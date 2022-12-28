Read full article on original website
Kim Kardashian Divides Fans With Deleted TikTok of Dogs in Garage
Kim Kardashian is stirring up controversy once again, and this time it involves her dogs. It all started last week when the Skims mogul took to her @kimandnorth TikTok account — which she shares with daughter North West — to upload a video of her family's two Pomeranians, Sushi and Sake, in their garage. Featuring a set-up that included a large pen, dog training pads and the pups trotting around the garage in little coats, it seemed as if Kim wanted to show off Sushi and Sake's Christmas decor — stockings, trees and all.
papermag.com
TikTok Stars Julie and Cam Lorentzen Give Fans Pregnancy Update
Julie and Cam Lorentzen are giving fans another intimate glimpse into their journey towards motherhood. That said, it's been an up-and-down journey, with the pair announcing Julie's pregnancy earlier this month in a heartwarming video that shows them reacting to a phone call from the IVF clinic. Sadly though, the celebration didn't last long, as the social media star later returned to the platform after two days to reveal that their "day went to hell" after taking another pregnancy test with some less than pleasant results.
Cause of "Ellen DeGeneres Show" Star's Death Revealed
Following the tragic news of the death of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” star Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the medical examiner has officially released the cause of death. Boss died this week at the age of 40 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office announced on Thursday.
Wife of Tina Turner’s Son Reveals How He Died
Tina Turner’s son died of cancer after he “got sick in 3 weeks,” wrote Afida Turner, his wife, on Friday evening in a post on Instagram. Ronnie Turner, 62, died on Thursday. Turner was already a survivor of the disease. according to The Daily Mail. That morning, police received a call “stating that Ronnie was struggling to breathe outside his home,” according to The Daily Mail. “Ronnie was a terrific musician and bass player,” read the caption on his wife’s Friday Instagram post. Aida Turner called her husband an “amazing soul,” “heart of giant,” and a “true angel.” This is the second son that Tina Turner lost, after Ronnie’s elder brother Craig died by suicide in 2018. As Turner struggled to breathe on Thursday, neighbors attempted CPR but failed to revive him, and he was pronounced dead “on scene,” according to The Daily Mail. At the end of her Instagram post, Aida Turner sent one last message: “Fuck cancer.”
Autopsy reveals cause of death for Tina Turner's 'beloved' son Ronnie Turner
Tina Turner's son Ronnie Turner died outside his home last week at 62. An autopsy shows he died of complications related to metastatic colon cancer.
The Story Behind Why Dolly Parton Refused to Let Elvis Presley Record “I Will Always Love You”
Now 30 years after the release of the musical drama The Bodyguard, the film that shot Dolly Parton’s 1974 song “I Will Always Love You” into the stratosphere of hits with Whitney Houston‘s epic rendition, the country legend said she doesn’t regret turning down Elvis Presley, who wanted to cover her ballad in the 1970s.
wegotthiscovered.com
Kourtney Kardashian’s dead eyes are the star of the Kardashian Christmas photo
The Kardashian-Jenner faction threw their annual Christmas Eve bash on Saturday, Dec. 24, and as usual, the famous family gave fans a glimpse into the exclusive soiree on social media. But after the official family portrait subsequently landed on Twitter, people couldn’t help but notice that Kourtney Kardashian already seemed decidedly over the festivities.
suggest.com
Elvis’ Last Girlfriend, Ginger Alden, Was Planning Their Wedding At The Time Of His Passing
Elvis Presley was truly the King: incredibly handsome, blessed with abundant talent as a singer and actor, and beloved by millions of fans the world over. People felt like they knew him, which made them adore him even more. He was also understandably appealing to beautiful women. Presley was divorced...
‘I Just Hope He’s Okay’: Kanye West ‘Missing’ After Former Employee Alleges Rapper Owes Money
Kanye West’s former manager, Thomas St. John, plans to serve the rapper who fell from grace a $4.5 million lawsuit, but Kanye is nowhere to be found. The U.S. Sun retrieved a court filing from Dec. 19, 2022, that states St. John and his attorneys are requesting more time—until the end of March—to serve West and his company Yeezy L.L.C. The former manager’s efforts to contact the rapper have been unsuccessful because West was not reachable by mail, at home, or even at a law group listed as his contact.
Popculture
'Good Morning America' Stars Mourn Death of ABC Colleague
This Week executive producer Dax Tejera died suddenly on Friday after a heart attack, ABC News president Kim Godwin announced in a memo to staffers on Christmas Eve. Tejera was 37. The ABC News family, including those on Good Morning America, was shocked by the news, and World News Tonight anchor Rachel Scott delivered a tribute during Saturday's broadcast.
Popculture
'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement
Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
newsnationnow.com
Photo of woman sitting next to serial killer goes viral
(NewsNation) — Charles Sobhraj, also known as “The Serpent,” became a free man Dec. 24. He’s been accused of killing nearly two dozen tourists around Asia in the 1970s. A recent photo of a woman sitting next to Sobhraj on an airplane headed to France, where he’ll begin his new life, has since gone viral.
Woman shares sister's final messages before she died trapped in car
A woman has shared an emotional tribute of her sister's final messages before she died from being trapped in a car. Anndel Taylor tragically passed away in the horrific Buffalo winter storm after she was stuck inside her car for around 18 hours, her family say. The storm travelling across...
The Monkees’ Davy Jones Bought His Dad a House and He Refused to Move in at 1st
The Monkees' Davy Jones discussed the advice his father, Harry Jones, gave him about getting credentials and buying his own house.
Tina Turner pays tribute to ‘beloved’ son who has died aged 62
Tina Turner has led tributes for her “beloved” son Ronnie who has died aged 62.The cancer survivor died on Friday (9 December) after being found struggling to breathe outside a house in Los Angeles, TMZ reported.In an Instagram post, the music icon wrote: “Ronnie, you left the world far too early. In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son.”Ronnie’s wife, Afida Turner, confirmed his passing in a post, where she called her late husband a “true angel” and her “best friend.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More WHAT!: Graham Norton amazed by how long Kate Winslet held her breath filming AvatarReading and Leeds 2023 announce first headline actsTrevor Noah signs off from The Daily Show for the last time
Mum shares warning after son gets vape impaled in his foot
A mum has been warning people about chucking away their e-cigarettes properly after her son severely injured his foot by stepping on a discarded vape. Samantha Bennett was told at one point that her son could need to have his foot amputated due to how serious his injuries were. On...
HipHopDX.com
Snoop Dogg Recalls The 'Most Stoned' He's Ever Been
Snoop Dogg has revealed the “most stoned” he’s ever been in his life, which occurred during a particularly memorable smoking session with a fellow weed-friendly celebrity. During an appearance on the Let’s Go! podcast with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, the West Coast rapper recalled...
‘Who is that?’: Paula Abdul fans struggle to recognise singer in festive photos
Fans are struggling to recognise Paula Abdul in a recent series of photos.Abdul, 60, is a singer, dancer, and choreographer. She is also known for her time spent on the judging panel of American Idol, alongside Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson.Earlier this week, the “Straight Up” singer posted a number of festive photographs of herself to Instagram from Kathy Hilton’s annual Christmas party.A number of fans have commented on the photo, saying that they cannot identify the woman in the picture because she looks so different from Abdul.“This looks like a completely different person,” wrote one user. Another added:...
