WDIO-TV
Prep Boy’s Hockey: Cloquet-Esko-Carlton wins Heritage Holiday Classic & Denfeld claims consolation crown, Proctor tops Osseo
On Thursday the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boy’s hockey team claimed the Heritage Hockey Classic tournament title at Heritage Arena, while Duluth Denfeld finished consolation champions. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton downed Park of Cottage Grove 5-2 to go 3-0 in the tournament and improve to 6-2. Patrick Dunaiski put up two goals and an assists...
WDIO-TV
Cloquet girls basketball wins out in Wood City Classic, Lumberjack boys drop finale
The Cloquet girls basketball team picked up a win Wednesday to finish the Wood City Classic 2-0, while the Lumberjack boys went 1-1. The Lumberjack girls bested Rock Ridge 79-69, after downing Mesabi East 69-52 Tuesday, to improve to 8-1 on the season. The Cloquet boys fell to Pine City...
WDIO-TV
Prep Boy’s Hockey: Hermantown skates to home opening win, Duluth Marshall falls to Brookfield
On Wednesday the Hermantown boy’s hockey team picked up a home opening win shutting out Delano 8-0. Wyatt Carlson tallied three goals and an assist, while Dallas Vieau added two goals and two assists, helping the Hawks improve to 5-0-1. They hit the road Thursday visiting East Grand Forks.
WDIO-TV
Prep Boy’s Hockey: Duluth Denfeld falls in holiday classic opener, Ely rallies past Moose Lake Area
On Tuesday the Duluth Denfeld boy’s hockey team fell to Irondale 3-2 in the first round of their Heritage Holiday Classic at the Duluth Heritage Center. Owen Hindermann scored first for the Hunters to lead 1-0 after the second period; the goal marking the first of his collegiate career. Denfeld now sits 4-5-1 on the season.
WDIO-TV
Superior Showdown: UWS, CSS men’s hockey fall on day one
The puck was dropped on the fifth Superior Showdown at Wessman Arena on Thursday. Opening the action was the College of St. Scholastica (CSS) men’s hockey team who fell to Marian 2-1. Nathan Adrian scored the sole goal for the Saints in the third period, while Jack Bostedt made 27 saves in net.
WDIO-TV
Up North: Women’s Night at Lester-Amity Chalet
Skihut, Continental Bikes & Ski, COGGS (Cyclists of Gitchee Gumee Shores) and DXC (Duluth Cross-Country Ski Club) all partner up every Thursday at 6:00 p.m. for social fat bike riding, skate skiing and classic skiing at Lester-Amity Chalet for their Women’s Night event. “Try it and you’ll love it....
WDIO-TV
Medal of Honor scholarship awarded to 2020 Duluth East grad
Earlier this month, the Saint Louis County Historical Society and Veterans Memorial Hall announced the winner of the Mike Colalillo Medal of Honor Scholarship award. Duluth East Alumni, Megan Nygarrd, class of 2020 won the scholarship for her essay describing her great-great-great grandfather, Jacob Eames Crosby, and the well-known Duluthian bugler and drummer boy, Albert Woolson, and their experience in 1st Minnesota Heavy Artillery Regiment as part of the American Civil War effort.
northernnewsnow.com
“We’ll make it through”: North Shore businesses still reeling after winter storm
DULUTH, MN. - A week after a severe winter storm slammed Minnesota’s North Shore, several businesses are busy rebuilding. Superior Citrus, a Two Harbors-based business that provides local produce to farmer’s markets around the area, lost its entire greenhouse in last week’s storm. “I started removing snow,...
FOX 21 Online
Kansas City Tourists Make Unexpected Visit To Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — Well, when you live where it’s relatively mild, and the kids are on Christmas break, where do go? For some people, it’s traveling north and stopping in Duluth!. We sent Fox21 photojournalist Adam Jagunich out to find some people ice fishing. He went to...
