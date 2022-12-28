ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 On Your Side

Southwest officials promise 'near-normal' flight operations Friday

ST. LOUIS — Southwest Airlines officials on Friday were hoping to close out 2022 this weekend with near-normal flight operations at airports across the country. FlightAware reported Friday afternoon that Southwest had only 43 cancelled flights nationwide. That’s considerably different from passengers’ experience over the course of the past...
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Southwest Airlines Screws St. Louis Travelers (PHOTOS + VIDEOS)

Southwest Airlines caused chaos across the country this week when it canceled more than two-thirds of its flights — including more than half of its flights in and out of St. Louis. Travelers were left grounded in airports with little to no information and nobody answering the customer service...
FOX2now.com

Southwest Airlines scrambling to address luggage nightmare at St. Louis Airport

On the day after Christmas, not a festive mood for thousands, but instead frustration, as Southwest Airlines faces disruptions in Denver and Chicago, causing headaches nationwide. Southwest Airlines scrambling to address luggage …. On the day after Christmas, not a festive mood for thousands, but instead frustration, as Southwest Airlines...
KFVS12

Frustrations boil over as Southwest Airlines passengers in St. Louis see cancelations, delays, lost bags

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Southwest Airlines passengers in St. Louis are voicing frustration amid flight cancelations, delays, and complaints of lost baggage. Long lines of passengers could be spotted at Terminal 2 of Lambert Airport Monday morning at the ticket counter. Similar scenes have been spotted in airports across the country as Southwest flights have been delayed and canceled. Customers have also reported issues getting refunds.
5 On Your Side

Gateway Arch to require face masks starting Tuesday

ST. LOUIS — The Gateway Arch will require staff and visitors to wear face masks inside buildings on park grounds starting Tuesday. Gateway Arch National Park is following National Park Service guidelines and is requiring people to wear "high-quality" masks, regardless of vaccination status. This change is because the...
stlmag.com

13 St. Louis dining trends to watch in 2023

Remember when you tasted your last real tomato in, oh, say mid-September? After that, tomatoes started tasting like a spongy slice of Styrofoam. Well, they still don’t taste like they do in July, dripping and ruby red, eaten over the kitchen sink to catch the juices that splurt out gloriously. But compared to the limp, pale rings of vegetal mediocrity we got for three seasons in the past, the quality of fresh tomatoes has really upped the game, from fast-food outlets to fine-dining establishments. The exquisite stack salad at Napoli III, for instance, included a tomato that tasted of July, even though we ate it in October.
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

