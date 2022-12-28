Amidst chiming Teams or Slack notifications, the strum of family togetherness, and din that became de rigueur in lives spent at home, some homeowners found relief and quietude in the form of hidden spaces—nooks, niches, deep closets, and other similarly cozy spots—in which to collect their thoughts and catch their breath while shutting out the rest of the world. Retreating to a just-for-you space became as important a daily ritual as brushing your teeth. Even a modestly sized hideaway can evoke big calming effects on overexcited nerves, no doubt due in part to its enveloping and womb-like environment. (However on the nose, Cara Delevingne’s “vagina tunnel” may be the ultimate example of the trend.) Some people love to sleep in these spaces, others prefer to read books, and some others meditate in silent darkness.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO