10 Northwest Arkansas Jobs That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two Cities From Rural AmericaEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
World's first bikeable building opens in BentonvilleEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPrairie Grove, AR
Family grows own food to deal with shortages: "Journey to self-sufficiency"Amy ChristieFayetteville, AR
Arkansas women’s basketball drops SEC opener to LSU
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The No. 24/22 Arkansas women’s basketball team (13-3) was unable to overcome a tough shooting night, dropping to No. 9/9 LSU (13-0) in the SEC opener, 69-45. The Razorbacks shot 27.9 percent from the field, while holding LSU to 34 percent, but the difference in the game was the rebounding, as the Razorbacks were outrebounded, 62-30. Samara Spencer led the game with 17 points.
Jackson Woodard opts for transfer portal
FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt sophomore linebacker Jackson Woodard has entered the transfer portal. Woodard is a former preferred walk-on recruit who later earned a scholarship at Arkansas. Woodard had two tackles including a solo as well as a key pass breakup in Wednesday’s 55-53 three-overtime win over Kansas in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. This season, Woodard had seven tackles, including four solo, one pass breakup and a quarterback hurry.
Hogs continue to add special teams options
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is seemingly always looking to add options for special teams and this offseason has been no different. Arkansas has added two punters with one who also is very capable kickoff option along with the nation’s top long snapper from the junior college ranks. The Hogs return kicker Cam Little and punter Max Fletcher in 2023, but Scott Fountain will have to replace Jake Bates as the kickoff specialist.
Simeon Blair enters transfer portal
FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt senior Simeon Blair is the latest Razorback to enter the transfer portal. Blair came to Arkansas as a preferred walk-on recruit in 2018 out of Pine Bluff High School, but earned a scholarship. This season, Blair was third on the team with 73 tackles, including 42 solo, two for loss and five pass breakups.
Arkansas' players recap bowl win over Kansas
Mike Neighbors talks about 69-45 loss to LSU
Arkansas mixing recruiting with bowl preparation
WEST MEMPHIS — Arkansas is preparing for Wednesday’s AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis, but as usual recruiting never stops. On Monday night, Washington (Okla.) Class of 2025 tight end Nate Roberts, 6-4, 220, announced he has received an offer from Arkansas. Roberts helped his team to an undefeated season and state championship. He is the younger brother of former North Texas tight end Jake Roberts, 6-5, 250, who the Hogs offered last week.
Wienerschnitzel to open doors in Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA)— Wienerschnitzel announced plans to open one of its first Arkansas locations in Springdale in addition to a Bentonville location in Northwest Arkansas. According to the press release, the national restaurant brand is headed to Haag Brown’s latest retail project in NWA. Wienerschnitzel will open one of...
The ArkansasBlue Welcome Center in Rogers is for YOU!
The ArkansasBlue Welcome Center in Rogers is for YOU!
Local Bar to Celebrate Dry January
Hot Topics - NYE Flip Flop Drop, snowy owl sighting
Hot Topics - NYE Flip Flop Drop, snowy owl sighting
