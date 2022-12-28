Read full article on original website
LeBron James Threatens To Leave The Lakers: "I Don't Wanna Finish My Career Playing At This Level. I Still Want To Compete For Championships."
LeBron James has finally voiced his dissatisfaction with how the Lakers have treated him, hinting towards a future exit from the franchise.
NBA
Stoudamire Steps in as Head Coach, C’s Soar Past Rockets
Damon Stoudamire was 10 minutes from taking his seat on Boston’s bench Tuesday night when he was notified that he wouldn’t be needing to take a seat at all. Shortly before tip-off against the visiting Houston Rockets, the second-year Celtics assistant coach learned that he’d been bumped up the depth chart and would be manning the sideline in his first game as an acting NBA head coach.
Phoenix Suns blast Memphis Grizzlies in revenge rematch without injured Devin Booker
MEMPHIS – No early double-digit deficit. No giving up 39 points in the first quarter. No trailing by as many as 34 or losing by 25. The Phoenix Suns weren’t playing...
Penny Hardaway says Ja Morant's shoe is 'history in the city'
Memphis Tigers coach Penny Hardaway said he loves that Grizzlies star Ja Morant received his own signature Nike shoe, and he might wear a pair of Morant’s sneakers on the sideline to represent.
Ja Morant scores 34 points, Memphis Grizzlies defense struggles in blowout loss to Suns
The Memphis Grizzlies aren't sneaking up on anyone this season. They're getting the best shots of many teams. The Phoenix Suns, like the Golden State Warriors two days ago, were down two starters. The Grizzlies didn't match the energy of the Suns and fell 125-108 at FedExForum. Ja Morant led...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Toronto Raptors: Live updates
Playing on the road has been unkind to the Memphis Grizzlies. After losing three of their last four away from home, Memphis is headed north of the border to face the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors (15-19 ) are not playing their best basketball right now. They have a 10-7 home...
Ja Morant’s 3-word response to critics questioning Dillon Brooks’ shot selection
Ja Morant is riding with his teammate. The Memphis Grizzlies star didn’t mince words defending Dillon Brooks after the team’s 119-106 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night. While being asked about Brooks’s erratic shot selection, he cut off the reporter asking the question to give a...
76ers’ Doc Rivers Attended Timberwolves vs. Pelicans on Wednesday
Doc Rivers checked out the Timberwolves vs. Pelicans game live on Wednesday night.
NBA Fans React To Ja Morant Breaking His Trainer's Ankles: "That Trainer Need A Trainer."
Ja Morant broke his trainer's ankles and NBA fans had hilarious reactions to it.
Sun hire Abi Olajuwon as assistant coach
The Connecticut Sun added Abi Olajuwon as an assistant coach on Stephanie White's staff for the 2023 season. "Abi has a wealth of college coaching experience, and we are thrilled she will be back in the WNBA," White said in a news release on Tuesday. "She is an incredibly hard worker, has great energy and will be a terrific addition to our franchise. She was a player in the W, so she understands the demands of our players and will be a great asset to our post group."
No. 1 Point Guard Elliot Cadeau Announces His Commitment
The No. 1 point guard in the 2024 class has announced his commitment decision. Five-star PG Elliot Cadeau will join Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels, picking North Carolina over Louisville, Texas Tech, Texas, Kansas, Syracuse and more. “I chose North Carolina because they’re a winning program and I would...
NBA Odds: Grizzlies vs. Raptors prediction, odds and pick – 12/29/2022
The Memphis Grizzlies (20-13) visit the Toronto Raptors (15-19) on Thursday night. Action tips off at 7:40 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Grizzlies-Raptors prediction and pick. Memphis has lost four of its last five games but still sits in third place in the Western...
Mark Jackson makes interesting comments about his future
Some eight-and-a-half years after his last foray, Mark Jackson is still holding onto the dream. In an interview this week with TMZ Sports, the ESPN analyst Jackson said that he continues to have interest in returning as an NBA head coach. “I got my phone on, so I’m more than available,” said Jackson. “They know... The post Mark Jackson makes interesting comments about his future appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lakers News: Two Showtime Lakers Legends Nominated For Basketball Hall Of Fame
Pau Gasol may not be the only Laker headed to Springfield next year.
Suns are in serious trouble with Devin Booker sidelined at least four weeks
The Suns fell to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games during the 2021 NBA Finals, despite holding a 2-0 series lead. They had a franchise-best 64-18 campaign during the 2021-2022 regular season on their way to the No. 1 seed in the West before blowing leads of 2-0 and 3-2 in a Game 7 loss to the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Semifinals earlier this year.
Ja Morant sets career high in assists as Memphis Grizzlies get back on track vs. Raptors
Suddenly, the Memphis Grizzlies looked like they were having fun again. Ja Morant was doing the "griddy" dance; Dillon Brooks was screaming at the top of his lungs after big plays; Steven Adams was owning the rebounds; and the Grizzlies were throwing alley oops. Desmond Bane also was back knocking down 3-pointers.
Devin Booker will be re-evaluated in 4 weeks due to groin strain, per Suns
Devin Booker will miss the next four weeks and then be re-evaluated due to a groin injury that he reaggravated on Sunday against the Denver Nuggets, the Phoenix Suns announced on Wednesday. Booker only played four minutes in the Christmas matchup in Denver before exiting with a left groin strain.
Electric Crowd Helps Memphis Rally to Win in AAC Opener
MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The Memphis Tigers erased a second-half deficit and earned a win in the American Athletic Conference opener Thursday night against South Florida, 93-86. More to come...
NBA roundup: Luka Doncic's second straight triple-double carries Mavs
Luka Doncic recorded his eighth triple-double of the season, while Christian Wood scored 12 of his 21 points in the third period as the host Dallas Mavericks sprinted past the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday for their fifth consecutive victory. Doncic finished with 35 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists...
Gary Trent Jr. starting for Raptors on Friday; Juan Hernangomez to bench
Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. will start Friday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. The Raptors are shaking things up to kick off the weekend. Juan Hernangomez, who has started consistently as of late, will head to a bench role. The corresponding move is Trent being elevated to the starting five.
