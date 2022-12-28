High school results Dec. 27-31: GlenOak, Malvern boys basketball move to 9-0

Saturday's game

BOYS BASKETBALL

MCKINLEY 70, MASSILLON 64

MASSILLON (4-4): Stitt 1-0-2, Knight 5-2-14, Slaughter 1-4-6, Greene 1-0-2, Manson 1-0-2, Jackson 1-0-2, Farrington 12-3-29, Thigpen 2-3-7. Totals 24-12-64.

MCKINLEY (4-4): Quincy 9-1-19, Graham 6-3-16, McClellan 3-1-7, Williams 1-0-2, Foster 2-2-7, Sims 7-2-17, McNeal 1-0-2. Totals 29-9-70.

Massillon - 4 - 10 - 26 - 24 — 64

McKinley - 16 - 13 - 18 - 23 — 70

3-Point Field Goals: Knight 2, Farrington 2, Graham, Foster, Sims. Total fouls: Massillon 16-12. Rebounds: Massillon 21 (Farrington 9), McKinley 30 (McClellan 10).

Stark County boys basketball: McKinley boys basketball survives Massillon rally as Bulldogs end 2022 with rivalry win

Friday roundup: Alliance edges Hoover in boys basketball

Friday's boys basketball highlights

ALLIANCE 45, NORTH CANTON HOOVER 42 Diego Allen totaled 20 points, 11 rebounds and four blocked shots as the Aviators earned a win at Dick Snyder Court. Hoover (3-4) missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer in the final seconds. The 6-foot-7 Allen shot 10-of-15 from the floor for Alliance (6-2). Hunter Ross led the Vikings with 13 points, while Wes Collins added 10 points and six assists.

More on the Aviators: 'The pieces are there': McKinley alum Sean Weatherspoon shoots high with Alliance boys basketball

JACKSON 60, CARDINAL MOONEY 38 Kyle Monterrubio scored 16 points and Owen Woolbert posted a double-double of 15 points and 14 rebounds as the Polar Bears (5-3) rolled to a home win.

GLENOAK 83, KENT ROOSEVELT 35 Ja'Corey Lipkins, Reese Zerger and Jalen McElroy scored 13 points apiece as the host Golden Eagles improved to 9-0 on the season. Ben Davis added 10 points for GlenOak.

MALVERN 70, NEWCOMERSTOWN 35 J'Allen Barrino scored 15 points to lead four Hornets in double figures as Malvern routed host Newcomerstown for a an IVC win. Dylan Phillips scored 11 points, while Rodney Smith and Mitch Minor added 10 each for Malvern (9-0, 6-0), which forced Newcomerstown (0-10, 0-6) into 24 turnovers. David Newkirk led the Trojans with 16 points.

Friday’s Scoring Summaries

BOYS BASKETBALL

ALLIANCE 45, NORTH CANTON HOOVER 42

ALLIANCE (6-2): Allen 10 0-0 20, McClendon 4 0-0 9, K’V.Davis 2 0-0 6, Hawkins 2 2-2 6, Jackson 1 0-0 2, Ka.Davis 1 0-0 2. Totals 20-41 2-2 45.

HOOVER (3-4): Ross 6 0-0 13, Collins 4 1-2 10, Walker 3 0-0 9, Ward 2 0-0 4, Bille 2 0-0 4, Braucher 1 0-0 2. Totals 18-47 1-2 42.

Alliance - 10 - 12 - 9 - 14 — 45

Hoover - 7 - 17 - 9 - 9 — 42

3-Point Goals: Walker 3, K’V.Davis 2, McClendon, Ross, Collins. Total fouls: Hoover 9-6. Rebounds: Alliance 29 (Allen 11), Hoover 16 (Ward 4).

GLENOAK 83, KENT ROOSEVELT 35

KENT ROOSEVELT (3-6): Martin 3-1-7, Lepp 3-0-7, Leslie 1-0-3, Hockin 0-2-2, Ellington 1-3-6, Dennison 1-0-2, Leslie 0-1-1, Slowm 3-1-7. Totals: 12-7-35.

GLENOAK (9-0): Lipkins 5-1-13, Zerger 5-3-13, Davis 4-1-10, McElroy 5-3-13, Scott 2-2-7, Ashcraft 2-2-6, Broom 2-0-6. James 2-1-5, Birchler 1-0-2, Hill 2-4-8. Totals: 30-17-83.

Kent Roosevelt - 12 - 11 - 0 - 12 — 35

GlenOak - 22 - 26 - 17 - 18 — 83

3-Point Goals: Broom 2, Lipkins 2, Scott, Davis, Ellington, Leslie, Lepp, Martin. Fouls: 13-13.

WEST BRANCH 55, MINERVA 45

MINERVA (4-6, 1-2): Yerger 2 5-6 9, Hoffee 1 2-4 5, Gonzalez 5 4-5 15, Davis 2 2-2 6, Phillips 1 0-0 2, Cassidy 1 0-0 3, Shick 1 3-3 5. Totals 13 16-20 45.

W.BRANCH (4-3, 1-2): Jackson 1 2-2 5, Robb 2 3-5 9, Kanagy 2 0-0 4, Thomas 4 4-10 12, Egli 7 3-3 17, Lane 2 0-0 6, Anderson 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 12-20 55

3-Point Field Goals: Lane 2, Robb 2, Jackson, Cassidy, Hoffee, Gonzalez.

