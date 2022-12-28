ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBA

Stoudamire Steps in as Head Coach, C’s Soar Past Rockets

Damon Stoudamire was 10 minutes from taking his seat on Boston’s bench Tuesday night when he was notified that he wouldn’t be needing to take a seat at all. Shortly before tip-off against the visiting Houston Rockets, the second-year Celtics assistant coach learned that he’d been bumped up the depth chart and would be manning the sideline in his first game as an acting NBA head coach.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Sun hire Abi Olajuwon as assistant coach

The Connecticut Sun added Abi Olajuwon as an assistant coach on Stephanie White's staff for the 2023 season. "Abi has a wealth of college coaching experience, and we are thrilled she will be back in the WNBA," White said in a news release on Tuesday. "She is an incredibly hard worker, has great energy and will be a terrific addition to our franchise. She was a player in the W, so she understands the demands of our players and will be a great asset to our post group."
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Spun

No. 1 Point Guard Elliot Cadeau Announces His Commitment

The No. 1 point guard in the 2024 class has announced his commitment decision. Five-star PG Elliot Cadeau will join Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels, picking North Carolina over Louisville, Texas Tech, Texas, Kansas, Syracuse and more. “I chose North Carolina because they’re a winning program and I would...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Larry Brown Sports

Mark Jackson makes interesting comments about his future

Some eight-and-a-half years after his last foray, Mark Jackson is still holding onto the dream. In an interview this week with TMZ Sports, the ESPN analyst Jackson said that he continues to have interest in returning as an NBA head coach. “I got my phone on, so I’m more than available,” said Jackson. “They know... The post Mark Jackson makes interesting comments about his future appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Yardbarker

Suns are in serious trouble with Devin Booker sidelined at least four weeks

The Suns fell to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games during the 2021 NBA Finals, despite holding a 2-0 series lead. They had a franchise-best 64-18 campaign during the 2021-2022 regular season on their way to the No. 1 seed in the West before blowing leads of 2-0 and 3-2 in a Game 7 loss to the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Semifinals earlier this year.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

NBA roundup: Luka Doncic's second straight triple-double carries Mavs

Luka Doncic recorded his eighth triple-double of the season, while Christian Wood scored 12 of his 21 points in the third period as the host Dallas Mavericks sprinted past the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday for their fifth consecutive victory. Doncic finished with 35 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Gary Trent Jr. starting for Raptors on Friday; Juan Hernangomez to bench

Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. will start Friday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. The Raptors are shaking things up to kick off the weekend. Juan Hernangomez, who has started consistently as of late, will head to a bench role. The corresponding move is Trent being elevated to the starting five.
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
370K+
Views
ABOUT

Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

 https://arizonasports.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy