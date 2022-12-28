Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDIO-TV
Prep Boy’s Hockey: Cloquet-Esko-Carlton wins Heritage Holiday Classic & Denfeld claims consolation crown, Proctor tops Osseo
On Thursday the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boy’s hockey team claimed the Heritage Hockey Classic tournament title at Heritage Arena, while Duluth Denfeld finished consolation champions. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton downed Park of Cottage Grove 5-2 to go 3-0 in the tournament and improve to 6-2. Patrick Dunaiski put up two goals and an assists...
WDIO-TV
Superior Showdown: UWS, CSS men’s hockey fall on day one
The puck was dropped on the fifth Superior Showdown at Wessman Arena on Thursday. Opening the action was the College of St. Scholastica (CSS) men’s hockey team who fell to Marian 2-1. Nathan Adrian scored the sole goal for the Saints in the third period, while Jack Bostedt made 27 saves in net.
WDIO-TV
Cloquet girls basketball wins out in Wood City Classic, Lumberjack boys drop finale
The Cloquet girls basketball team picked up a win Wednesday to finish the Wood City Classic 2-0, while the Lumberjack boys went 1-1. The Lumberjack girls bested Rock Ridge 79-69, after downing Mesabi East 69-52 Tuesday, to improve to 8-1 on the season. The Cloquet boys fell to Pine City...
WDIO-TV
Prep Boy’s Hockey: Hermantown skates to home opening win, Duluth Marshall falls to Brookfield
On Wednesday the Hermantown boy’s hockey team picked up a home opening win shutting out Delano 8-0. Wyatt Carlson tallied three goals and an assist, while Dallas Vieau added two goals and two assists, helping the Hawks improve to 5-0-1. They hit the road Thursday visiting East Grand Forks.
WDIO-TV
Medal of Honor scholarship awarded to 2020 Duluth East grad
Earlier this month, the Saint Louis County Historical Society and Veterans Memorial Hall announced the winner of the Mike Colalillo Medal of Honor Scholarship award. Duluth East Alumni, Megan Nygarrd, class of 2020 won the scholarship for her essay describing her great-great-great grandfather, Jacob Eames Crosby, and the well-known Duluthian bugler and drummer boy, Albert Woolson, and their experience in 1st Minnesota Heavy Artillery Regiment as part of the American Civil War effort.
WDIO-TV
Jason’s top five January events
Jason Vincent joined us with some super exciting things coming to Duluth this January. It’s a mix of activities at the DECC and some related to the big Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon. The Duluth Wedding Show. Saturday, January 14. 10:00 am – 2:00 pm. The largest and most...
WDIO-TV
St. Luke’s QCare Express Clinic to Reopen at Cub Foods
St. Luke’s QCare Express Clinic located in Cub Foods in Duluth will be reopening on Thursday, December 29 after closing during the pandemic. It is a walk-in clinic, providing a convenient, lower-cost option for minor health concerns. It is covered by most insurance. They treats ailments like: Allergies/hay fever,...
WDIO-TV
CSB releases final report on the 2018 refinery explosion in Superior
After years of investigation, the final report and findings of the 2018 Husky Refinery explosion have been released. The U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board announced Thursday more details into how the incident happened, while the refinery was shutting down its fluid catalytic crasking (FCC) unit. The CSB found two vessels in the FCC unit exploded, propelling metal fragments up to 1,00 feet away, puncturing a nearby asphault storage tank. This ultimately spilled 17,000 barrels of hot asphault that ignited and caused multiple fires.
WDIO-TV
Update: Duluth City Hall to remain closed through Monday
Wednesday’s water leak is forcing a longer closure at Duluth City Hall. The City says the building will remain closed through at least Monday, January 2 to employees and the public. Monday is also the observed New Year’s holiday, meaning all City facilities will also be closed to the public on January 2.
WDIO-TV
Residents are frustrated with Duluth-area mail service
There can be many items that people can look forward to in their mailbox–sometimes good items and somethings those monthly bills and more but for some of Duluth residents, and they are getting nothing at all!. Residents are frustrated about not receiving their mail lately. For some it has...
WDIO-TV
Kid-friendly New Year’s Eve options from Duluth Mom
Saturday marks the last day of 2022, and Andrea Jang of Duluth Mom has a few suggestions for how to celebrate the New Year with kids. “We want to make sure that all of these ideas don’t put pressure on you to take your kids somewhere and go out and have fun. These are just ideas that we have rounded up because moms are asking,” Jang said.
WDIO-TV
Duluth City Hall closed due to water leak
The Duluth City Hall offices will be closed to the public until further notice due to a water leak. Facilities staff are on site to fix the issues as quickly as possible. A sprinkler head was accidentally hit causing causing the leak. Other City staff will be working remotely. The...
WDIO-TV
Duluth man accused of stabbing 71-year-old woman in the head
A Duluth man is accused of stabbing a 71-year-old woman in the head outside her home. The victim, Deborah Lee Bell, remembers feeling as if she was going to die. On Tuesday, Duluth Police had responded to the Faith Haven Apartment around 3:15 p.m. Bell had called 911 reporting that she had been stabbed in the head by a man she didn’t know.
WDIO-TV
Family displaced after house fire in Superior
A Superior family has been displaced after a fire Wednesday afternoon. The Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire on the 1300 block of N. 17th Street, just before 11:15 a.m. Upon arrival, crews found smoke coming from a second story window. Officials say the fire started in an...
Comments / 0