FAIRLESS 54, EAST CANTON 38

EAST CANTON (3-5): Schrader 2 2-3 6, Deutschman 1 0-1 2, Spencer 1 0-0 2, McCrosky 2 0-0 4, Kandel 1 0-0 2, Shilling 5 1-2 11, McCleod 4 1-2 11. Totals: 16 4-8 38.

FAIRLESS (4-7): Collier 2 0-0 4, Colucci 2 0-0 4, Moore 4 0-3 8, Stutler 2-2 2, Barken 1 0-0 2, Schlabach 2 2-2 7, Bro.Pumneo 8 2-2 21, Bra.Pumneo 3 0-0 6. Totals: 22 6-9 54.

East Canton - 10 - 7 - 11 - 10 — 38

Fairless - 18 - 17 - 17 - 2 — 54

3-Point Goals: Bro.Pumneo 3, McCleod 2, Schlabach. Fouls : EC, 10-9.

MALVERN 70, NEWCOMERSTOWN 35

MALVERN (9-0, 6-0): Phillips 5 0-0 11, J’A.Barrino 6 3-4 15, Ja’s. Barrino 2 1-1 5, Hutchison 1 0-3 2, R.Smith 2 6-8 10, Minor 3 2-2 10, Mitharow 3 2-2 8, Delong 3 0-0 6, Swain 0 2-2 2, Debo 0 1-2 1. Totals: 25-53 12-24 70.

NEWCOMERSTOWN (0-10, 0-6): Amore 1 3-4 5, D.Newkirk 6 1-1 15, Fitch 2 2-2 6, Somogye 2 1-2 6, Lafferty 0 2-2 2. Totals: 11-27 9-11 35.

Malvern - 23 - 18 - 20 - 9 — 70

Newcomerstown - 5 - 15 - 10 - 5 — 35

3-Point Goals: D.Newkirk 3, Minor, Phillips, Somogye. Fouls: 20-20. Rebounds: Malv., 30 (Witherow 7); New., 23 (Somogye 4).

LAKE CENTER CHRISTIAN 62, TUSLAW 57

TUSLAW: Frascone 5 0-1 11, Gardner 1 0-0 3, Litman 1 0-0 3, Harbeitner 7 1-2 16, McMerrell 4 1-2 12, Buchanan 4 0-1 8, Lindenberger 1 2-2 4. Totals: 26 4-8 57.

LAKE CENTER CHRISTIAN: Warder 8 1-2 17, Underwood 5 0-0 13, Norman 7 3-6 19, Stokes 2 2-5 6, B Miller 2 1-3 5, Lynch 1 0-0 2. Totals: 26 7-16 62.

Tuslaw - 16 - 12 - 18 - 11 — 57

LCC - 11 - 16 - 15 - 20 — 62

3-Point Goals: Underwood 3, McMerrell 3, Norman 2, Harbeitner, Litman, Frascone, Gardner.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BERLIN HILAND 60, LAKE 56

BERLIN HILAND: Habegar 0 2-2 2, Weaver 1 0-0 2, Mast 2 0-0 5, Stutzman 6 0-0 16, Mullett, 8 2-2 20, Kaufman 1 0-0 3, J.Yoder 3 2-2 8, Miller 2 0-0 4. Totals: 23 6-6 60.

LAKE : Anderson 5 2-3 14, Marshall 2 3-4 7, Walker 2 0-0 4, Johnson 7 0-0 17, Croyle 2 0-0 4, A.Horning 4 0-1 10. Totals: 22 5-8 56.

Hiland - 16 - 15 - 11 - 18 — 60

Lake - 16 - 20 - 8 - 12 — 56

3-Point Goals: Stutzman 4, Johnson 3, Anderson 2, Mullet 2, Mast, Kaufman. Fouls : Lake, 12-8. Rebounds: Hil., 23 (Mullet 7); Lake, 31 (Johnson 8).

WRESTLING

BRECKSVILLE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

(At Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School)

Team Results : 1. Perrysburg 225.5; 2. Dundee (Mich.) 194.5; 3. Brecksville 179; 4. Detroit Central Catholic 178.5; 5. Perry 167.5, 6. Brownsburg (Ind.) 162.5; 7. Lowell (Mich.) 160; 8. Dublin Coffman 144; 9. Olentangy Liberty 135; 10. Davison (Mich.), 134.5; 20. St. Vincent-St. Mary 68.5; 21. Louisville 58.5, 22. CVCA 58; 26. Garrettsville 46; 31. Aurora 40.5

Championship Round

106 : Seacrist (Brecksville) dec. Dickman (Brownsburg), 8-7. 113 : McKinney (Elyria) dec. Rohr (Perrysburg), 3-2. 120 : M.Blaze (Perrysburg) dec. Blum (Lowell), 3-0. 126 : Davis (Dundee) pin Avolos (Perrysburg), 1:08. 132 : Ison (Brownsburg) maj. dec. Blackburn (Mentor), 10-1. 138 : O.Ayoub (Coffman) dec. Gates (Davison), 9-3. 144 : Herman (Brecksville) dec. Davis (Dundee), 8-3. 150 : Denkins (Perrysburg) dec. Hovarth (Edison), 3-1 (OT). 157 : Birden (Coffman) maj. dec. Marines (DCC), 12-4. 165 : J.Blaze (Perrysburg) maj. dec. Andel (Garrettsivlle), 12-3. 175 : Barr (Davison) maj. dec. Newsome (Col. Bishop Hartley), 12-2. 190 : McDanel (Teays Valley) pin Cotton (Davison), 3:15. 215 : Shulaw (Col. DeSales) dec. Russo (Olentangy Liberty), 5-3. 285 : Fockler (Perry) dec. Jones (Brownsburg), 3-1.

