The Wizard of Oz Prop Sells for Nearly Half a Million at Auction
The hourglass belonging to the Wicked Witch of the West in The Wizard of Oz has sold at auction for an impressive sum. The prop, which Heritage Auctions (the same company that sold George Clooney's nippled batsuit earlier this year) describes as "the most famous and recognizable timepiece in film history," sold for $495,000 on December 17th. In the 1939 film, the Wicked Witch (Margaret Hamilton) uses the hourglass to menace Dorothy (Judy Garland) in the film. The Witch, eager to claim Dorothy's ruby slippers, threatens the girl by telling her that the sands in the hourglass represent "how much longer you've got to be alive! And it isn't long, my pretty! it isn't long! I can't wait forever to get those shoes!"
