, and a resume that has him in the GOAT conversation. Yet we focus on the GOAT debate or titles not won or the struggles of his current team and miss the big picture.