Thursday's roundup: Louisville boys basketball team wins tournament in Florida

LOUISVILLE 48, PLEASANT GROVE (UTAH) 40 Louisville defeated Pleasant Grove on Thursday morning to win the Grey Division at the KSA Events Holiday Tournament at Gaylord Palms Resort in Florida. The Leopards (9-2) have won nine games in a row. Louisville's Hayden Nigro was named the tournament MVP. The tournament featured 28 teams from 12 states. No other details were available.

Thursday’s Scoring Summaries

PERRY 61, FIRESTONE 59

FIRESTONE (3-6): Potts 2 2-4 8, Hubbard 8 0-0 19, Dampier 2 0-0 4, White 1 0-0 2, Benford 2 0-0 4, Rookard 3 1-2 7, Jones 7 1-3 15. Totals: 25 4-9 59.

PERRY (2-5): Brown 2 0-0 4, Basham 0 0-2 0, Wolf 6 1-2 14, Wilson 1 0-0 2, Wengerd 3 1-2 9, Perry 10 1-3 21, Donsherty 1 0-0 2, Sabin 4 1-4 9. Totals: 27 4-13 61.

Firestone - 12 - 14 - 18 - 15 — 59

Perry - 15 - 13 - 18 - 15 — 61

3-Point Goals : Hubbard 3, Potts 2, Wengerd 2, Wolf. Fouls : Fir., 15-10

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CANTON CENTRAL CATHOLIC 54, FIRESTONE 40

CANTON CENTRAL CATHOLIC (6-4): K. Belden 2-4-8, Ellerbrock 1-0-3, Buckler 2-2-6, L. Belden 4-0-9, Stevens 1-0-3, S. Belden 1-0-2, Dolan 1-3-5, Johnson 6-3-15, Schmidt 1-0-3. Totals: 9-12-54.

FIRESTONE (5-6): K.Smith 6-3-19, McCarthy 2-0-5, Williams 1-0-3, Whiting 2-2-6, Mullins 2-3-7. Totals:13-8-40

CCC - 14 - 14 - 18 - 8 — 54

Firestone - 10 - 16 - 10 - 4 — 40

3-Point Goals: K.Smith 4, McCarthy, Williams, L.Belden, Ellerbrock, Stevens, Schmidt. Fouls: Fir., 14-13. Rebounds: CCC, 34 (Johnson 13).

HATHAWAY BROWN 60, LOUISVILLE 48

LOUISVILLE (5-4): Barwick 5 2-3 13, Ramsey 0 1-2 1, Miglich 4 0-0 11, Orin 2 2-4 6, Haren 5 2-2 12, McCully 0 0-0 0, Mayle 1 1-2 3. Totals: 17 7-14 48.

HATHAWAY BROWN (9-3): Piscitelli 2 1-3 8, Pace 1 0-0 2, Clark 5 0-0 14, Kennedy 3 0-0 6, L.Castellanos 5 0-0 12, M.Castellanos 5 0-0 12, Jones 3 0-1 5. Totals: 24 1-4 60.

Louisville - 5 - 13 - 13 - 17 — 48

Hathaway Brown - 13 - 21 - 13 - 13 — 60

3-Point Goals: Clark 4, Barwick 3, Miglich 3, M.Castellanos 2, L.Castellanos 2, Piscitelli. Fouls: 10-10. Rebounds: Lou., 31 (McCully 9); HB, 24 (Jones 7).

Canfield South Range Holiday Classic

MARLINGTON 66, CHARDON 29

CHARDON (3-5): Gerlica 1 0-0 3, Platz 2 0-0 4, McDeutt 1 0-0 2, Sweet 1 0-0 3, Krakora 1 0-0 3, Zeiger 1 0-0 2, Sparker 1 0-0 2, Landies 5 0-2 10. Totals: 13 0-2 29.

MARLINGTON (9-1): Warner 1 0-0 3, Mort 2 0-0 4, Mason 13 5-5 32, Miller 2 6- 6 10, Evanich 2 2-4 6, Collins 1 2-2 4, Lambdin 2 0-0 4, Gill 0 1-2 1, Wittensoldner 1 0-0 2. Totals: 24 16-19 66.

Chardon - 10 - 2 - 8 - 9 — 29

Marlington - 18 - 18 - 15 - 15 — 66

3-Point Goals: Gerlica, Sweet, Mason, Warner, Krakora. Fouls: Cha., 15-5. Rebounds: Cha., 22; Mar., 40 (Collins 8).

