Some travelers finally getting bags back as Southwest continues to cancel flights
ST. LOUIS — Mountains of unclaimed luggage surrounded the carousel at Southwest Airlines inside St. Louis Lambert International Airport on Wednesday but became smaller by the evening. The airline slashed thousands of its flights for the third consecutive day after a winter storm spurred cancellations across the country. Southwest...
Southwest officials promise 'near-normal' flight operations Friday
ST. LOUIS — Southwest Airlines officials on Friday were hoping to close out 2022 this weekend with near-normal flight operations at airports across the country. FlightAware reported Friday afternoon that Southwest had only 43 cancelled flights nationwide. That’s considerably different from passengers’ experience over the course of the past...
Luggage no longer piled up at St. Louis airport, but Southwest cancellations continue
ST. LOUIS — Southwest Airlines passengers have had a rough week due to flight cancellations and baggage issues, but the situation looked less chaotic Thursday morning at St. Louis Lambert International Airport's Terminal 2. Hundreds of pieces of leftover luggage, seen just hours before, were missing from the luggage...
Southwest Airlines staff say roughly 10K bags in limbo at STL airport
ST. LOUIS — Thousands of people are still searching for their bags at St. Louis Lambert International Airport. Southwest Airlines staff at Lambert said as of Wednesday afternoon there are roughly 7,000 bags at an airport warehouse and 3,000 bags actually in the Southwest Airlines. “It was absolutely awful...
Southwest terminal quiet Thursday as cancellations continue
ST. LOUIS — The Southwest travel nightmare is puttering to a end. On Thursday, some flights went out, some were delayed and many were canceled. The airline is promising normal operations Friday. If you or someone you know was caught up in the disaster that was flying Southwest over...
Baggage piles up at Lambert Terminal 2 as Southwest flight issues continue
ST. LOUIS — Hundred of pieces of luggage were visible Wednesday morning on and around the luggage carousels of St. Louis Lambert International Airport's Terminal 2 as mass Southwest Airlines cancellations continued. Southwest canceled thousands more flights Wednesday and Thursday. According to FlightAware, 64% of Southwest's flights were canceled...
Southwest Airlines cuts flights through Thursday
With more than two-thirds of their flights canceled on Monday, Southwest Airlines announced they were cutting flights through Thursday.
Southwest Airlines Screws St. Louis Travelers (PHOTOS + VIDEOS)
Southwest Airlines caused chaos across the country this week when it canceled more than two-thirds of its flights — including more than half of its flights in and out of St. Louis. Travelers were left grounded in airports with little to no information and nobody answering the customer service...
Southwest Airlines scrambling to address luggage nightmare at St. Louis Airport
On the day after Christmas, not a festive mood for thousands, but instead frustration, as Southwest Airlines faces disruptions in Denver and Chicago, causing headaches nationwide. Southwest Airlines scrambling to address luggage …. On the day after Christmas, not a festive mood for thousands, but instead frustration, as Southwest Airlines...
Travelers wait hours for luggage at St. Louis airport, Southwest apologizes
ST. LOUIS — People reported numerous problems with missing luggage in the Southwest terminal at St. Louis Lambert International Airport Monday. The line was still hundreds of people deep Monday afternoon. Southwest agents announced at about 5 p.m. that most of the bags around the carousel are local and...
St. Louis restaurant closed, employees without pay after cold weather causes burst pipe
ST. LOUIS — The Shaved Duck was closed Thursday, and its employees had no income after cold weather caused a pipe burst. The flooding forced the barbeque restaurant in St. Louis to temporarily close its doors due to the extensive damage left behind. "The restaurant will be closed indefinitely...
So St. Louis: How the Galleria Mall Ruined Christmas
An anonymous story about something that could only happen in the Gateway City
Frustrations boil over as Southwest Airlines passengers in St. Louis see cancelations, delays, lost bags
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Southwest Airlines passengers in St. Louis are voicing frustration amid flight cancelations, delays, and complaints of lost baggage. Long lines of passengers could be spotted at Terminal 2 of Lambert Airport Monday morning at the ticket counter. Similar scenes have been spotted in airports across the country as Southwest flights have been delayed and canceled. Customers have also reported issues getting refunds.
Free or cheap things to do in St. Louis with the kids on holiday break
SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — The holiday break is here, and for parents, that means finding things to do with the kids. It can be hard work searching for things to do that won't break the bank, so here are a few ideas that are free or cheap (and can also be on your list for any day out of the year.)
This Very Limited Time Pop-Up Bar In St. Louis Is On Wheels And Adults Only
I wish I had heard about the North Pole Night Cap sooner. Because it's just the kind of cool pop-up bar experience I'd really enjoy. For me, it's not in the cards this year. However, if you're itching to wrap up your Christmas holiday with some cocktails and a quick getaway to St. Louis, this rolling pop-up bar might just be your thing.
Gateway Arch to require face masks starting Tuesday
ST. LOUIS — The Gateway Arch will require staff and visitors to wear face masks inside buildings on park grounds starting Tuesday. Gateway Arch National Park is following National Park Service guidelines and is requiring people to wear "high-quality" masks, regardless of vaccination status. This change is because the...
13 St. Louis dining trends to watch in 2023
Remember when you tasted your last real tomato in, oh, say mid-September? After that, tomatoes started tasting like a spongy slice of Styrofoam. Well, they still don’t taste like they do in July, dripping and ruby red, eaten over the kitchen sink to catch the juices that splurt out gloriously. But compared to the limp, pale rings of vegetal mediocrity we got for three seasons in the past, the quality of fresh tomatoes has really upped the game, from fast-food outlets to fine-dining establishments. The exquisite stack salad at Napoli III, for instance, included a tomato that tasted of July, even though we ate it in October.
Man missing, last seen floating on ice in Missouri River
ST. LOUIS — Volunteers and state troopers were searching for a man last seen standing on ice floating in the Missouri River near Washington, Missouri. Family said they haven't heard from Aaron Duenke since Tuesday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said he was seen floating downstream on ice on...
2022 in Review: St. Louis Made Excellent Weed Snacks
A look back at what happened in St. Louis in 2022
MISSING PERSON: Aaron Duenke, last seen ice surfing on Missouri river
Aaron Duenke has been reported missing. The St. Charles County man was last seen attempting to “iceberg surf” on the Missouri river on Tuesday, December 27 in Washington, Missouri.
