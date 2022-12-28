Read full article on original website
americanmilitarynews.com
Floridians could soon carry guns without permit or training
Don’t Be a Sitting Duck is in the business of teaching Floridians how to safely carry a concealed handgun. The Kissimmee firearms academy offers a four-hour training session required by state law to carry a loaded gun in public. For owner and firearms instructor Bryan Villella, that just makes sense.
Yahoo Sports
Cerabino: DeSantis: Proposed state license plate features warning to "out-of-state cars"
Editor's note: This column was originally published on Aug. 7, 2022. It’s hard to keep up with Florida’s official enemies list. Just when you think we’re running out, Gov. Ron DeSantis dreams up a new imaginary villain. It’s impressive. Move over college professors, “woke” corporations, tech...
Destin Log
Is weed legal in Florida? Here's what to know about marijuana laws in the Sunshine State
The number of states that have legalized recreational marijuana has risen to over 20 in the last decade. But Florida is not one of them. Recently introduced State House bills seeking to legalize personal marijuana use died in committee, but each year more are filed. President Joe Biden issued a...
Controversial Drag Queen Show in Florida Investigated
Drag Queen Performing in MiamiPhoto byJavier Manjarres. The controversial “A Drag Queen Christmas” show continues to jab at Gov. Ron DeSantis effort to stop the sexualization of children in Florida.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Democrat warns the state may ramp up anti-LGBT legislation
ORLANDO, Fla. - State Representative Anna Eskamani said Thursday night’s protest outside a drag queen Christmas show at The Plaza Live in Orlando is just the beginning. "I am preparing for a legislative session in 2023 that will not only attack access to healthcare for the LGBTQ+ community, but there will also be efforts to ban drag shows, restrict drag shows," said the democrat.
DeSantis to Make Major Changes to Property Insurance. What does It mean for Homeowners?
Property insurance has been a painful part of Florida's story. However, Florida leadership has now introduced major changes to property insurance after insurance companies fled the state earlier this year, leaving millions without proper coverage.
mynews13.com
New Florida laws take effect January 1
On January 1, 2023, several new laws will take effect in the state of Florida. These laws were passed by the state legislature either during the regular session last year, or during the most recent special session to address several state issues like property insurance and hurricane damage. What You...
communitynewspapers.com
Theft is too easy in Florida’s Homeowners Associations by State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle
The recent arrests of members of the Hammocks Community Association have shed a. long overdue public light on the plight of helpless homeowners when the directors of a. Homeowners Association (HOA) go deliberately wrong. The Florida Legislature specifically designed Florida’s HOA law to limit government’s ability to regulate HOAs, explaining,...
floridianpress.com
Findings in DeSantis's Investigation of Drag Queen Shows Imminent, Possible Criminal Recommendations on Table
Days after Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that his administration was formally investigating the videos taken of children attending “sexualized drag shows” in Broward and Miami-Dade Counties, The Floridian has learned that the official findings and potential criminal recommendations from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) are imminent, and will be released as early as next week.
WINKNEWS.com
New Florida law helping law enforcement crackdown on street racing
Maybe you’re at home and hear an engine roar in the distance, or perhaps you’re driving in your car when bright lights go speeding by; street racing is a problem across Florida and can have deadly consequences. The sights and sounds of street racing are easy to recognize....
Florida business owner sentenced to 9 years in prison for exploiting Mexican farmworkers
The owner of a Florida-based farmworker company has been sentenced to 118 months in prison on racketeering and forced-labor conspiracy charges.
Positive Trend In Palm Beach County's Opioid-Related Deaths
While deaths attributed to drugs like fentanyl have gone up 5 percent year-over-year, they're down 14 percent in Palm Beach.
WATCH: Protests spark after Florida warns venues to disallow children at drag shows
Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s warning that "any and all actions available” would be taken against venues allowing minors to attend drag shows was met with support and opposition outside an Orlando event held on Wednesday.
wlrn.org
Florida is one of the most dangerous states for driving, a recent report shows
A recently published report from the Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety shows Florida has some of fewest roadway safety laws in the country. On a scale of 1 to 10, Florida scored a 2 for optimal roadway safety laws. Only Montana and Wyoming scored lower. Tara Gill is the...
Florida Gov. DeSantis Orders Flags Lowered For Slain Law Officer
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday ordered that flags be flown at half-staff Saturday to honor Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Cpl. Ray Hamilton, who was fatally shot Christmas Eve in the line of duty. DeSantis ordered that flags be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset at
alachuachronicle.com
Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles highlights major accomplishments of 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) is highlighting major accomplishments of 2022, all in pursuit of the department’s vision: A Safer Florida. FLHSMV’s more than 4,000 members serve in all of Florida’s 67 counties and are committed to the efficient and professional execution of its core mission: the issuance of driver licenses, vehicle tags and titles, and the operation of the Florida Highway Patrol.
fox35orlando.com
Top Florida education official tapped for Arkansas Education Secretary
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Incoming Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Thursday she will nominate Jacob Oliva, a senior chancellor at the Florida Department of Education, to become the Arkansas education secretary. "He is a leader who has proven himself in the fight to empower parents and implement bold education reforms...
Lawsuit over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' 14th Amendment-flouting redistricting map scheduled for September
Too little, too late for politicians who lost their seats, and the constituents who supported them
DeSantis Shocking School Plan Approved. What Does it Mean for Your Kids?
School boards are facing legal pressure to elect more conservatives among their ranks. The new Florida school plan is not based on merit or achievements but on personal politics.
DeSantis slammed by Democrats for appointing a judge who denied an abortion to a girl over school grades
Governor DeSantis has been slammed by Democrats and denounced by people on the internet for appointing Judge Smith, who denied an abortion to a young girl over school grades. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Photo byGage Skidmore / Flickr.
