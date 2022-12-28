Read full article on original website
Related
High School Sports Results Wednesday December 28
(Grace Sand led Cathedral with 17 points) (Courtney Paulsen led the Storm with 21 points) Sauk Rapids-Rice vs. Monticello, 2pm (@ MAC) Sartell-St. Stephen vs. Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato, 4:30pm (@ MAC) River Lakes vs. Cathedral, 7:00pm (@ MAC) Girls Hockey:. New Ulm @ Sartell-St. Stephen, 12pm. Minot (ND) vs. St. Cloud, 2pm...
KEYC
Thursday Night Sports (12/29)
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Here are the highlights from Thursday’s night local sports action:
Thursday Scoreboard – December 29
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Thursday here: NHLStars 4, Wild 1 COLLEGE FOOTBALLMinnesota 28, Syracuse 20 – Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLNebraska 66, Iowa 50SDSU 71, Western Illinois 64USD 92, St. Thomas 84 WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLSDSU 85, Western Illinois 63USD 58, St. Thomas 56 SD […]
KEYC
Kwik Trip Holiday Tournament: Maple River to square off with LCWM for championship
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Maple River boys basketball defeated Mankato Loyola 60-55 to advance to the championship game in the Kwik Trip Holiday tournament. The Knights of Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Knights defeated New Ulm in the semifinals to advance as well. The championship game will tip-off at 8:30...
FOX 21 Online
Prep Basketball: Duluth East Girls Protect Home Floor Versus Forest Lake
DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth East girls basketball team made it two wins in a row on Thursday, defeating Forest Lake 63 to 51. The Greyhounds were led by Ashlynne Guenther who finished with a team-leading 21 points. Sydney Zwak would also have 12 points in the victory. Duluth East (3-6)...
Newman Catholic boys basketball defeats Milwaukee Juneau at Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook Shootout
MEQUON – Mason Prey scored 30 points to lead the Wausau Newman Catholic boys basketball team to a 78-67 win over Milwaukee Juneau at the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook Shootout on Thursday at Concordia University. Isaac Seidel added 24 points and Conner Krach chipped in 15 for the Cardinals, who...
Eagles back in form with win over St. Louis Park in holiday tournament
“Everybody looked like they’d been off for three weeks,” an exasperated Ellen Wiese said on Wednesday afternoon. “We had three days off. So, no excuses!” In the corridors adjacent to the Park Center High School gymnasium, the Eden Prairie head coach didn’t sound like someone whose team had won a hard-fought, closely-contested girls basketball game. [...]
Comments / 0