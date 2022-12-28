FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is seemingly always looking to add options for special teams and this offseason has been no different. Arkansas has added two punters with one who also is very capable kickoff option along with the nation’s top long snapper from the junior college ranks. The Hogs return kicker Cam Little and punter Max Fletcher in 2023, but Scott Fountain will have to replace Jake Bates as the kickoff specialist.

