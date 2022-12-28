Read full article on original website
WLUC
2022 in Review: Upper Michigan’s economy
It was a year of economic developments as Upper Michigan continues to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic. In Iron Mountain, the Continental Cup returned to Pine Mountain thanks to major investments. And in Gogebic County, the Copper Peak ski jump was awarded $20 million in state money to fund renovations.
northernnewsnow.com
Bayfield Mayor: No more Viking Cruise stops planned for South Shore
BAYFIELD, WI (Northern News Now) - The Mayor of Bayfield, WI said the Viking cruise line won’t be making any more stops at its port next summer. After including Bayfield as a stop on its Great Lakes voyage from Thunder Bay, Ontario to Milwaukee, WI in 2022, Viking Cruise Lines planned to make three stops at the South Shore city next summer.
Man, 47, dies after snowmobile leaves trail, crashes into tree
A 47-year-old Wisconsin man is dead after his snowmobile left the trail and struck a tree last week near the border of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, officials said. At 7:33 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, a dispatcher in Iron County, Wis., received a call about a snowmobile crash on Trail No. 9, according to a news release from the Iron County Sheriff’s Office. The snowmobile had gone off the trail and hit a tree; the operator, Mathew J. Wolfgram, 47, of Greenville, Wis., was unresponsive.
WLUC
Christmas blizzard helps prepare SnowRiver Mountain Resort for ski season
WAKEFIELD, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ski Resort that was formally known as A Big Snow Resort is now called SnowRiver Mountain Resort. General Manager Benjamin Bartz said it is 100% ready for business. The Christmas weekend blizzard brought the ski resort large quantities of snow. In some areas, the snowfall...
wearegreenbay.com
Outagamie County man dies after snowmobile crash in northern Wisconsin
ANDERSON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Greenville reportedly died on December 23 following a snowmobile crash in Iron County. According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, on December 22 around 7:30 p.m., authorities were made aware of a snowmobile crash on trail 9. The crash happened about 1.5 miles south of Upson, in the Town of Anderson.
WJFW-TV
Mother-daughter duo open small cafe in downtown Eagle River
If you would’ve told mother and daughter duo Beth and Ashlee Millen they’d be owning a business together—let alone working together, they would’ve laughed. Sure, they spend doing fun activities together. “We garden together, we have chickens, we do so many things together, we ice fish,...
UPMATTERS
Guy Fieri tabs this northern Wisconsin diner as best restaurant in state
MASON, Wis. (WFRV) – Known for his spiked hair and sunglasses, Guy Fieri is spilling his secrets about the best restaurant in Wisconsin. According to the King of Flavortown, Delta Diner in Mason is Guy Fieri’s favorite restaurant in the state of Wisconsin. Delta Diner is everything you’d...
drydenwire.com
Ashland Man Found Deceased After Authorities Respond To Call Of A Body Found In Roadway
ASHLAND COUNTY -- A 25-year-old male from Ashland was discovered deceased after authorities responded to a call of a body found in a roadway. According to the Ashland Police Department, at 8:19a on Thursday, December 22, 2022, Ashland Police and Ashland Fire Paramedics were called to a body in the roadway on Junction Road between Turner Road and Sanborn Avenue.
