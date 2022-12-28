ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Where do Panthers stand in power rankings heading into Week 17?

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GWjAl_0jwCQhn500

With a dominant upset victory over the Detroit Lions, the Carolina Panthers are on the rise—both in the quest for an NFC South title and across this week’s power rankings.

Let’s see how far the Fighting Wilkses have risen as we head into Week 17.

Touchdown Wire

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lqtaO_0jwCQhn500
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Author: Mark Lane

Rank: 23 (+4)

Take: “The Panthers are the closest thing to a create-a-team out there, and they have managed to pull off a few surprise wins. If not for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers getting a win on Christmas Day, the NFC South race would be a lot more interesting. Carolina could still ding the Bucs in Week 17 and spoil the Saints in the season finale.”

USA TODAY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F3pxo_0jwCQhn500
Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Author: Nate Davis

Rank: 19 (+4)

Take: “Who would have thought they’d become so good at running the ball after trading RB Christian McCaffrey? Saturday’s team record 320 rushing yards marked Carolina’s sixth effort of at least 160 on the ground since CMC’s trade prior to Week 7.”

NFL.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gQIh7_0jwCQhn500
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Author: Dan Hanzus

Rank: 19 (+5)

Take: “The Panthers manhandled the previously red-hot Lions in Charlotte, piling up a franchise-record 320 rushing yards in a 37-23 win. Carolina had more than 100 ground yards within its first two possessions and piled up 240 by halftime in a game that featured wide-open running lanes for D’Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard. The blowout win was an emphatic bounceback effort for a Carolina team that managed just 21 rushing yards in Week 15’s loss to the Steelers. The NFC South is likely on the line in Sunday’s showdown with the division-leading Bucs.”

ESPN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uwoNQ_0jwCQhn500
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Author: David Newton

Rank: 21 (+5)

Take (On the team’s defining moment): “The Panthers were 1-4 under Rhule when he was fired. They have gone 5-5 under Wilks and can capture the NFC South title by winning their final two games, at Tampa Bay and at New Orleans. Under Wilks, the Panthers have found an identity as a smashmouth team that was apparent Saturday, when Carolina rushed for a single-game team-record 320 yards en route to a single-game team-high 570 total yards in a victory over the visiting Lions.”

CBS Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2la0mB_0jwCQhn500
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Author: Pete Prisco

Rank: 21 (+4)

Take: “They ran their way to a much-needed victory over the Lions. If they win the next two, they will be a playoff team.”

Pro Football Talk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D7TGd_0jwCQhn500
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Author: Mike Florio

Rank: 23 (+1)

Take: “With each win, it’s getting harder for David Tepper to not hire Steve Wilks.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce

Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Derek Carr goes to the Saints in a too-rich trade proposal from the Athletic

The New Orleans Saints are already being mentioned as a potential landing-spot for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who was benched this week to protect the team from jeopardizing lucrative guarantees for injury written into his contract. And it’s easy to see why: New Orleans doesn’t have a viable franchise quarterback after sending Jameis Winston to the shadow realm and riding out their season with Andy Dalton.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOX Sports

Brady, Bucs take aim at NFC South title against Panthers

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers don’t have to sort through a bunch of potential tiebreaker scenarios to know what they need to do to win the NFC South and host a first-round playoff game. Beat the Panthers on Sunday at Raymond James...
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Instant reaction: Oregon’s season ends with an epic Holiday Bowl win

A lot of Oregon’s weaknesses showed up towards the end of the regular season and unfortunately, not a lot of them were corrected over the last month. Bo Nix’s injured was still banged up and he was obviously still hampered and the lack of plays down the field was proof. The Ducks couldn’t get anything going offensively, but somehow, some way, Oregon came away with a 28-27 win over North Carolina in the Holiday Bowl. The offensive coaching staff was in upheaval when former coordinator Kenny Dillingham left to take the job at Arizona State. Maybe that was the reason for the...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills at Bengals: Thursday injury reports

WR Stefon Diggs (illness) RB Taiwan Jones (hamstring) DT Jordan Phillips (shoulder) OL Mitch Morse (concussion) Notes: Morse cleared concussion protocol, per Sean McDermott. … Poyer, Knox, Phillips, Milano all played in the Bills’ last game vs. the Bears. Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) Did not practice. OL La’el Collins...
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaguars list 6 players as questionable vs. Texans

The Jacksonville Jaguars listed six players as questionable for a Week 17 game against the Houston Texans, but it’s possible none of them will sit out. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is among the six on the list as has been the case in each of the team’s last three games. While he’s still nursing a sprained toe, Lawrence hasn’t missed a game and hasn’t looked inhibited by the injury.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

10 major takeaways from Oregon’s 28-27 comeback victory over North Carolina

There’s been a growing sentiment over the past several years that mid-level bowl games don’t hold the same meaning that they used to; that games outside of the College Football Playoff or a New Year’s Six Bowl lack some of the luster. A lot of this has to do with players increasingly opting out of the games in lieu of the NFL Draft, or entering the transfer portal once the regular season is over, leaving a handful of depleted rosters to play on a big stage. After watching the Oregon Ducks in the Holiday Bowl on Wednesday night, though, it feels...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 trade targets at receiver for the Bears to help Justin Fields

Justin Fields needs a guy. That has been apparent all season long as the Bears have blindly thrown darts at the wall trying to figure out how to get their passing game going. Darnell Mooney? He didn’t gain any sort of consistent momentum and was lost for the year in November. Cole Kmet? Has his moments, but isn’t one of the few elite tight ends in the league. Trade a second round pick for Chase Claypool? It’s best if we don’t bring that up.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

196K+
Followers
249K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy