Read full article on original website
Related
Two more arrested after shooting injures woman in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Two men were arrested in connection to a shooting that injured a woman in Jones County. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said deputies executed a search warrant on Thursday afternoon at a home on Smith Chapel Road, which was the scene of a shooting on Tuesday. Edward […]
Click2Houston.com
1 injured, 2 arrested after attempted robbery, shooting in north Harris County, authorities say
A man has been taken to the hospital after he was shot near a METRO bus stop on Friday. The Houston Police Department says the call came in at 12:10 p.m for a shooting on Deerfield Street near Fulton. According to METRO officials, the victim was at a nearby cellphone...
2 dead, at least 1 injured, following shooting in NE Harris County, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two people are dead and at least one person injured Friday following a shooting in a northeast Harris County neighborhood. This happened shortly before noon at the intersection of Park Square Lane and Water Edge Point Lane, which is near the victims' home. Harris County...
HCSO: Man shot to death in Cloverleaf area
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County deputies are investigating after a man was shot to death Friday in the Cloverleaf area. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooter is possibly the man's wife. This happened at about 5:14 p.m. on Longview Street near Manor Street, which is near Beltway 8...
'I feel blank': Mom of shooting victim says authorities knew about threats her family was receiving
As the surviving son fights for his life, his mother is expressing frustration with authorities, whom she claims knew that her loved ones were being threatened.
KHOU
Sheriff Gonzalez gives update after 2 killed, 2 injured in NE Harris County shooting
The sheriff believes the shooting resulted from an altercation that happened somewhere else. No suspects are in custody.
1 shot during altercation with another man at METRO bus stop in north Houston, police say
"When he shot the second time, that's when everybody ran," a man that was heading to the bus stop told ABC13. HPD said they were able to locate and arrest the shooter with the help of witnesses.
Father and son charged after 18-year-old woman found dead in San Jacinto County, deputies say
While it is unclear how the 18-year-old died, deputies described the scene as a "gruesome crime." An autopsy is being conducted.
Mom shoots stranger who broke into her car with her kids inside during Family Dollar run, HPD says
HPD said the mother went on a quick run to the Family Dollar, leaving her three children inside the car, only to come back outside and find a woman she did not know in her vehicle. That's when the shooting allegedly unfolded.
17-year-old charged after shooting 19-year-old woman to death at Crosby home, deputies say
Two teen boys were helping the 19-year-old take down decorations when one of them allegedly shot her. Records show he's been charged, but the victim's grandfather says he doesn't want him to face charges.
Man turns himself in after fleeing scene of deadly shooting outside convenience store, HPD says
Authorities said the two men were in an altercation outside a northeast Houston convenience store before one man shot and killed the other.
HPD awaiting autopsy results for 16-year-old boy it says was found shot to death in Kingwood home
Police confirmed that a weapon was found near the boy, but they didn't specify what kind. Authorities are now awaiting an autopsy report.
Woman, 19, shot and killed while taking down Christmas decorations, HCSO says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 19-year-old woman was shot and killed Thursday in the Crosby area. She has been identified as Marissa Dikeman, 19. The man charged in connection to the shooting, Cayman Wilson, 17, was her coworker. He has been charged with manslaughter. The shooting happened just before...
KHOU
Mother says son called her moments before being shot to death in NE Harris County
Two people were killed and at least one other person was injured after a shooting in a northeast Harris County neighborhood. No arrests have been made.
WDAM-TV
Waynesboro police asking for public’s help in Dec. 21 shootings
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Waynesboro police are still searching for those responsible for last week’s shooting deaths of 24-year-old Cam Carter and 16-year-old Tiera Harris. Lt. Don Hopkins is the lead investigator, and he said the department has heard rumors, but is yet to hear directly form witnesses. “As...
1 wanted, 1 arrested for assaulting, robbing 69-year-old leaving convenience store, HPD says
Video shows the 69-year-old man walking out of a convenience store when several men approached him and began to kick him multiple times after he fell to the ground. Police are still searching for one of those suspects.
Man sentenced 4 years after accidentally killing his 15-year-old girlfriend in 2019, records show
Three years after a 15-year-old girl was killed by her then 17-year-old boyfriend, he pleaded guilty to accidentally shooting her.
12newsnow.com
Woman shot on METRORail train was hiding from gunman, officials say
HOUSTON — A woman was shot Wednesday night on a METRORail train by a man she was trying to hide from, according to the METRO officials. She's recovering from the shooting while the gunman remains on the run, authorities said. METRO Police Chief Vera Bumpers said the woman got...
CCSO: Man with warrant out of Walker County arrested in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs officers at the Gateway International Bridge arrested a man wanted for aggravated robbery. Luis Angel Carmona was taken into custody by federal officers and turned over to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff reported. According to the sheriff’s office, Cameron County dispatchers confirmed Carmona had an outstanding arrest […]
WDAM-TV
ATV theft ring ramps up in Laurel, Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A string of ATV thefts in Laurel and Jones County have law enforcement officers concerned for residents. Both the Laurel Police Department and Jones County Sheriff’s Department are working together on investigations. Although some people have been arrested in connection to the case because...
Comments / 0