Canfield South Range Holiday Classic

PAINESVILLE RIVERSIDE 70, ALLIANCE 37

ALLIANCE (5-7): Gantz 3 2-2 9, Ford 3 2-4 9, E.Smith 1 0-0 2, Callock 2 0-0 4, Handcock 1 0-0 3, Paaolao 2 0-0 4, Fannin 3 0-3 6. Totals: 15 4-9 37.

PAINESVILLE RIVERSIDE : Busch 4 1-2 11, Bozic 6 0-0 15, Valvoda 2 0-0 4, Laurenty 10 2-3 23, Volpe 5 6-8 17. Totals: 27 9-13 70.

Alliance - 6 - 6 - 11 - 14 — 37

Riverside - 25 - 22 - 12 - 11 — 70

3-Point Goals: Bozic 3, Busch 2, Gantz, Hancock, Ford, Volpe, Laurenty. Fouls : Riv., 13-8. Rebounds : All., 21 (Fannin 6).

TUSKY CENTRAL CATHOLIC 58, MALVERN 49

MALVERN (7-3, 4-2) : Boni 3 3-7 9, M.Smith 1 0-0 3, Powers 11 5-6 33, Debo 1 1-2 4, Kuba 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16-40 9-15 49.

TUSCARAWAS CENTRAL CATHOLIC : Dillon 0 2-2 2, Triplett 9 3-5 23, Peltz 1 0-0 2, Green 2 0-0 4, O’Donnell 2 0-0 6, Ferrell 9 1-2 21. Totals: 23 6-9 58.

Malvern - 7 -11 - 20 - 11 — 49

TCC - 12 - 11 - 14 - 21 — 58

3-Point Goals : Powers 6, Triplett 2, Ferrell 2, O’Donnell 2, Debo, M.Smith. Fouls : TCC, 11-10. Rebounds : Mal., 21 (Powers 6); TCC, 25.

GYMNASTICS

GLENOAK 112.12, MASSILLON 109.65, NORTHWEST 84.15

Vault : 1. James (M) 7.7; 2. Macy (GO) 7.65; 3. Kaelyn (GO) 7.55. Bars : 1. Barlow (M) 7.6; 2. Rivera-Hollar (M) 6.8; 3. Anna (GO) 6.55. Beam : 1. James (M) 8.1; 2. Cattrone (M) 7.65; 3. Anna (GO) 7.35. Floor : 1. Barlow (M) 8.7; 2. James (M) 8.65; 3. Parker (GO) 8.25. All-Around : 1. James (M) 30.95; 2. Anna (GO) 28.95; 3. Parker (GO) 28.55.

WRESTLING

MEDINA INVITATIONAL

Team Results : 1. Buckeye 243; 2. Wauseon 165.5; 3. Highland 144.5; 4. Mayfield 125.5; 5. Avon Lake 118.5; 6. Beavercreek 106.5; 7. Miami East 105; 8. Clarkston (Mich.) 101.5; 9. Galion 95; 10. Ashland 94.5; 14. Medina 78.5; 17. Brunswick 60.5; 25. Copley 44.5; 28. North Canton Hoover 36.5; 34. Northwest 25.

Finals

106 : Yarbrough (Cop.) dec. Bartos (Buc.), 9-5. 113 : Limbert (Buc.) dec. Schulke (Columbia Station Columbia), 7-4. 120 : Shore (ME) maj. dec. Wilcox (Otsego), 21-7. 126 : Pina-Lorenzana (Firelands) dec. Twigg (Wau.), 4-2. 132 : D’Alessandro (May.) dec. Sharpley (Solon), 3-0. 138 : Perry (AL) maj. dec. Campbell (NW), 8-0. 144 : Anderson (Cla.) dec. Torres (Wau.), 8-6. 150 : Martin (Bea) pin Beck (May.), 3:31. 157 : Supers (Med.) dec. Metzger (Med), 4-0. 165 : Kessler (Wau.) pin Marconi (AL), 3:10. 175 : Neitenbach (Buc.) pin Chrisman (Med), :23. 190 : Thomas (Bed.) maj. dec. Garrow (Columbia Station), 15-3. 215 : Stiles (Hig.) dec. Nzekwe (Bea.), 10-3. 285: Allen (Buc.) dec. Griffin (Gal.), 5-1.

Wednesday's roundup: Louisville boys reach final; Marlington's Maria Warner sets record

Roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL

LOUISVILLE 59, TIMBER CREEK (FLORIDA) 44: Louisville will play for a championship at the KSA Events Holiday Tournament in Kissimmee, Florida. The Leopards beat Timber Creek in the semifinals for their second win in as many days. No details were available. Louisville (8-2) will face Pleasant Grove of Utah in the championship game. Thursday morning at 9:30.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MARLINGTON 55, AUSTINTOWN FITCH 22: Maria Warner became Marlington's career assists leader as the Dukes easily beat Austintown Fitch at the South Range Holiday Classic. Warner's six assists pushed her past the Marlington career record of 366. Elizabeth Mason led the Dukes with 15 points. Lexi Miller finished with 13. Warner added 10.

B ox scores

GIRLS BASKETBALL

ALLIANCE 43, NORDONIA 36

NORDONIA: Dunlap 1-0-2, Smigel 1-0-2, Molnar 0-1-1, Root 3-1-7, Paul 4-0-10, Stehlik 2-0-6, Johnson 3-1-8. Totals 14-3-36.

