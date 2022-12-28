ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berrien County, MI

abc57.com

Officials warn of the dangers of ice shelves on Lake Michigan

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. - Silver Beach County Park and the Berrien County Government are warning the community of the dangers of ice shelves on Lake Michigan this winter. Lake visitors should never walk out onto the ice shelves, as they are not connected to the bottom of the lake, officials said.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Edison Pointe Residents left without heat during blizzard

MISHAWAKA, Ind. --- Imagine living with no heat during a blizzard. . . that was the reality for many residents at Edison Pointe Apartments last week. Some told ABC57 they had to leave and stay somewhere else for Christmas. Other residents were forced to brave the frigid temperatures from inside their apartment for days on top of frozen pipes and water damage.
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Country Bake Shop closing on Saturday

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A popular bake shop in St. Joseph County that has been making sweet treats for nearly 50 years is getting ready to close its doors for good. The Country Bake Shop on State Road 933 will open for one last time at 6 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31. And once it runs out of baked goods on Saturday, the bakery will close its doors.
WNDU

Chuck Heaver Weather 122822

We’re one day away from the Notre Dame football team’s season finale against South Carolina in the Gator Bowl. Water line break causes flooding, extensive damage at The Orchards Mall. Updated: 19 minutes ago. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, the break occurred in the former...
NOTRE DAME, IN
abc57.com

57 Minute Miracle: Downtown St. Joseph, Michigan

It's time once again for 57 Minute Miracle! Meteorologist Maci Tetrick has already made four miracles happen this holiday season, and is going for a fifth, as the conclusion to this year's series. For the last 57 Minute Miracle this year, Maci is in downtown St. Joseph, Michigan, to see...
SAINT JOSEPH, MI
WNDU

Blood donations needed after winter storm in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Medical Foundation needs your help!. The foundation is asking community members to register to give blood, especially if they are O+ or O-. Donors must be at least 17 years old or 16 with parental consent and weigh at least 110 lbs....
SOUTH BEND, IN
9&10 News

January Forecast Outlook

After bitter cold temperatures Christmas weekend, the beginning of 2023 is looking like it will be coming in with warmer air and some rain. Many places in the area are used to average temperatures (average of both high and low temperatures) in the 20s or teens for the months of December and January.
9&10 News

Did the Snow Live Up to the Hype?

As early as Dec. 20, alerts were issued for Winter Storm Watches, and many of us in Northern Michigan were getting prepared to be snowed in for the holiday weekend. After the long weekend, we are now gathering all the details of how much snow fell. Plenty of snow fell...
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson

As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNDU

Berrien County boy donates 115 coats to those in need

RIVERSIDE, Mich. (WNDU) - What started with one boy’s desire to donate his outgrown coat turned into 115 coats being collected and donated to people in need. Daniel Ganus is an 8-year-old boy from Riverside, Mich. “I had an outgrown coat; I think I bought it like the beginning...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI

