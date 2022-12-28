ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Ruined College Basketball Court

Little Rock's basketball court is in rough shape. The school announced Monday that freezing temperatures caused a ruptured water coil in Jack Stephens Center, leading to Joe Foley Court "being covered in water." As a result, Thursday's men's and women's doubleheader against UT Martin will move to Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Kentucky falls from Top 25 And 1 as John Calipari critics grow louder

John Calipari entered this season under more pressure than he's ever faced from Kentucky fans because he A) lost to Saint Peter's in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last March, B) produced the worst season in modern UK history two years ago, C) hasn't made a Final Four since 2015, and D) still has just one national title in 13 years at UK despite regularly enrolling recruiting classes that rank tops nationally.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

SEC basketball power rankings: Kentucky, Florida dip after stumbling in conference openers

The SEC tipped off league play Wednesday and all five games were barnburners. Entering Wednesday, no league opener had more storylines than the Florida-Auburn duel between Todd Golden and Bruce Pearl. Golden coached under Pearl for two years at Auburn from 2014-16. Pearl gave Golden a welcome-to-the-SEC moment when the Tigers rallied in the closing minute to hand Florida a gut-check, 61-58 loss. But it was all love between Golden and Pearl who are very tight.
GEORGIA STATE
WLNS

Rhino picks Michigan to win Fiesta Bowl

It doesn't matter what the coaches say, it doesn't matter what the players say, it even doesn't matter what the betting experts say: The fate of the Fiesta Bowl lies in the hands of a rhino at the Phoenix Zoo.
PHOENIX, AZ
247Sports

Cold-shooting Tigers struggle in SEC women's hoops opener

OXFORD, Mississippi–The Auburn women’s basketball team dropped its Southeastern Conference opener, falling 79-47 to the Ole Miss Rebels on Thursday night at the SJB Pavilion. The visitors struggled with their shooting, making just 25 percent of their field goal attempts. Ole Miss won a fifth straight game to...
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Preview: Texas A&M closes out non-conference play against Prairie View A&M

Buzz Williams said after Tuesday night’s game he feels like a hard-fought win over Northwestern State will benefit his team greatly in the long run. The Aggies got punched in the mouth trailing 27-12 less than 11 minutes into the game but responded after that. Texas A&M clamped down defensively though closing the half on a 16-6 run to pull within five at halftime before taking control of the game in the second half for a 64-52 victory.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Journal Star

Winning Mega Millions numbers for Friday, Dec. 30, 2022

The Mega Millions jackpot continues to climb after no one matched all six numbers after Tuesday night's drawing. Pull up a chair and grab your tickets. The numbers have been chosen for the Friday, Dec. 30 lottery jackpot worth an estimated $685 million, with a cash option of $347.8 million.
GEORGIA STATE