ALLIANCE (5-6): Gantz 5-0-11, Ford 1-4-6, Smith 3-2-9, Callock 6-0-13, Fannin 2-0-4. Totals 17-6-43.

Nordonia - 5 - 5 - 9 - 17 — 36

Alliance - 17 - 11 - 9 - 6 — 43

3-Point Field Goals: Paul 2, Stehlik 2, Gantz, Smith, Callock, Johnson. Total fouls: 12-12. Rebounds: Alliance 26 (Fannin 15).

BLACKHAWK (PA) 59, HOOVER 39

BLACKHAWK: Borroni 7-2-18, Potts 3-5-11, Fusetti 10-0-21, Kinger 0-2-2, Davis 2-0-4, Hupp 1-1-3. Totals 23-10-59.

HOOVER (3-6): Craig 5-6-16, Cardinale 0-1-1, Rose 4-2-10, Moore 1-0-3, Cain 3-0-9. Totals 13-9-39.

Blackhawk - 13 - 14 - 21 - 11 — 59

Hoover - 14 - 12 - 7 - 6 — 39

3-Point Field Goals: Cain 3, Borroni 2, Fusetti, Moore.

LOUISVILLE 66, PAINESVILLE RIVERSIDE 61

RIVERSIDE: Bozic 7-0-20, Valvoda 1-0-2, Laurenty 14-1-29, Volpe 4-1-10. Totals 26-1-61.

LOUISVILLE: Barwick 8-0-19, Miglich 4-1-13, Orin 1-0-2, Haren 4-3-11, Mayle 2-0-4, McCully 7-0-17. Totals 26-4-66.

Riverside - 15 - 10 - 23 - 13 — 61

Louisville - 10 - 15 - 16 - 25 — 66

3-Point Field Goals: Bozic 6, Miglich 4, Barwick 3, McCully 3, Laurenty, Volpe. Total fouls: Riverside 11-8. Rebounds: Riverside 32 (Volpe 13), Louisville 29 (McCully 8).

MARLINGTON 55, AUSTINTOWN FITCH 22

South Range Holiday Classic

MARLINGTON (8-1): Warner 4-0-10, Mort 0-3-3, Mason 7-0-15, Miller 6-0-13, Evanich 1-4-6, Collins 1-1-4, Lambdin 1-0-2, Gill 1-0-2. Totals 21-8-55.

FITCH (2-7): Barnette 0-2-2, Folkwein 2-1-6, Severn 2-0-5, Hemming 2-0-4, Jourdan 1-2-4, Spalding 0-1-1. Totals 7-6-22.

Marlington - 20 - 16 - 14 - 5 — 55

Fitch - 1 - 8 - 6 - 7 — 22

3-Point Field Goals: Warner 2, Mason, Miller, Collins, Folkwein, Severn. Total fouls: Fitch 11-8. Rebounds: Marlington 22 (Evanich 8), Fitch 25.

NORTHWEST 65, OLD FORT 25

OLD FORT: Gilmor 5-0-10, Cleveland 1-0-3, Guth 1-0-2, Fortney 5-0-10, Smith 0-0-0. Totals 12-0-25.

NORTHWEST (10-1): Greenfield 1-0-3, K. Lower 2-0-5, Cudnik 9-0-21, Stark 4-3-12, Kaufman 1-1-3, Carmany 3-0-7, Bottomley 6-2-14. Totals 26-6-65.

Old Fort - 5 - 6 - 12 - 2 — 25

Northwest - 17 - 23 - 19 - 6 — 65

3-Point Field Goals: Cudnik 3, Greenfield, K. Lower, Stark, Carmany, Cleveland. Total fouls: Northwest 10-5.

ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 55, NORTH 13

NORTH: Underwood 4-0-9, Azimi 1-0-2, Monseni 1-0-2, D. Rai 0-0-0, Ford 0-0-0. Totals 6-0-13.

AQUINAS: Smith 12-1-26, Carter 7-0-14, Soehnlen 2-1-6, Gibson 2-1-5, Harvey 2-0-4. Totals 25-3-55.

North - 5 - 4 - 2 - 2 — 13

Aquinas - 18 - 16 - 11 - 10 — 55

3-Point Field Goals: Smith, Soehnlen, Underwood. Total fouls: North 14-11. Rebounds: North 23, St. Thomas 44 (Smith 14).

TRIWAY 54, FAIRLESS 38

FAIRLESS (5-6): S. Snavely 3-0-6, Steele 4-0-10, C. Snavely 1-0-2, Ashton 6-3-17, A. Cox 1-0-3. Totals 15-3-38.

TRIWAY (7-4): Snyder 2-0-4, Campbell 1-0-2, Titler 7-4-21, Frank 1-0-2, Fluharty 4-1-9, Wirth 4-2-11, Gilbert 1-3-5. Totals 20-10-54.

Fairless - 6 - 11 - 11 - 10 — 38

Triway - 12 - 18 - 14 - 10 — 54

3-Point Field Goals: Titler 3, Steele 2, Ashton 2, Wirth, A. Cox.

TUSLAW 34, MANCHESTER 29

TUSLAW: Johnson 1-4-6, Rowbotham 3-0-8, Dulkowski 3-2-8, Mizares 3-5-11, McCabe 0-1-1. Totals 10-12-34.

