Below are summaries of Monticello and Big Lake sports events. Games that were scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 21, and Thursday, Dec. 22 were postponed or canceled due to weather conditions. Monticello boys basketball The Magic dropped to 0-4 after a 70-28 loss to STMA on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Sophomore Jackson Soroko and junior Ryan Schyma...

MONTICELLO, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO