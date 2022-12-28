Read full article on original website
Watch: John Calipari, Oscar Tshiebwe, Cason Wallace Speak to Media Following Missouri Loss
Kentucky head coach John Calipari and players Oscar Tshiebwe and Cason Wallace spoke to the media following the Wildcats' 89-75 loss to Missouri on Wednesday night in Columbia. The press conferences can be seen above: More on Kentucky's loss to Mizzou here. Game notes from the loss can ...
Mizzou Powers Past No. 19 Kentucky to Tip-Off SEC Play
The Missouri Tigers secured their second straight top-25 win on Wednesday against the No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Ruined College Basketball Court
Little Rock's basketball court is in rough shape. The school announced Monday that freezing temperatures caused a ruptured water coil in Jack Stephens Center, leading to Joe Foley Court "being covered in water." As a result, Thursday's men's and women's doubleheader against UT Martin will move to Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.
Inside College Basketball: Missouri Defeats #19 Kentucky!
Our 'Inside College Basketball' analysts recap the victory from the Missouri Tigers over the #19 Kentucky Wildcats.
College basketball rankings: Kentucky falls from Top 25 And 1 as John Calipari critics grow louder
John Calipari entered this season under more pressure than he's ever faced from Kentucky fans because he A) lost to Saint Peter's in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last March, B) produced the worst season in modern UK history two years ago, C) hasn't made a Final Four since 2015, and D) still has just one national title in 13 years at UK despite regularly enrolling recruiting classes that rank tops nationally.
Louisville vs. Kentucky basketball predictions: Will Kenny Payne win this game?
It may not have the heft of prior battles, but Saturday's clash between the Louisville Cardinals and Kentucky Wildcats men's basketball teams is still an important one. It's Kenny Payne's first time leading his alma mater against the school he was once a coach for. It's a chance for the Wildcats, who have...
SEC basketball power rankings: Kentucky, Florida dip after stumbling in conference openers
The SEC tipped off league play Wednesday and all five games were barnburners. Entering Wednesday, no league opener had more storylines than the Florida-Auburn duel between Todd Golden and Bruce Pearl. Golden coached under Pearl for two years at Auburn from 2014-16. Pearl gave Golden a welcome-to-the-SEC moment when the Tigers rallied in the closing minute to hand Florida a gut-check, 61-58 loss. But it was all love between Golden and Pearl who are very tight.
Razorbacks Fall Just Short in SEC Opener at LSU
Hogs can't find way to stop Tigers' Trae Hannibal in final 1:12 at Baton Rouge
Rhino picks Michigan to win Fiesta Bowl
It doesn't matter what the coaches say, it doesn't matter what the players say, it even doesn't matter what the betting experts say: The fate of the Fiesta Bowl lies in the hands of a rhino at the Phoenix Zoo.
Cold-shooting Tigers struggle in SEC women's hoops opener
OXFORD, Mississippi–The Auburn women’s basketball team dropped its Southeastern Conference opener, falling 79-47 to the Ole Miss Rebels on Thursday night at the SJB Pavilion. The visitors struggled with their shooting, making just 25 percent of their field goal attempts. Ole Miss won a fifth straight game to...
Preview: Texas A&M closes out non-conference play against Prairie View A&M
Buzz Williams said after Tuesday night’s game he feels like a hard-fought win over Northwestern State will benefit his team greatly in the long run. The Aggies got punched in the mouth trailing 27-12 less than 11 minutes into the game but responded after that. Texas A&M clamped down defensively though closing the half on a 16-6 run to pull within five at halftime before taking control of the game in the second half for a 64-52 victory.
No. 9 LSU Opens SEC Play With 69-45 Win At No. 24 Arkansas
In LSU’s first ranked matchup of the season, the No. 9 Tigers (13-0, 1-0) opened SEC play with a dominating 69-45 win over No. 24 Arkansas (13-3, 0-1) Thursday night in Bud Walton Arena. “I thought we kept the crowd out of the game,” Coach Kim Mulkey said. “I...
Watch: John Calipari Speaks Ahead of Louisville Matchup
Kentucky basketball head coach John Calipari spoke to reporters on Friday afternoon, ahead of the Cats' tilt against the 2-11 Louisville Cardinals on Saturday inside Rupp Arena. Calipari gave praise to the Cards, despite the slow start. You can watch the entire presser above: More on ...
The Commanders will be without RB Antonio Gibson vs. Browns
The Washington Commanders will be without running back/kick returner Antonio Gibson for the Week 17 game against the Cleveland Browns. Washington listed Gibson as out on Friday’s final injury report with foot/knee injuries that head coach Ron Rivera labeled a “sprain.”. Gibson has played in every game this...
Winning Mega Millions numbers for Friday, Dec. 30, 2022
The Mega Millions jackpot continues to climb after no one matched all six numbers after Tuesday night's drawing. Pull up a chair and grab your tickets. The numbers have been chosen for the Friday, Dec. 30 lottery jackpot worth an estimated $685 million, with a cash option of $347.8 million.
Hogs Kick Off SEC Play at Home Tonight Against LSU
Game of two ranked teams could jump-start Razorbacks off and running.