MANCHESTER: Rankin 1-0-2, Ca. Perry 1-0-2, Mayer 2-0-4, Co. Perry 1-0-2, Wayman 0-1-1, Hite 1-0-2, Haney 2-0-4, Petroff 4-4-12. Totals 12-5-29.

Tuslaw - 3 - 6 - 13 - 12 — 34

Manchester - 8 - 8 - 4 - 9 — 29

3-Point Field Goals: Rowbotham 2. Total fouls: Manchester 18-11.

BOYS BASKETBALL

JOHN MARSHALL (WV) 46, MARLINGTON 37

Todd Kalivoda Holiday Showcase

MARLINGTON (4-5): Himmelheber 2-2-6, Proctor 2-3-7, Bates 1-0-2, Miller 6-0-15, Heatherington 2-0-4, Yoder 1-0-3. Totals 14-3-37.

JOHN MARSHALL (5-2): Hartman 5-0-13, Muldrew 1-0-3, Fitzpatrick 1-3-5, Bray. Sobutka 1-0-2, Gray 6-3-16, Bren. Sobutka 2-1-5, Williams 0-2-2. Totals 16-9-46.

Marlington - 12 - 6 - 8 - 11 — 37

John Marshall - 16 - 12 - 5 - 13 — 46

3-Point Field Goals: Hartman 3, Miller 3, Muldrew, Gray, Yoder. Total fouls: John Marshall 17-15. Rebounds: Marlington 31 (Proctor 7, Heatherington 7), John Marshall 26.

TUSKY VALLEY 50, MADONNA (WV) 39

MADONNA (4-3): Mascio 8-0-21, Amaismeier 2-4-8, Gontas 3-0-6, Bone 2-0-4, Dobraska 0-0-0. Totals 15-4-39.

TUSKY VALLEY (6-3): Miller 6-2-17, Leffler 5-0-12, Clements 3-1-7, Kuykendall 2-0-5, Bradford 1-2-4, Wolf 1-0-3, Provance 1-0-2. Totals 19-5-50.

Madonna - 5 - 20 - 11 - 3 — 39

Tusky Valley - 11 - 10 - 15 - 14 — 50

3-Point Field Goals: Mascio 5, Miller 3, Leffler 2, Kuykendall, Wolf. Total fouls: Tusky Valley 12-8. Rebounds: Madonna 15 (Gontas 6), Tusky Valley 25 (Clements 8).

Tuesday's roundup: GlenOak, Malvern boys basketball teams move to 8-0; Canton South outlasts Northwest in OT

BOYS BASKETBALL

GLENOAK 77, OLMSTED FALLS 63 Reese Zerger totaled 15 points to pace four Golden Eagles in double-figure scoring as host GlenOak moved to 8-0 on the season.

Kenny Scott scored 13 points, while Ja'Corey Lipkins and Ben Davis added 12 points each for GlenOak. Lipkins played for the second time since aggravating a hip flexor injury against McKinley on Dec. 9.

More on the Golden Eagles: 'They weren't afraid': GlenOak boys basketball displays big-game chops, routs McKinley

LOUISVILLE 60, PISGAH (N.C.) 31 Hayden Nigro hit four 3-pointers and scored a season-high 26 points to lead the Leopards to a win in the first round of the KSA Events Holiday Tournament at the Gaylord Palms Resort in Kissimmee, Fla. Nigro is averaging 22.0 points over his last four games for Louisville (7-2), which earned its seventh straight win. Will Aljancic added 12 points and is 75 points from surpassing Chris Libertore's Louisville career scoring record of 1,146. The Leopards face Timber Creek (Fla.) in Wednesday's semifinals. Timber Creek beat Sun Valley (Pa.) 55-45 on Tuesday.

More on the Leopards: Louisville boys basketball looks to stay hot in Florida fresh off Mentor and Howland wins

CANTON SOUTH 56, NORTHWEST 53 (OT) Led by Luke Simmons' 19 points, the Wildcats survived some last-second dramatics by Northwest in regulation to earn a PAC-7 win on the road. Northwest's Noah Harper banked in a 3-pointer at the buzzer to send the game to OT. Tavon Castle scored 14 points for South (4-4, 3-2). Poochie Snyder added 11, including two free throws with six seconds left in OT to extend South's lead to three. Freshman Tyler Pappas led Northwest (3-5, 3-2) with 13 points. Chase Badger added 11.

MALVERN 56, MINERVA 30 Mitch Minor posted a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds as the Hornets cruised to 8-0 with a home win. J'Allen Barino added 11 points for Malvern, which shot 48.9% from the floor. Garrett Gonzalez led Minerva (4-5) with 11 points.

CARDINAL MOONEY 41, CANTON CENTRAL CATHOLIC 38

Jibri Carter hit two free throws in the final seconds to help the visiting Cardinals hold off the Crusaders. Carter’s free throws came after Mooney missed the front end of two straight 1-and-1s. Central could not capitalize on the missed free throws and was unable to get a last-second shot off. Mooney (6-1) outscored Central 11-5 in the fourth quarter.

Jack Talkington scored 11 points and Luke Vlacovsky finished with 10 for the Crusaders, who have lost two straight after a 5-0 start.

