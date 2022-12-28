Read full article on original website
onfocus.news
Marshfield Handily Defeats Janesville Parker, Chase Hanson Named Most Valuable Player at Rick Majerus WBY Shootout
Marshfield defeated Parker 66-46 at the Rick Majerus WBY Shootout at Concordia University. Chase Hanson scored 18 points and was named the game’s most valuable player. Marshfield scoring: LeMoine 11, Kurth 8, Hinson 13, Neve 12, Meverden 4, Hanson 18. ***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great...
WSAW
Northwoods Band to perform in Rose Parade
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Tournament of Roses Association President and Chairman of the Board Amy Wainscott is a proud graduate of Eagle River and has been instrumental in representing students from our area in this year’s New Year’s parade. “She wanted to have north central Wisconsin represented...
WSAW
Northwoods YMCA opens registration for winter sports leagues
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The YMCA is offering another season of co-ed volleyball and basketball leagues starting Jan. 16. The Y will run two leagues on Monday nights from 6-9 p.m., an A and a B League. Both leagues will feature round-robin play and a double-elimination tournament with the champions bringing home YMCA champion t-shirts. The league entry fee for A or B League is $150 per team. Monday night is reserved for 7 A-teams and 7 B-teams.
WSAW
Edgar’s Dahlke talks journey to Boulder, addition of Coach Prime
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Venturing from Edgar to Boulder, Austin Dahlke felt Colorado was a good fit for him in both academics and athletics. The former Wildcat star jumped at the chance to continue his football career as a member of the Buffaloes. “It wasn’t a hard decision to make...
WSAW
Marshfield zoo changing to winter hours on New Years Day
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Wildwood Zoo in Marshfield is changing its operating hours at the start of the new year. The new hours will be in effect from Jan. 1-March 31. Monday - Friday: 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: 7:30-11:30 a.m. The large animal drive is open all year...
WSAW
Marathon County closes all snowmobile trails Friday
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Just as snowmobile trails were beginning to open and get cleared up for the season, Marathon County Parks, Recreation, and Forestry has decided to close the section of the Moutain Bay Trail from County J going East. The closure will take effect at 5 p.m. Friday.
WSAW
Stevens Point lifting overnight parking restrictions for New Years Eve
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Mayor Mike Wiza of Stevens Point is lifting all overnight parking restrictions Saturday night into Sunday. In a press release, the Mayor stated this is in an effort to ensure residents have a safe night. With overnight parking on the streets, all non-permitted city lots and...
WSAW
Kronenwetter kicks off third annual snowman contest
KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Village of Kronenwetter’s Snowman-Making Contest begins Jan. 1. All kids aged 18 years and younger are invited to build their best snowy creations and submit a photo to the Village. “This is a great way to get out and enjoy our Wisconsin winters,” said...
WSAW
Former Rothschild administrator to serve at new NCHC leader
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - North Central Health Care and the North Central Community Services Program Board have appointed Gary Olsen to serve as the organization’s new Executive Director. Olsen was unanimously appointed by the Executive Committee of the NCCSP Board and will replace Mort McBain, who served as NCHC...
WSAW
Abbotsford native up for Educator Grammy
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A teacher from central Wisconsin could be represented at the Grammys in Los Angeles this February. Abbotsford native Marisa Frank is being celebrated for teaching music. She now lives and teaches in Nashville. Frank is one of 10 finalists for the Grammy’s 2023 Music Educator award.
WSAW
Gas prices up nearly 30 cents in one week
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The average price of unleaded regular gas is up nearly 30 cents in the Wausau area in just a week. The average price in the Wausau area is now $3.03. Last week, it was $2.76. AAA says nationally, the demand for gasoline is up. That’s no surprise given the recent holiday travel season.
Central Wisconsin ski resort to launch major expansion after state approval of Rib Mountain plan
Wisconsin’s largest ski resort will launch a significant expansion after the state approved a new master plan for Rib Mountain. The plan also calls for the creation of new hiking, climbing and mountain biking trails at the central Wisconsin state park. The ancient quartzite hill outside of Wausau is...
spmetrowire.com
County’s top attorney to retire
Portage Co. Corporation Counsel David Ray has announced his retirement. Ray took his place as the county’s top legal counselor in May 2017. He steps down in January. Ray is a graduate of Wausau West High School and worked at First Law Group in Stevens Point for about two decades.
WSAW
MCPL hosts free event to create charcuterie boards
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Many of us grew up using the food pyramid, but for kids and parents not familiar with the MyPlate nutrition guide that is now used, the Marathon County Public Library and Marathon County 4-H are offering a unique way to learn. This program is free to...
wizmnews.com
Runner-up to Miss Wisconsin now gains that title, following winner’s status as new Miss America
A new Miss Wisconsin has officially been crowned, by the Miss America program. Because Grace Stanke of Wausau won the Miss America title earlier this month, Kylene Spanbauer of Fond du Lac will complete the rest of Stanke’s term as Miss Wisconsin, until next June. Spanbauer was the first-runnerup...
WSAW
Winter storms forces blood drives to cancel, causing increased need for donations
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Blood donations are needed year-round to save lives. But the winter months are typically marked by busy holiday schedules, bad weather, and seasonal illness, which makes it difficult for blood donors to make and keep donation appointments. Emily Jolin is the CEO of the Blood Center...
WSAW
Tavern League, AAA bring back safe ride programs for New Year’s
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As they did for Thanksgiving weekend, the Tavern League of Wisconsin is offering free rides home for those celebrating New Year’s Eve in an effort to keep Wisconsin roads safe. If you find yourself in a state where you shouldn’t get behind the wheel, Lt....
JUST IN: ‘Active situation’ reported on Bus. 51 in Weston
A heavy police presence is being reported at a Bus. Hwy. 51 convenience store, prompting authorities to caution residents to stay away from the area. The active situation is in the area of Kwik Trip, 5603 Bus. Hwy. 51. Police are not confirming any information about the ongoing situation. As...
Wausau business damaged in overnight fire
A building at Veritas Steel, a business on Wausau’s far west side, was damaged in an early morning blaze Thursday, officials said. SAFER crews were called at about 2:05 a.m. to the bridge fabrication plant, at 3526 Sherman St., and contained the blaze to a single section of the building. The blaze was extinguished and scene cleared about 90 minutes later.
WSAW
30-foot snowman Snowmy Kromer welcomes visitors in Minocqua
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - Frosty the snowman has some competition this year. A 30-foot snowman named Snowmy Kromer is making the Minocqua Visitors Bureau his home. Snowmy Kromer welcomes all visitors coming into Minocqua on Highway 51. “We love having the snowman here. He’s a great attraction,” said Krystal Westfahl,...
