Middletown boys hoops dispatch Bermudian Springs 47-41 in New Oxford Colonial Holiday Tournament
Middletown picked up a 47-41 victory against Bermudian Springs in the opening contest of the New Oxford Colonial Holiday Tournament Tuesday. The Blue Raiders will face off against the winner of the James Buchanan vs New Oxford showdown for the tournament championship. Mason Blazer led all players with 19 points.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Dec. 28, 2022: Hill fills score sheet as South Fayette beats Bethel Park
Elijah Hill hit for 33 points to lead South Fayette to a 66-61 victory over Bethel Park at the Holiday Bash at North Allegheny on Wednesday. Michael Plasko had 15 points and Gavin Orosz added 13 for South Fayette (6-2). Nick Brown scored 22 points and Ben Guffey had 16 for Bethel Park (5-2).
Inside Nova
Dec. 27 high school boys basketball roundup: Battlefield now 10-0 after beating Woodbridge
BATTLEFIELD 60, WOODBRIDGE 37: Maddux Tennant had 17 points and Ryan Derderian 13 as the Bobcats (10-0) won in their opening game at the Virginia Orthodontic Partners Tournament of Champions at Lake Braddock High School Tuesday. Tennant scored 15 points in the first half, including nine off 3-pointers. Battlefield plays...
High School Sports Scores
Here are some current high school scores as reported to the community. Here are some current high school scores as reported to the community. Dec 6 Bermudian Springs @ Northern High School Lost: 33-39 Dec 9 Bermudian Springs @ Boiling Springs High School Lost: 38-51 Dec 20 Bermudian Springs vs...
WMDT.com
Parkside girls win in dominant effort over Laurel
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. – Parkside girls basketball defeated Laurel, 81-33, Monday afternoon at University of Maryland Eastern Shore. The game was part of the Moolah Kicks Girls Showcase in the 2022 Governors Challenge. Parkside was powered by Ziyon Smith with 20 points to lead the Rams. Carlie Venables led...
Seaford gets out early and dominates
The 2023 Slam Dunk to the Beach presented by Hoophall East, showcases some of the greatest talent in high school basketball in the country during its annual visit to Cape Henlopen High School. Since the event returned to Lewes in 2014 a ton of current NBA players have graced the court at Cape including Mo Bamba (Westtown/Orlando Magic), Jonathan Kuminga ... Read More
Mid-Penn Conference boys and girls swimming schedule for Dec. 22, 2022
Mechanicsburg at Cumberland Valley, 4:30 p.m. Palmyra at Boiling Springs, 5 p.m. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
HS boys’ hoops roundup: Susan Wagner goes 1-1 in Maryland tourney; CSI/McCown cops Petrides event
SALISBURY, Md. -- Paced by Xavier Barrow’s 25 points, Susan Wagner finished the Governors Challenge with a 1-1 mark after an 82-78 victory over Largo of Florida on Thursday. Barrow added eight rebounds and eight assists. Mekhi Jackson fired in 17 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and had five blocks.
thesportspage.blog
G-A roundup: Blue Devils fall to Bolts for 2nd time
Littlestown 51, Greencastle-Antrim 43: The Blue Devils are 5-0 against every other team this young season, but 0-2 vs. the Bolts after taking a defeat Wednesday evening in a first=round game of the East Pennsboro Tournament. Littlestown won 59-52 earlier in the season. On Wednesday, a slow start cost the...
Hunter, Levis help Cumberland Valley take down Waynesboro in Sauve Brothers title game
Maybe, just maybe, those opting to find a way into Mechanicsburg High School’s freshly reminted gymnasium were witness to a remarkably competitive basketball game that could offer a sequel in late February or even March. That’s how tightly matched the adversaries that bounced on the floor to decide the...
