abc57.com
Officials warn of the dangers of ice shelves on Lake Michigan
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. - Silver Beach County Park and the Berrien County Government are warning the community of the dangers of ice shelves on Lake Michigan this winter. Lake visitors should never walk out onto the ice shelves, as they are not connected to the bottom of the lake, officials said.
abc57.com
Edison Pointe Residents left without heat during blizzard
MISHAWAKA, Ind. --- Imagine living with no heat during a blizzard. . . that was the reality for many residents at Edison Pointe Apartments last week. Some told ABC57 they had to leave and stay somewhere else for Christmas. Other residents were forced to brave the frigid temperatures from inside their apartment for days on top of frozen pipes and water damage.
See the glacial glamour of ice-encased lighthouses and piers in St. Joseph
ST. JOSEPH, MI - Thanks to last week’s blizzard, parts of Lake Michigan’s coastline have been encased in winter beauty. Ice and snow covered the beach, the surfaces and railings of the piers and all facets of the lighthouses near Tiscornia Park and Silver Beach County Park on Tuesday, Dec. 27, in St. Joseph.
WNDU
Crews still clearing off roads in St. Joseph County after winter storm
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A lot of time has been spent trying to clear snow off the roads of St. Joseph County. On Wednesday, county officials took a data-driven look at the holiday weekend weather event. It shows that police officers were called to 153 property damage and 25 injury accidents.
Every Lighthouse on Michigan’s Western Lakeshore Iced Over Following Blizzard
The Blizzard of 2022 over Christmas week will be remembered the way some remember the legendary Blizzard of '78. The intense winds whipped up Lake Michigan and coated nearly every lighthouse and pier structure on the lakeshore with ice. Drone photographers and videographers braved the weather to showcase the winter...
WNDU
Country Bake Shop closing on Saturday
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A popular bake shop in St. Joseph County that has been making sweet treats for nearly 50 years is getting ready to close its doors for good. The Country Bake Shop on State Road 933 will open for one last time at 6 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31. And once it runs out of baked goods on Saturday, the bakery will close its doors.
WNDU
‘Round Barn Restaurant & Pub’ eyes location at Grace United Methodist in Niles
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Plans call for a new Round Barn Restaurant & Pub to open in the City of Niles!. The deal relies on the successful rezoning of the restaurant’s chosen site. That chosen site in Niles is, in fact, not a barn! Rather, it is the former Grace United Methodist Church on Grant Street.
WNDU
Schools, businesses and homes deal with burst pipes from the cold in Michiana
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s about that time when we start to see the damage of the sub-zero temperatures brought to Michiana over the weekend. And even though some are still handling car headaches after winter road conditions, many are now dealing with burst pipes from the cold.
WNDU
Chuck Heaver Weather 122822
We’re one day away from the Notre Dame football team’s season finale against South Carolina in the Gator Bowl. Water line break causes flooding, extensive damage at The Orchards Mall. Updated: 19 minutes ago. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, the break occurred in the former...
abc57.com
57 Minute Miracle: Downtown St. Joseph, Michigan
It's time once again for 57 Minute Miracle! Meteorologist Maci Tetrick has already made four miracles happen this holiday season, and is going for a fifth, as the conclusion to this year's series. For the last 57 Minute Miracle this year, Maci is in downtown St. Joseph, Michigan, to see...
WNDU
Blood donations needed after winter storm in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Medical Foundation needs your help!. The foundation is asking community members to register to give blood, especially if they are O+ or O-. Donors must be at least 17 years old or 16 with parental consent and weigh at least 110 lbs....
January Forecast Outlook
After bitter cold temperatures Christmas weekend, the beginning of 2023 is looking like it will be coming in with warmer air and some rain. Many places in the area are used to average temperatures (average of both high and low temperatures) in the 20s or teens for the months of December and January.
Did the Snow Live Up to the Hype?
As early as Dec. 20, alerts were issued for Winter Storm Watches, and many of us in Northern Michigan were getting prepared to be snowed in for the holiday weekend. After the long weekend, we are now gathering all the details of how much snow fell. Plenty of snow fell...
Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson
As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
WNDU
Top baby names in 2022 announced for Corewell Health Lakeland hospitals in Niles, St. Joseph
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The BirthPlace at Corewell Health Lakeland Hospitals in Niles and St. Joseph, which is the new name for Spectrum Health Lakeland hospitals, is sharing the most popular names for both genders out of the 1,316 babies born in 2022. Jayden and Charlotte were the most...
Here's Why: We are removing more dams in West Michigan!
MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — When it comes to living in West Michigan, rivers and fishing have long been two of the most popular attractions for the region. However, in years past, these rivers weren't primarily used for recreation, they were used for industry. A relic of this era are...
Impact of freeze-thaw on MI roads and what municipalities are doing to prepare
On Southfield Road near Mount Vernon is one of the many surfaces the Oakland County Road Commission says it’s keeping a close eye on as temperatures start to rise.
WNDU
Berrien County boy donates 115 coats to those in need
RIVERSIDE, Mich. (WNDU) - What started with one boy’s desire to donate his outgrown coat turned into 115 coats being collected and donated to people in need. Daniel Ganus is an 8-year-old boy from Riverside, Mich. “I had an outgrown coat; I think I bought it like the beginning...
Indiana man dies after crashing snowmobile into tree in Northern Michigan
One Indiana man has died in Northern Michigan after police say he lost control of his snowmobile and crashed into a tree on Monday afternoon.
WNDU
Salvation Army receives low donations amid snowy weather, turns to digital fundraising
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Christmas might be over, but the season of giving continues. Christmas time represent the most significant fundraising week for the local Salvation Army, but last week’s winter storm caused some issues for the Salvation Army’s “Red Kettle Campaign.”. In an average year,...