Football recruiting: 'I knew Ohio State was the right choice': Willtrell Hartson a preferred walk-on for Buckeyes

Stark County-area box scores for Tuesday, Dec. 27

BOYS BASKETBALL

CANTON SOUTH 56, NORTHWEST 53 (OT)

CANTON SOUTH (4-4, 3-2): Fitzgibbon 2 0-0 5, Snyder 3 4-7 11, Sadler 1 2-4 4, Simmons 9 0-1 19, Castle 7 0-2 14, Cochran 1 1-4 3. Totals 23 7-18 56.

NORTHWEST (3-5, 3-2): Badger 5 0-0 11, Pennington 1 0-0 2, Beichler 4 0-0 9, Harper 2 1-2 6, Pappas 3 4-5 13, Hyrne 1 0-1 2, Ziegler 0 6-6 6, LaFay 2 0-0 4. Totals 18 11-14 53.

Canton South - 16 - 13 - 10 - 10 - 7 — 56

Northwest - 10 - 13 - 11 - 15 - 4 — 53

3-Point Field Goals: Fitzgibbon, Snyder, Simmons, Badger, Beichler, Harper. Total fouls: 16-16.

CARROLLTON 72, ST. CLAIRSVILLE 62

CARROLLTON (8-2): Mallarnee 9-2-25, B.Smith 3-0-6, Rinkes 8-1-18, Barkan 7-0-14, C.Smith 3-3-9. Totals 30-6-72.

ST. CLAIRSVILLE: Wolfe 0-4-4, Thoburn 10-0-26, Pozter 2-8-13, Pastor 9-0-19. Totals 21-12-62.

Carrollton - 24 - 11 - 18 - 19 — 72

St. Clairsville - 19 - 13 - 14 - 16 — 62

3-Point Field Goals: Thoburn 6, Mallarnee 5, Rinkes, Pozter, Pastor. Rebounds: Carrollton 27 (Rinkes 8), St. Clairsville 22.

GLENOAK 77, OLMSTED FALLS 63

Wishes Can Happen Holiday Tournament

OLMSTED FALLS (3-6): Gilliland 2-2-6, Cardow 5-4-18, Delisio 2-0-6, Demarco 1-0-2, Cardow 3-2-10, Fowlkes 2-0-4, Connelly 2-2-8, Timura 1-0-2, Salmone 1-0-2, Rosol 1-2-5. Totals 20-12-63.

GLENOAK (8-0): Lipkins 5-2-12, Zerger 7-1-15, Davis 5-2-12, McElroy 2-0-4, Scott 5-2-13, Robinson 3-3-9, White 1-0-2, Woods 1-0-2, Broom 3-1-8. Totals 32-11-77.

Olmsted Falls - 17 - 10 - 10 - 26 — 63

GlenOak - 23 - 11 - 21 - 22 — 77

3-Point Field Goals: Cardow 4, Delisio 2, Cardow 2, Connelly 2, Scott, Broom, Rosol. Total fouls: GlenOak 18-17.

LOUISVILLE 60, PISGAH (NC) 31

KSA Events Holiday Tournament

LOUISVILLE (7-2): Siegfried 2-0-6, W.Aljancic 6-0-12, Gross 2-0-4, Marshall 2-0-4, Mueller 1-1-3, Nigro 10-0-26, Andrecjik 1-0-3, Wymer 1-0-2. Totals 25-1-60.

PISGAH: Free 1-0-2, Davis 1-0-2, Lowery 1-2-5, Robinson 4-3-11, Hill 1-0-2, Clark 2-2-6, Putnam 1-1-3. Totals 11-9-31.

Louisville - 18 - 18 - 12 - 12 — 60

Pisgah - 8 - 8 - 11 - 4 — 31

3-Point Field Goals: Nigro 4, Siegfried 2, Andrecjik, Lowery. Total fouls: Louisville 16-8.

MALVERN 56, MINERVA 30

MINERVA (4-5): Yerger 1-0-3, Hoffee 3-0-7, Cassidy 1-0-3, Gonzalez 4-3-11, Shick 1-0-2, Brax.Davis 1-0-2, M.Phillips 1-0-2. Totals 12-3-30.

MALVERN (8-0): D.Phillips 3-2-9, Kandel 1-2-4, J’Al.Barrino 5-0-11, Ja’S.Barrino 1-0-2, Smith 4-0-8, Minor 5-1-15, Witherow 2-0-4, Delong 1-1-3. Totals 22-6-56.

Minerva - 5 - 10 - 10 - 5 — 30

Malvern - 16 - 14 - 10 - 16 — 56

3-Point Field Goals: Minor 4, D.Phillips, J’Al.Barrino. Total fouls: 14-14. Rebounds: Minerva 19 (Brax.Davis 5), Malvern 21 (Minor 10).

MASSILLON 58, LAKE 51

LAKE (4-5): Maricocchi 1-0-2, Brown 3-0-6, Gullet 1-0-2, Collins 3-0-6, Casenhiser 9-3-24, Coffield 3-1-7, Swope 1-1-3. Totals 21-5-51.

MASSILLON (4-3): Stitt 4-0-12, Knight 3-0-9, Slaughter 3-2-8, Greene 1-0-2, Manson 3-1-7, Jackson 2-0-4, Farrington 6-4-16. Totals 22-7-58.

