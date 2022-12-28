Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority urges Marquette citizens to reuse and recycle Christmas decorations

Read full article on original website
WLUC
City of Marquette offers Christmas tree drop-off sites
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - City of Marquette residents now have two locations to dispose of their Christmas trees. Residents paying the solid waste fee on their monthly bills can utilize the city’s multiple drop-off sites. All decorations and stands must be removed from the tree before disposal. Trees must be placed inside the orange fencing at each location.
WLUC
2022 in Review: Upper Michigan’s economy
It was a year of economic developments as Upper Michigan continues to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic. In Iron Mountain, the Continental Cup returned to Pine Mountain thanks to major investments. And in Gogebic County, the Copper Peak ski jump was awarded $20 million in state money to fund renovations.
WLUC
Experts provide tips on how to prevent electrical fires
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - In the winter, many begin asking more of their power outlets, utilizing extension cords and power strips to plug in space heaters and additional appliances. Negaunee Fire Department Secretary and Firefighter Mason Tompkins says it can actually be dangerous to do so. “Overloading outlets can...
WLUC
Marquette County Health Department holds suicide prevention training in Negaunee
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Health Department hosted a suicide prevention training session in Negaunee. It was held at the Upper Peninsula Brewing Company. Thursday night’s session was focused on a method called question, persuade, refer, or QPR. The program is designed to teach lay and professional “gatekeepers” the warning signs of a suicide crisis and how to respond.
WLUC
Michigan State Police encourages people to drive sober this New Year’s Eve
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC)- Saturday is New Year’s Eve, which is a busy night for law enforcement. Lieutenant Mark Giannunzio from the Michigan State Police said there will be extra patrols out this weekend. “The state police have grant funding tomorrow, especially in the Marquette area. We have extra people...
WLUC
Copper Country community prepares to celebrate in various ways for the New Year
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Copper Country is preparing to celebrate the arrival of 2023. Some places are planning to usher the new year in with music and drinks, such as at the Bonfire at the Continental Fire Company in downtown Houghton. “New Year’s Eve, we’ve got Tom Katalin performing...
WLUC
Eben Ice Caves makes improvements for visitors
EBEN JUNCTION, Mich. (WLUC) - The Eben Ice Caves near Munising see hundreds of visitors during the winter. With winter underway, visitors are returning in droves. One visitor said she drove up from lower Michigan to see the caves. “We were wanting to see the U.P. in the snow,” said...
WLUC
Marquette veterinarian clinic talks about how to keep dogs safe in winter
HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - Even with winter in full swing, many dog owners will still walk their dogs. Veterinarians are giving some advice on how you can keep your dog safe during the season. Vets from the Marquette Veterinary Clinic say various dog breeds will handle winter differently. Using booties and pet-friendly de-icers is a way to avoid irritation on paws.
WLUC
Marquette organizations make key arrangements for New Year’s Eve
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - New Year’s Eve is just two days away and before the ball drops on Washington St. in Marquette, preparations are being made so people can celebrate safely. Many businesses and law enforcement are in the middle of preparations for the holiday. Marquette Police Chief Ryan...
WLUC
Ishpeming residence hosting outdoor hockey tournament to benefit Ishpeming Township Fire Department
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The owners of a residential outdoor hockey rink are hosting a tournament on New Year’s Eve to give back to the Ishpeming community. The 410 Copper St. rink was born when 11-year-old Carter Beerling could no longer play hockey at indoor rinks in 2020. His...
WLUC
Overcoming mobility challenges in winter weather
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With rising snowbanks and icy sidewalks, people who face mobility challenges may have a more difficult time getting around this time of year. The Superior Alliance for Independent Living, or SAIL, said parking is one of the biggest obstacles. “Walking across the parking lot you have...
WLUC
Marquette to ring in the New Year with ball drop
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - 2023 is almost upon us, and Double Trouble Entertainment is making sure 2022 is finished with a bang. There will be live music and entertainment which will be free to the public. The festivities will be held on the 100th block of Washington Street. The event...
WLUC
Queen City Running to host second NYE run
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - For the second straight year, Queen City Running in Marquette is hosting its Resolution Run. The run is a seven-mile route that will start and finish at the store. The race is set for Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year will be a joint event now called the Sisu Resolution Run. Staff stated last year they had over 40 attendees, and this year they are expecting somewhere between 50-70. Queen City’s General Manager Paige Du Bois had a few tips for runners.
WLUC
UPDATE: Trailer explosion at Birch Grove Mobile Home Community
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: The occupant of a home explosion at Birch Grove Mobile Home Community received treatment for minor injuries at the scene. According to the Marquette City Fire Department, they responded to lot number 60 on Pioneer Road shortly after 3:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon. When police arrived, they discovered a trailer had exploded and was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters also extinguished a fire that had started at a vacant neighboring trailer due to the blast.
WLUC
Everyday Wines on how to select, open a bottle of champagne or sparkling wine
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Everyday Wines in Marquette is ready for New Year’s Eve with plenty of sparkling wine and champagne. The store is expecting a large number of sales on both Friday and Saturday. Staff say the best way to pick out a bottle is to know what your preferences are.
WLUC
2022 in Review: Upper Michigan’s community
In 2022, Upper Michigan proved once again why our community is Someplace Special!. Bates Township native Nick Baumgartner took home the gold medal in the Winter Olympics for Team USA. The 40-year-old gave back to the community by visiting schools across the U.P. sharing his story of perseverance. Here at...
WLUC
Hiawatha Slopes Ski Hill to open this weekend
CHATHAM, Mich. (WLUC) - The Hiawatha Slopes Ski Hill is set to open this Saturday. Chatham residents say the ski hill, financed and operated by Rock River Township, has been a winter staple to the community for many generations past. It features a ski hill, a sledding hill and all the hot chocolate you can drink. There is a network of cross-country trails as well.
WLUC
Maurices donates sock slippers to Brookridge Heights residents
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Residents at Brookridge Heights Assisted Living got a special surprise Wednesday evening. As a late Christmas present, the retail store Maurices in Marquette donated 100 slipper socks of various styles to the retirement community. Store Manager Amy Burdick said it came from the help of customers...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Weather Service Reports From U.P. Christmas Weekend Blizzard
The two-and-a-half-day long winter storm that snarled traffic and produced huge snowdrifts finally subsided early Sunday morning, as the last of the warnings and advisories that had been in place since Wednesday finally came to an end. Christmas Day was quiet across the Upper Peninsula, except in the far eastern...
radioresultsnetwork.com
VIctim, Driver Identified In Marquette Fatal Traffic Accident
On 12/27/22 at 8:10 pm, officers from the Marquette Police Department responded to a car vs pedestrian personal injury accident on the US41 Bypass at the McClellan Ave intersection. Upon arriving on scene, the accident was determined to be a fatal accident. The victim in the vehicle v. pedestrian accident...
