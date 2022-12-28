ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

High School Sports Results Wednesday December 28

(Grace Sand led Cathedral with 17 points) (Courtney Paulsen led the Storm with 21 points) Sauk Rapids-Rice vs. Monticello, 2pm (@ MAC) Sartell-St. Stephen vs. Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato, 4:30pm (@ MAC) River Lakes vs. Cathedral, 7:00pm (@ MAC) Girls Hockey:. New Ulm @ Sartell-St. Stephen, 12pm. Minot (ND) vs. St. Cloud, 2pm...
KELOLAND

Thursday Scoreboard – December 29

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Thursday here: NHLStars 4, Wild 1 COLLEGE FOOTBALLMinnesota 28, Syracuse 20 – Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLNebraska 66, Iowa 50SDSU 71, Western Illinois 64USD 92, St. Thomas 84 WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLSDSU 85, Western Illinois 63USD 58, St. Thomas 56 SD […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
FOX 21 Online

Prep Basketball: Duluth East Girls Protect Home Floor Versus Forest Lake

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth East girls basketball team made it two wins in a row on Thursday, defeating Forest Lake 63 to 51. The Greyhounds were led by Ashlynne Guenther who finished with a team-leading 21 points. Sydney Zwak would also have 12 points in the victory. Duluth East (3-6)...
DULUTH, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Eagles back in form with win over St. Louis Park in holiday tournament

“Everybody looked like they’d been off for three weeks,” an exasperated Ellen Wiese said on Wednesday afternoon. “We had three days off. So, no excuses!” In the corridors adjacent to the Park Center High School gymnasium, the Eden Prairie head coach didn’t sound like someone whose team had won a hard-fought, closely-contested girls basketball game. [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN

