Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority urges Marquette citizens to reuse and recycle Christmas decorations

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - For the second straight year, Queen City Running in Marquette is hosting its Resolution Run. The run is a seven-mile route that will start and finish at the store. The race is set for Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year will be a joint event now called the Sisu Resolution Run. Staff stated last year they had over 40 attendees, and this year they are expecting somewhere between 50-70. Queen City’s General Manager Paige Du Bois had a few tips for runners.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 2 HOURS AGO