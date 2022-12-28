Read full article on original website
The Most Reviewed Restaurant in 2022, According to YelpLet's Eat LAAnaheim, CA
All new buildings in LA must be electric-only.Raj guleriaLos Angeles, CA
Free Activities at Downtown Disney DistrictTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
L.A. residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
First In the Series of Storm Fronts to Move into Southern California Today, Bringing Renewed RainfallSouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
Lakers Rumors: Front Office Ignoring LeBron James's Pleas For Roster Improvement?
The 14-20 Lakers are spiraling.
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Acknowledges That L.A. "Can't Replace" Anthony Davis
The Lakers have gone 2-4 since Anthony Davis has been out of the lineup
Doc Rivers answers the question: ‘Can Pelicans win NBA title?’
Rivers was impressed by what he saw from the Pelicans. So, we asked the coach who won an NBA title with Boston in 2008 the obvious question.
Did LeBron James Hint At Frustrations With Lakers Following Loss On Wednesday?
Following a loss to the Miami Heat on Wednesday night, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James did not hold back voicing his current frustrations.
Why Lakers literally can’t trade LeBron James in 2022-23
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is clearly losing patience as he nears his 38th birthday. After another ugly Lakers loss, this time to his former team, the Miami Heat, James made some pointed comments to the media that sounded like a cry for help. He can still play basketball at a high level and wants to finish his career competing for championships. That’s not happening right now in Los Angeles.
LeBron James' Lakers Humble Magic as Orlando Loses
The Orlando Magic couldn't get it done against the Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday night.
Lakers News: LeBron James Knows His Team Is Tiny
But that didn't stop L.A. from beating the bigger Magic tonight!
Lakers: NBA Expert Wonders If LeBron James Signing With LA In 2018 Was A Mistake
Where else could LeBron have gone and thrived?
BREAKING: LeBron James' Final Injury Status For Lakers-Heat Game
LeBron James has been upgraded to available for Wednesday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat.
LeBron James, in his 20th NBA season, on the Lakers ongoing struggles: 'I'm a winner, I want to win'
After the Lakers suffered another frustrating loss to the Miami Heat, superstar LeBron James was asked to share how much longer he plans to play in the NBA.
Lakers: It's Time For LeBron James To Embrace Load Management
LBJ should take a more balanced approach to the regular season.
Lakers News: Two Showtime Lakers Legends Nominated For Basketball Hall Of Fame
Pau Gasol may not be the only Laker headed to Springfield next year.
NBA Bestows Punishments For Magic-Pistons Fight - Knicks & NBA Tracker
The New York Knicks and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and All Knicks, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors and the whole Big Apple ...
Lakers News: LeBron James Deletes Viral Tweet About Missing Playoffs
Is he as skeptical about his team's postseason chances as we are?
How Miami Heat’s Twitter Reacted to the Win Against the Los Angeles Lakers Wednesday Night
The Heat get big win against Lakers to regain winning record
Los Angeles Dodgers players reportedly don’t want Trevor Bauer back in 2023
The Los Angeles Dodgers made Trevor Bauer one of the highest-paid MLB players before the 2021 season, signing starting pitcher
Happy 38th birthday to LeBron James (time for some highlights)
We have been fortunate to witness greatness. Sometimes in our desire as sports fans to rank and rate everything, we don’t take a step back and appreciate what is right in front of us. We don’t savor the moment and what we are fortunate to witness. LeBron James may epitomize that mindset — he is one of the greatest players ever to lace up a pair of hightops (or, currently, low-tops), a combination of athleticism and basketball IQ few, if any, could ever match. He was ordained “the chosen one” as a high school junior and has somehow exceeded those unreasonable expectations — four-time champion, four-time MVP, 18-time All-NBA, and a resume that has him in the GOAT conversation. Yet we focus on the GOAT debate or titles not won or the struggles of his current team and miss the big picture.
Predicting The Los Angeles Lakers 'Win And Loss' Record For The Rest Of The 2022-23 NBA Season
Los Angeles Lakers are in tough situation after Anthony Davis' injury. Per recent reports, he is out until at least mid-January, and even though LeBron James is playing great, the Purple and Gold are not in a good position ahead of the upcoming NBA playoffs.
Texans OC Pep Hamilton Reveals Reason for Late-Season Offensive Surge
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans have had some of their best performances since their Week 13 contest against Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns. The Texans are 1-3 since Dec. 4. And Houston's offense has played a prominent role in the team turning around their lackluster performance in hopes of ending the 2022 campaign on a lofty note.
NBA GAMETHREAD: L.A. Lakers (14-20) @ Miami HEAT (17-17)
This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!. The Miami Heat (17-17) host the Los Angeles Lakers (14-20) at the FTX Arena on Wednesday night. Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler return for the Heat, while Kyle Lowry is out for personal reasons. Anthony Davis is out for the Lakers, but LeBron James is available.
