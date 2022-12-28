Buzz Williams said after Tuesday night’s game he feels like a hard-fought win over Northwestern State will benefit his team greatly in the long run. The Aggies got punched in the mouth trailing 27-12 less than 11 minutes into the game but responded after that. Texas A&M clamped down defensively though closing the half on a 16-6 run to pull within five at halftime before taking control of the game in the second half for a 64-52 victory.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO