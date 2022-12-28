Read full article on original website
High School Sports Results Wednesday December 28
(Grace Sand led Cathedral with 17 points) (Courtney Paulsen led the Storm with 21 points) Sauk Rapids-Rice vs. Monticello, 2pm (@ MAC) Sartell-St. Stephen vs. Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato, 4:30pm (@ MAC) River Lakes vs. Cathedral, 7:00pm (@ MAC) Girls Hockey:. New Ulm @ Sartell-St. Stephen, 12pm. Minot (ND) vs. St. Cloud, 2pm...
KEYC
Thursday Night Sports (12/29)
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Here are the highlights from Thursday’s night local sports action:
Thursday Scoreboard – December 29
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Thursday here: NHLStars 4, Wild 1 COLLEGE FOOTBALLMinnesota 28, Syracuse 20 – Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLNebraska 66, Iowa 50SDSU 71, Western Illinois 64USD 92, St. Thomas 84 WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLSDSU 85, Western Illinois 63USD 58, St. Thomas 56 SD […]
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Thursday, December 29th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prep boys basketball action as Eau Claire Memorial takes on state ranked Sussex-Hamilton and McDonell hosts Chequamegon. While in girls basketball, McDonell faces Luck and Chippewa Falls welcomes in Onalaska. Plus, we hit the mats for prep wrestling at UW-Eau Claire.
Sports round-up: December 29
Below are summaries of Monticello and Big Lake sports events. Games that were scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 21, and Thursday, Dec. 22 were postponed or canceled due to weather conditions. Monticello boys basketball The Magic dropped to 0-4 after a 70-28 loss to STMA on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Sophomore Jackson Soroko and junior Ryan Schyma...
FOX 21 Online
Prep Basketball: Duluth East Girls Protect Home Floor Versus Forest Lake
DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth East girls basketball team made it two wins in a row on Thursday, defeating Forest Lake 63 to 51. The Greyhounds were led by Ashlynne Guenther who finished with a team-leading 21 points. Sydney Zwak would also have 12 points in the victory. Duluth East (3-6)...
Newman Catholic boys basketball defeats Milwaukee Juneau at Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook Shootout
MEQUON – Mason Prey scored 30 points to lead the Wausau Newman Catholic boys basketball team to a 78-67 win over Milwaukee Juneau at the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook Shootout on Thursday at Concordia University. Isaac Seidel added 24 points and Conner Krach chipped in 15 for the Cardinals, who...
Vote now: Who should be SBLive's Minnesota's Athlete of the Week? (Dec. 20-27)
Minnesota’s top high school girl’s basketball players: Meet the state’s best guards (pt. 1) Introducing the SBLive Sports National High School Wrestling Rankings SBLive's Minnesota boys hockey Power 25 (Dec. 28-Jan. 1): Wayzata takes over the top spot SBLive's Minnesota boys basketball Power 25 for ...
Photos: Eden Prairie boys basketball edges Shakopee
SBLive's Minnesota boys basketball Power 25 for Week 5: Benilde-St. Margaret's jump into top-10 Vote now: Who should be SBLive's Minnesota's Athlete of the Week? (Dec. 20-27) The No. 7 Eden Prairie Eagles defeated the No. 3 Shakopee Sabers 80-68 Thursday night at the Eden Prairie Holiday ...
