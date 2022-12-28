ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Yardbarker

Ja Morant hands out 17 assists, Grizz down Raptors

Ja Morant scored 13 of his 19 points in the third quarter and added a career-best 17 assists as the visiting Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Toronto Raptors 119-106 Thursday night. Dillon Brooks scored 25 points and Steven Adams had 14 points and 17 rebounds for the Grizzlies, who won for...
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Miami's All-Stars, Three-Point Shooting Overpower Lakers

Your Los Angeles Lakers sans Anthony Davis couldn't make it a clean Florida sweep tonight, falling to Jimmy Butler's Miami Heat 112-98. The Heat, who've had seven games decided by five or fewer points already this year, didn't have to worry about a close contest down the stretch of this one.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Thunder starting Jaylin Williams for Aleksej Pokusevski (leg) on Thursday

Oklahoma City Thunder power forward Jaylin Williams is starting in Thursday's lineup versus the Charlotte Hornets. Williams will make his first start this season after Aleksej Pokusevski was ruled out with a leg injury. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 53.2 minutes this season with Pokusevski off the floor, Williams is...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
InsideTheHeat

Eastern Conference Recap, Dec. 29: The Knicks Have Fallen On Tough Times

The New York Knicks haven’t had any luck winning games lately. After a 122-115 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, they now have lost a season-high five games. Julius Randle scored a season-high 41 points while grabbing 11 rebounds. Immanuel Quickley had a career-high 36 points while playing in place of Jalen Brunson, who was out with a hip injury.
FOX Sports

Jokic leads Denver against Miami after 40-point performance

Miami Heat (18-17, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (22-12, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver faces the Miami Heat after Nikola Jokic scored 40 points in the Denver Nuggets' 127-126 loss to the Sacramento Kings. The Nuggets are 12-3 in home games. Denver is 4-4...
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Thunder hit with brutal Aleksej Pokusevski injury blow

The Oklahoma City Thunder are hit with another painful injury blow, with Aleksej Pokusevski expected to miss several weeks after suffering a lower-body injury in last Tuesday’s meeting against the San Antonio Spurs at home (via Tim MacMahon of ESPN). Aleksej Pokuševski sustained a non-displaced tibial plateau fracture in...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

