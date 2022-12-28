RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The YMCA is offering another season of co-ed volleyball and basketball leagues starting Jan. 16. The Y will run two leagues on Monday nights from 6-9 p.m., an A and a B League. Both leagues will feature round-robin play and a double-elimination tournament with the champions bringing home YMCA champion t-shirts. The league entry fee for A or B League is $150 per team. Monday night is reserved for 7 A-teams and 7 B-teams.

RHINELANDER, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO