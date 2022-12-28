ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

High School Sports Results Wednesday December 28

(Grace Sand led Cathedral with 17 points) (Courtney Paulsen led the Storm with 21 points) Sauk Rapids-Rice vs. Monticello, 2pm (@ MAC) Sartell-St. Stephen vs. Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato, 4:30pm (@ MAC) River Lakes vs. Cathedral, 7:00pm (@ MAC) Girls Hockey:. New Ulm @ Sartell-St. Stephen, 12pm. Minot (ND) vs. St. Cloud, 2pm...
KELOLAND

Thursday Scoreboard – December 29

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Thursday here: NHLStars 4, Wild 1 COLLEGE FOOTBALLMinnesota 28, Syracuse 20 – Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLNebraska 66, Iowa 50SDSU 71, Western Illinois 64USD 92, St. Thomas 84 WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLSDSU 85, Western Illinois 63USD 58, St. Thomas 56 SD […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
WEAU-TV 13

SportScene 13 for Thursday, December 29th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prep boys basketball action as Eau Claire Memorial takes on state ranked Sussex-Hamilton and McDonell hosts Chequamegon. While in girls basketball, McDonell faces Luck and Chippewa Falls welcomes in Onalaska. Plus, we hit the mats for prep wrestling at UW-Eau Claire.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Monticello Times

Sports round-up: December 29

Below are summaries of Monticello and Big Lake sports events. Games that were scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 21, and Thursday, Dec. 22 were postponed or canceled due to weather conditions. Monticello boys basketball The Magic dropped to 0-4 after a 70-28 loss to STMA on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Sophomore Jackson Soroko and junior Ryan Schyma...
MONTICELLO, MN
FOX 21 Online

Prep Basketball: Duluth East Girls Protect Home Floor Versus Forest Lake

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth East girls basketball team made it two wins in a row on Thursday, defeating Forest Lake 63 to 51. The Greyhounds were led by Ashlynne Guenther who finished with a team-leading 21 points. Sydney Zwak would also have 12 points in the victory. Duluth East (3-6)...
DULUTH, MN