Lake - 9 - 15 - 13 - 14 — 51

Massillon - 14 - 9 - 20 - 15 — 58

3-Point Field Goals: Stitt 4, Knight 3, Casenhiser 3, Swope. Total fouls: Lake 14-7. Rebounds: Lake 24, Massillon 27 (Farrington 14).

MOONEY 41, CENTRAL CATHOLIC 38

MOONEY (6-1): Carter 1 0-2 2, Nieves 4 0-0 10, O’Brien 4 5-6 14, Pregibon 1 0-0 2, Mengugh 6 1-1 13, Totals 16 6-9 41.

CENTRAL CATHOLIC (5-2): Rouse 3 3-4 9, Talkington 4 3-5 11, Johnson 0 1-2 1, Vlacovsky 4 0-0 10, DeGraffenried 3 1-2 7. Totals 14 8-13 38.

Mooney - 15 - 3 - 12 - 11 — 41

Central Catholic - 9 - 12 - 12 - 5 — 38

3-Point Field Goals: Nieves 2, Vlacovsky 2, O’Brien. Total fouls: Central 14-11. Rebounds: Mooney 18 (Nieves 6), Central Catholic19 (Rouse 5, Talkington 5).

TRIWAY 66, FAIRLESS 50

TRIWAY (6-4, 4-1): Hackett 8-4-20, Miller 7-4-20, Holt 2-2-8, Frank 1-2-4, Bishko 4-6-14. Totals 22-18-66.

FAIRLESS (3-6, 1-4): Colucci 1-1-4, Gill 2-0-4, Moore 1-0-2, Schlabach 0-1-1, Bro. Pumneo 10-4-27, Bra. Pumneo 5-1-12. Totals 19-7-50.

Triway - 24 - 13 - 13 - 16 — 66

Fairless - 15 - 10 - 11 - 14 — 50

3-Point Field Goals: Bro.Pumneo 3, Miller 2, Holt 2, Colucci, Bra.Pumneo. Total fouls: Fairless 21-14. Fouled out: Moore. Rebounds: Triway 47 (Bishko 21), Fairless 30 (Bro.Pumneo 8).

MARLINGTON 63, BUCKEYE LOCAL 26

Todd Kalivoda Holiday Showcase at Toronto HS

MARLINGTON (4-4): Himmelheber 6 0-0 14, Proctor 4 0-1 8, Bates 1 0-0 2, DeLeon 1 0-0 3, Knoch 2 0-0 4, Miller 7 2-2 22, Heatherington 4 0-1 2, Salyers 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 2-4 63.

BUCKEYE LOCAL (1-7): Wilhlem 1 0-0 2, McCutcheon 1 0-0 2, Romanyak 3 0-0 6, Lindsay 1 0-0 2, Walker 1 0-0 2, Hess 1 0-0 2, Carter 1 0-0 2, Deitch 2 0-0 5, Kindberg-Colabeli 1 0-0 3. Totals 12 0-0 26.

Marlington - 14 - 19 - 24 - 6 — 63

Buckeye Local - 10 - 7 - 5 - 4 — 26

3-Point Field Goals: Miller 6, Himmelheber 2, DeLeon, Deitch, Kindberg-Colabeli. Total Fouls: Buckeye 8-7. Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Buckeye 24, Marlington 33 (Proctor 9, Heatherington 9).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

TUSKY VALLEY 40, DOVER 23

TUSKY VALLEY (8-1): Norris 4-0-10, Bourquin 4-0-9, Stutz 3-0-7, Salapack 2-1-5, Sites 1-1-3, Ray 1-0-2, Levengood 1-0-2, Stump 1-0-2. Totals 17-2-40.

DOVER (2-10): Zobel 3-3-9, Karam 3-0-7, Noretto 3-0-7, Pfeiffer 0-0-0, Wentz 0-0-0. Totals 9-3-23.

Tusky Valley - 9 - 4 - 10 - 17 — 40

Dover - 9 - 7 - 4 - 3 — 23

3-Point Field Goals: Norris 2, Bourquin, Stutz. Total fouls: Dover 8-7. Rebounds: Tusky Valley 18 (Norris 6), Dover 15 (Karam 6, Pfeiffer 6).

GIRLS BOWLING

Christmas Invitational

(At Stonehedge Entertainment, Akron)

Team Results: 1. Nordonia 3,271; 2. Tallmadge 3,258; 3. Archbishop Hoban 3,102; 4. Mentor 3,069; 5. Struthers 3,008; 6. Perry 2,994; 7. Norton 2,980; 8. Warren Harding 2,868; 9. Ellet 2,702; 10. Cuyahoga Falls 2,698; 11. Woodridge 2,662; 12. Stow 2,662; 13. Austintown Fitch 2,561; 14. Walsh Jesuit 2,558; 15. St. Vincent-St. Mary 2,477.

Upcoming Stark County-area high school and college sports schedule

SATURDAY, DEC. 31

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL

Massillon at McKinley, 1

BOWLING

Hoover, Lake at Park Centre Holiday Tournament

COLLEGE

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Northwood at Walsh, 3

Point Park at Malone, 6

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Michigan Tech at Walsh, 12:30

Wilmington at Mount Union, 3

This article originally appeared on The Repository: High school results Dec. 27-31: GlenOak, Malvern boys basketball move to 9-0