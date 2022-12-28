ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gettysburg Connection

High School Sports Scores

Here are some current high school scores as reported to the community. Here are some current high school scores as reported to the community. Dec 6 Bermudian Springs @ Northern High School Lost: 33-39 Dec 9 Bermudian Springs @ Boiling Springs High School Lost: 38-51 Dec 20 Bermudian Springs vs...
YORK SPRINGS, PA
WMDT.com

Parkside girls win in dominant effort over Laurel

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. – Parkside girls basketball defeated Laurel, 81-33, Monday afternoon at University of Maryland Eastern Shore. The game was part of the Moolah Kicks Girls Showcase in the 2022 Governors Challenge. Parkside was powered by Ziyon Smith with 20 points to lead the Rams. Carlie Venables led...
PRINCESS ANNE, MD
Delaware LIVE News

Seaford gets out early and dominates

The 2023 Slam Dunk to the Beach presented by Hoophall East, showcases some of the greatest talent in high school basketball in the country during its annual visit to Cape Henlopen High School.  Since the event returned to Lewes in 2014 a ton of current NBA players have graced the court at Cape including Mo Bamba (Westtown/Orlando Magic), Jonathan Kuminga ... Read More
SEAFORD, DE
thesportspage.blog

G-A roundup: Blue Devils fall to Bolts for 2nd time

Littlestown 51, Greencastle-Antrim 43: The Blue Devils are 5-0 against every other team this young season, but 0-2 vs. the Bolts after taking a defeat Wednesday evening in a first=round game of the East Pennsboro Tournament. Littlestown won 59-52 earlier in the season. On Wednesday, a slow start cost the...
LITTLESTOWN, PA

