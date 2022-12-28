ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette County, MI

Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority urges Marquette citizens to reuse and recycle Christmas decorations

By TV6 News Team
WLUC
 2 days ago
WLUC

City of Marquette offers Christmas tree drop-off sites

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - City of Marquette residents now have two locations to dispose of their Christmas trees. Residents paying the solid waste fee on their monthly bills can utilize the city’s multiple drop-off sites. All decorations and stands must be removed from the tree before disposal. Trees must be placed inside the orange fencing at each location.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

2022 in Review: Upper Michigan’s economy

It was a year of economic developments as Upper Michigan continues to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic. In Iron Mountain, the Continental Cup returned to Pine Mountain thanks to major investments. And in Gogebic County, the Copper Peak ski jump was awarded $20 million in state money to fund renovations.
GOGEBIC COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Experts provide tips on how to prevent electrical fires

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - In the winter, many begin asking more of their power outlets, utilizing extension cords and power strips to plug in space heaters and additional appliances. Negaunee Fire Department Secretary and Firefighter Mason Tompkins says it can actually be dangerous to do so. “Overloading outlets can...
NEGAUNEE, MI
WLUC

Marquette County Health Department holds suicide prevention training in Negaunee

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Health Department hosted a suicide prevention training session in Negaunee. It was held at the Upper Peninsula Brewing Company. Thursday night’s session was focused on a method called question, persuade, refer, or QPR. The program is designed to teach lay and professional “gatekeepers” the warning signs of a suicide crisis and how to respond.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Eben Ice Caves makes improvements for visitors

EBEN JUNCTION, Mich. (WLUC) - The Eben Ice Caves near Munising see hundreds of visitors during the winter. With winter underway, visitors are returning in droves. One visitor said she drove up from lower Michigan to see the caves. “We were wanting to see the U.P. in the snow,” said...
MUNISING, MI
WLUC

Marquette veterinarian clinic talks about how to keep dogs safe in winter

HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - Even with winter in full swing, many dog owners will still walk their dogs. Veterinarians are giving some advice on how you can keep your dog safe during the season. Vets from the Marquette Veterinary Clinic say various dog breeds will handle winter differently. Using booties and pet-friendly de-icers is a way to avoid irritation on paws.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Marquette organizations make key arrangements for New Year’s Eve

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - New Year’s Eve is just two days away and before the ball drops on Washington St. in Marquette, preparations are being made so people can celebrate safely. Many businesses and law enforcement are in the middle of preparations for the holiday. Marquette Police Chief Ryan...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Overcoming mobility challenges in winter weather

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With rising snowbanks and icy sidewalks, people who face mobility challenges may have a more difficult time getting around this time of year. The Superior Alliance for Independent Living, or SAIL, said parking is one of the biggest obstacles. “Walking across the parking lot you have...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Marquette to ring in the New Year with ball drop

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - 2023 is almost upon us, and Double Trouble Entertainment is making sure 2022 is finished with a bang. There will be live music and entertainment which will be free to the public. The festivities will be held on the 100th block of Washington Street. The event...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Queen City Running to host second NYE run

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - For the second straight year, Queen City Running in Marquette is hosting its Resolution Run. The run is a seven-mile route that will start and finish at the store. The race is set for Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year will be a joint event now called the Sisu Resolution Run. Staff stated last year they had over 40 attendees, and this year they are expecting somewhere between 50-70. Queen City’s General Manager Paige Du Bois had a few tips for runners.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

UPDATE: Trailer explosion at Birch Grove Mobile Home Community

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: The occupant of a home explosion at Birch Grove Mobile Home Community received treatment for minor injuries at the scene. According to the Marquette City Fire Department, they responded to lot number 60 on Pioneer Road shortly after 3:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon. When police arrived, they discovered a trailer had exploded and was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters also extinguished a fire that had started at a vacant neighboring trailer due to the blast.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

2022 in Review: Upper Michigan’s community

In 2022, Upper Michigan proved once again why our community is Someplace Special!. Bates Township native Nick Baumgartner took home the gold medal in the Winter Olympics for Team USA. The 40-year-old gave back to the community by visiting schools across the U.P. sharing his story of perseverance. Here at...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Hiawatha Slopes Ski Hill to open this weekend

CHATHAM, Mich. (WLUC) - The Hiawatha Slopes Ski Hill is set to open this Saturday. Chatham residents say the ski hill, financed and operated by Rock River Township, has been a winter staple to the community for many generations past. It features a ski hill, a sledding hill and all the hot chocolate you can drink. There is a network of cross-country trails as well.
CHATHAM, MI
WLUC

Maurices donates sock slippers to Brookridge Heights residents

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Residents at Brookridge Heights Assisted Living got a special surprise Wednesday evening. As a late Christmas present, the retail store Maurices in Marquette donated 100 slipper socks of various styles to the retirement community. Store Manager Amy Burdick said it came from the help of customers...
MARQUETTE, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Weather Service Reports From U.P. Christmas Weekend Blizzard

The two-and-a-half-day long winter storm that snarled traffic and produced huge snowdrifts finally subsided early Sunday morning, as the last of the warnings and advisories that had been in place since Wednesday finally came to an end. Christmas Day was quiet across the Upper Peninsula, except in the far eastern...
MARQUETTE, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

VIctim, Driver Identified In Marquette Fatal Traffic Accident

On 12/27/22 at 8:10 pm, officers from the Marquette Police Department responded to a car vs pedestrian personal injury accident on the US41 Bypass at the McClellan Ave intersection. Upon arriving on scene, the accident was determined to be a fatal accident. The victim in the vehicle v. pedestrian accident...
MARQUETTE, MI

