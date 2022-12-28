Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Highway 63 causing concerns for daily drivers
BONO, Ark. (KAIT) - A concerning stretch of heavily traveled road. Highway 63 near Bono has seen a handful of crashes in the last month, two of those taking the lives of five people total. The first fatal crash happened on Thursday, Dec. 1, where Arkansas State Police said four...
neareport.com
Jonesboro police investigate alleged rape
JONESBORO, Ark. – Police were investigating a possible rape case this week in Jonesboro. JPD was dispatched to a Jonesboro hospital to take the report around 10:13 PM December 26. The report said sometime in the prior day, a suspect forced himself on the victim while she was unable to refuse.
neareport.com
Thousands in property reported stolen from family during burglary
JONESBORO, Ark. – A Jonesboro family was burglarized and had thousands in property stolen this week. Police took the report on December 27 at the 3900-block of Saddlecrest Drive. At about 5:52 PM, the family had left the home. At about 7:20 PM, they returned and in that time, a suspect or suspects broke into the home. It appeared that the criminal gained entry through a window and then unlocked the back door to leave.
Kait 8
String of recent car break-ins leaves drivers concerned
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After a rash of car break-ins over the past few days, many in Jonesboro are wondering how they can keep their vehicle safe during the holidays. Daniel Raines lost a lot. He said he locked his doors when he went to run errands, and when he came back, all his things were gone.
neareport.com
Police respond to call of woman held at gunpoint, one arrested
JONESBORO Ark. – One person was arrested Thursday night in Jonesboro after police responded in reference to a woman being held against her will at gunpoint. It happened around 6:30 PM December 29 at the 3700-block of Kristi Lake Drive. Multiple officers responded to the scene. The report’s MO...
Kait 8
Highway crash results in injuries
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Crews were at the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Poinsett County on Thursday evening. ARDOT reported the crash happened at 5:56 p.m. on Dec. 29 on Highway 14 west of Harrisburg. Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder said there were injuries, but he couldn’t...
Kait 8
Car crashes into a house
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are currently on the scene of a car crash that happened at the corner of Elmwood and Nettleton around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday night. Jonesboro Police did confirm that a car crashed into a house and that it was the result of a DUI. The...
neareport.com
Thieves target car dealership in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. – A very large theft took place over the holiday weekend at a car dealership in Jonesboro. Sometime between December 23 and December 26, suspects broke into Cavenaugh Hyundai, 2020 Wilkins Avenue, and stole vehicles and property, the report filed with the Jonesboro Police Department said. The...
Kait 8
Customer cars stolen from dealership
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A box that contained dozens of customers’ keys was broken into at Cavenaugh Hyundai. According to Jonesboro police, three vehicles were stolen off the lot. “Over the past several months there have been several car dealerships broken into. Throughout the Mid-South,” said Jonesboro police chief...
Kait 8
2 teens, woman arrested after deadly shooting in West Memphis
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis Police Department is investigating the death of a young man that took place Wednesday night. WMPD responded to a shooting on Ingram Boulevard and East Barton Avenue on Dec. 28 at 10:54 p.m. Officers arrived after the shooting and found a man, Samuel...
Kait 8
21-year-old killed in Wednesday night crash
BONO, Ark. (KAIT) – New information on Wednesday night’s crash revealed that a 21-year-old was killed. According to Arkansas State Police, Ladarius T. Heard, of Bono, died after his Mitsubishi Eclipse was hit by an oncoming vehicle. Police said Heard was making a left-hand turn onto southbound Highway 63 in Bono; the second vehicle was headed northbound.
KTLO
Over 100 cars consumed in Batesville salvage yard fire
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. — A smoke plume across the sky in Batesville had many people concerned Wednesday. At its center was a blaze consuming more than 150 cars. According to KARK, Jon Jarvis owns Chinquapin Auto Salvage, the site of the massive fire. “Holy Smokes. What am I going...
Kait 8
Stabbing victim seeks treatment at hospital
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are investigating a Christmas Day stabbing that occurred on Sunday at around 7 a.m. According to a police report, officers were called to NEA Baptist after a victim showed up at the hospital. The stabbing took place on Rogers Street and the report said the...
Kait 8
JPD investigates Christmas Day shooting
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Imagine it’s Christmas afternoon, and you’re leaving to go visit family, but your trip is canceled because your back glass was shot. Jonesboro police are investigating a Christmas Day crime after someone shot the back glass out of an SUV. A police report said...
Kait 8
1 person arrested in stabbing investigation
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - One person has been arrested in connection to a stabbing in Craighead County. According to deputies, the stabbing happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday on County Road 109, and the victim is now heading into surgery. Deputies said the person arrested has been charged with second-degree...
KATV
Jonesboro police investigating Christmas Day stabbing
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Jonesboro police are investigating a stabbing that happened on Christmas day, our content partner Region 8 News reported. According to police, the stabbing occurred at around 7:00 a.m. at Rogers street in Jonesboro. A police report said that officers were called to NEA baptist after...
West Memphis man killed in shooting
UPDATE: According to West Memphis Police, three people have been apprehended in this investigation. Police said Jotavion Ross, 18, was found at a local motel with a firearm and charged with capital murder. A juvenile turned himself in and was charged with capital murder. A woman was also taken into for hindering apprehension or prosecution, […]
Kait 8
Over 100 cars lost in salvage yard fire
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Once the smoke settled, over 100 cars were lost at a salvage yard just north of Batesville Wednesday afternoon. According to the Batesville Fire Department, the fire broke out at Chinquapin Auto Salvage Sales just outside of city limits. Chinquapin Auto Salvage Owner Jon Jarvis...
Kait 8
All clear given at Blytheville Walmart gas leak
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Fire crews and a gas company responded to a gas leak report at Walmart in Blytheville. According to the Blytheville Police Department, Walmart was being evacuated. Police say Black Hills Gas Company knows about the report and responded. When our crews arrived, they found that the...
Kait 8
Firefighters battle house fire in Greene County
GREENE CO., Ark. (KAIT) – Greene County fire crews are responding to a house fire just outside of the Paragould city limits. According to Greene County Dispatch, crews are fighting a fire at a home on County Road 818 near County Road 845. That is just behind Utility Trailers.