WDIO-TV
Brandon Weatherz: Pleasant New Year’s weekend ahead
It’s a day where our high temp was set around 1 am, when it was 27 in Duluth. Cooler air moves into the region from the northwest through the day with temps falling into single digits and teens by mid-morning, then recovering to mid-teens to low 20s in the afternoon. It’s otherwise a quiet travel day with partly cloudy skies.
wiproud.com
Guy Fieri tabs this northern Wisconsin diner as best restaurant in state
MASON, Wis. (WFRV) – Known for his spiked hair and sunglasses, Guy Fieri is spilling his secrets about the best restaurant in Wisconsin. According to the King of Flavortown, Delta Diner in Mason is Guy Fieri’s favorite restaurant in the state of Wisconsin. Delta Diner is everything you’d...
WDIO-TV
Jason’s top five January events
Jason Vincent joined us with some super exciting things coming to Duluth this January. It’s a mix of activities at the DECC and some related to the big Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon. The Duluth Wedding Show. Saturday, January 14. 10:00 am – 2:00 pm. The largest and most...
These Are The Ugliest Town In Minnesota And Wisconsin
One thing for sure I can tell you is that Duluth and Superior do not fall into this category. Duluth is one of the most naturally beautiful places in Minnesota, plus many of the old buildings have been restored or knocked down. Yes, we do have a few gems that need to be fixed up, but for the most part downtown and the surrounding areas are in pretty good shape. Plus the people in Duluth and the surrounding areas are the definition of Minnesota Nice.
WDIO-TV
The College of St. Scholastica has a new and improved student union coming in 2024
Going to college can further your education to the next level and you have some fun along the way. Sometimes, all that fun can happen in the student union, a space where students to come together and relax, hang out, study, and more. The College of St. Scholastic has been...
715newsroom.com
Superior Man Picks Up 7th OWI
On Sunday, December 25, 2022, at approximately 4:47 PM a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle on Catlin Avenue in the city of Superior after observing the vehicle failing to stop at a stop sign. The Trooper observed signs of impairment and a subsequent investigation, including standardized field sobriety...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Minnesota
Minnesota can be considered the country’s snowiest state. Many of its cities get the highest annual average snowfall overall. This year, Hermantown, in particular, has gotten an average of 84 inches of snow! Although the average for the top three snowiest cities in Minnesota is quite close—roughly 71 inches for Duluth and 69 inches for International Falls—the city of Hermantown has out-snowed them all! In fact, Hermantown got a huge 26.5 inches of snow during the most recent snowstorm in 2022. Although it may be cold and wintery there, the city alone has a fascinating history and current events that take place. Let’s discover more about the wintery city of Hermantown!
WDIO-TV
St. Luke’s QCare Express Clinic to Reopen at Cub Foods
St. Luke’s QCare Express Clinic located in Cub Foods in Duluth will be reopening on Thursday, December 29 after closing during the pandemic. It is a walk-in clinic, providing a convenient, lower-cost option for minor health concerns. It is covered by most insurance. They treats ailments like: Allergies/hay fever,...
northernnewsnow.com
One hurt in crash that closed I-35 ramp at Midway Road
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A bad crash has closed traffic on Midway Road at the I-35 overpass. It happened around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday. Few details were immediately available, but the southbound I-35 off ramp was closed for a time, as was traffic on Midway Road. No word on...
boreal.org
Snow and sleet Tuesday
From the National Weather Service - Duluth - December 26, 2022. A quick-hitting clipper will bring light snow and sleet to portions of the Northland Tuesday. The best chance of accumulation is generally north of US 2 in Minnesota and Wisconsin. A dusting up to around 2 inches of snow and sleet are forecast. Locally higher amounts to 3 inches possible near Grand Marais. Precipitation ends Tuesday afternoon from west to east. Impacts: Snow and sleet may create slippery roads for the morning and evening commutes.
northernnewsnow.com
Fire causes $50k in damage to Superior home
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A fire did about $50,000 in damage to a home in Superior Wednesday morning. The two-story house is located on North 17th Street near Hammond Ave. in Superior. When fire crews arrived on scene around 11:15 a.m., there was a large amount of fire...
