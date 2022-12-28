Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RaleighTed RiversRaleigh, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DurhamTed RiversDurham, NC
Cary Residents Invited to Share Input on New Community CentersJames TulianoCary, NC
Cloudy Tap Water in Cary Caused by Cold Weather, Town Officials SayJames TulianoCary, NC
Raleigh developer serves the underserved through innovationThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Chronicle
X-Factor: Young's experience can help Duke men's basketball start new winning streak against Florida State
Duke hosts Florida State Saturday for its last game of 2022. Before the matchup, the Blue Zone takes a look at a player from both sides capable of leading their team to success:. Duke: Ryan Young. He may not be the flashiest player on the floor, but graduate student Ryan...
Chronicle
5 things to know before Duke men's basketball's New Year's Eve matinee against Florida State
After a week off for the holidays, No. 17 Duke is back in action. Following the Blue Devils’ 81-70 loss to Wake Forest, they will look to bounce back in another ACC contest against Florida State. Here are five things to know as the Blue Devils take on the Seminoles Saturday afternoon in Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Chronicle
'You don't see that': Duke football stayed the course, becoming Military Bowl champions in the end
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—In a letter to an editor, J.R.R Tolkien once wrote, “I believe that legends and myths are largely made of truth.” He was right in that folklore reveals much about a society’s values. As Americans, our most oft-repeated stories impress upon us the value of...
Chronicle
Extra point: Defensive pressure, effective rushing key to Duke football's Military Bowl win
In its first bowl appearance since 2018, Duke football defeated UCF Wednesday, 30-13. The Blue Zone is here to break down the Blue Devils’ outing in the Military Bowl with three key stats, takeaways and a look ahead:. Three key takeaways. 1. All Riley Leonard, all day. The Blue...
Chronicle
MILITARY MAYHEM: Leonard leads the way as Duke football runs away from UCF to win Military Bowl
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—In qualifying for the postseason, Duke had to defy all odds in its first year under head coach Mike Elko. On Wednesday, it looked every bit the part, earning a monumental victory before the long offseason. Playing in their first bowl game since 2018, the Blue Devils took...
Chronicle
Scenes from Duke football's Military Bowl victory against UCF
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Duke had plenty of reason to celebrate Wednesday evening after topping UCF 30-13 in the Military Bowl behind a relentless defense and the sharp play of Military Bowl MVP Riley Leonard. The Chronicle's Morgan Chu captured it all on camera, from the on-field play that made the Blue Devils champions to the emotions that followed.
Chronicle
Prop bets for Duke football's Military Bowl game against UCF
Duke (-3.5) vs. UCF. The Military Bowl looks to prove itself as a fascinating matchup between two programs trending in opposite directions. Duke finished its regular season strong by beating Wake Forest due to sophomore quarterback Riley Leonard tossing a touchdown pass to Sahmir Hagans with two minutes left. The win pushed the Blue Devils’ record to 8-4, a massive improvement from their dismal 3-9 record last year. Led by Leonard and his 2,794 passing yards, the offense has been dynamic and threatening. After struggles in the secondary constrained Duke, the unit turned itself around and has steadily improved. The secondary forced interceptions in its last three contests, helping the Blue Devils to secure the second-best turnover margin nationally.
