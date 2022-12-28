Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Smoothie King Center lights up the skyline in New Orleans, but is its future as bright?Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Year's Eve celebrations throughout New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murderLavinia ThompsonBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana man arrested for secretly recording woman and juvenile girl while they changed clothesEdy ZooMarrero, LA
911 Operator Accused of Intentionally Disconnecting Calls Faces Arrest and is on the RunCeebla CuudNew Orleans, LA
WDSU
Balloon release scheduled for murdered Southern University student, Courtney Hughes
NEW ORLEANS — A balloon release has been scheduled for the 19-year-old Southern University student murdered in a Lower Ninth Ward mass shooting on Monday. Courtney Hughes's balloon release will be at 2529 General Meyer Ave. in New Orleans on Dec. 29 at 5 p.m. Hughes was one of...
fox8live.com
Family and friends of Southern University nursing student killed in mass shooting remember her life
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Family and friends of the Southern University nursing student killed in a mass shooting remembered her life. Through tears, those who knew and loved Courtney Hughes held a balloon release in Algiers, followed by a second line. The 19-year-old was one of two people killed early...
Violent 24 hours puts New Orleans on track for highest homicide rate in the nation
NEW ORLEANS — Crime and gun violence continue to rise in New Orleans in the last few days of the year. From Wednesday to Thursday, there were at least 10 shootings, with at least one being fatal. According to crime data analyst, Jeff Asher, New Orleans is on set to have the highest murder rate in the nation, but the homicide rate isn’t the only crime statistic that’s peaking.
brproud.com
Southern University offers condolences to family of nursing student killed in New Orleans shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Southern University in Baton Rouge offers its condolences to the family of a student who was killed in a New Orleans shooting during the holidays. The university identified the student killed as Courtney Hughes. Read Southern University’s statement below:. Southern University extends condolences...
WDSU
Balloon release scheduled for Lower Ninth Ward mass shooting victim, Kyron Peters
NEW ORLEANS — A balloon release has been scheduled for one of the Lower Ninth Ward mass shooting victims. Kyron Peters's balloon release will be on Friday, Dec. 30, at the intersection of Louisa and Benefit Street at 3:30 p.m. Peters, 19, and another 19-year-old woman were shot and...
WDSU
Man shot near a daiquiri shop on Bourbon Street, tourists show concern for crime
NEW ORLEANS — An unidentified man was shot at the corner of Toulouse and Bourbon Street just before 2 pm. Officers say they found the victim in a nearby daiquiri shop with multiple gunshot wounds. "Every day we leave the house, you never know what's going to happen," said...
KPLC TV
A dozen people shot across NOLA in 24 hours
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In the year’s final days, violence unfolds in almost every part of the city. In the past 24 hours, the NOPD investigated multiple shooting scenes that involved nearly a dozen victims. Three of those victims died. One murder unfolded at Bourbon and Toulouse as crowds...
WDSU
Southern University nursing student one of the victims in Lower Ninth Ward mass shooting
NEW ORLEANS — A Southern University student was one of the victims who was shot and killed at a Lower Ninth Ward party the day after Christmas. Courtney Hughes, 19, was a freshman nursing major from New Orleans who was visiting home for the holidays. She and Kyron Peters,...
fox8live.com
Couple robbed on Bourbon Street after entering vehicle they thought was rideshare, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man and his wife were robbed in the French Quarter as thousands descend upon New Orleans for the weekend’s festivities. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the couple flagged down what they believed to be a rideshare vehicle in the 200 block of Bourbon Street just after 5 a.m. on Dec. 30.
Two men shot, Central City and Algiers shootings
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating two shooting incidents Thursday night (Dec. 29).
fox8live.com
Three dead; four injured after a rash of violence unfolds across New Orleans just before the new year
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans has seen the highest homicide rate in 26 years. Three people are dead and four are injured after six separate shootings in New Orleans. So far this year, at least 277 killings have been reported across New Orleans, the most since 1996. Around 11:30...
Teen hurt, another wounded after 2 separate shootings in New Orleans in less than half an hour
A teenager and another person are recovering after two early morning shootings within the New Orleans city limits in less than one hour.
Overnight shooting on I-10 leaves man wounded
A man is recovering after being shot on I-10 Thursday morning. It happened on I-10 east at Louisa Street around 3:00 a.m.
iheart.com
POIs Found In Shooting Death Of New Orleans Comedian, But No Arrests
New Orleans police say they've found all four persons of interest in last Friday's murder of a local comedian, but there are no arrests yet. Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell was killed when he was caught in a crossfire outside a Rouses Market on Baronne Street. Police say they've located Darryl...
Double shooting in Plum Orchard neighborhood leaves one dead
A teenager is hurt and another person is dead after a shooting in the Plum Orchard neighborhood.
WDSU
Man killed in Old Aurora Wednesday afternoon
New Orleans police are investigating a fatal shooting in the 3100 block of Pitarri Place that killed one man. According to police, the victim sustained one gunshot wound around 11:13 a.m. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. This makes the 275th homicide of the year...
Convicted killer out free after prison release caught in New Orleans hotel
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A man was wrongly released from a Louisiana jail in November, leaving Ascension Parish authorities confused as he still had not been sentenced for a murder conviction. He was captured in a New Orleans hotel Wednesday. In early December, deputies launched a search for Michael LeBlanc, 41, who was found […]
New Orleans girl paralyzed by gunshot flown out for shopping spree with former NOPD officer
NEW ORLEANS — It was around Thanksgiving 2020, when the life of a 7-year-old little girl would be forever changed. But from that same day forward, the life of the NOPD officer who came to her aid would never be the same as well. And it’s a bond that...
NOPD: Homeowner shoots, kills alleged intruder in Algiers
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating an Algiers homicide where a homeowner allegedly opened fire on an armed man inside his home, according to a Wednesday press release. NOPD officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 3100 block of Pittari Drive at around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
NOLA.com
Remembering the rowdy, renegade Orleans Avenue bonfire: Did you run the ring of fire?
The annual Orleans Avenue bonfire ain’t dere no more, as we say. It may have started as a low-key celebration among neighbors sometime in the mid-1900s. But eventually things got out of hand, and by 2010, authorities snuffed out the fire for good. Even the most ardent Orleans Avenue bonfire fans would probably agree that there were abundant good reasons to curtail the custom.
