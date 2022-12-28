Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
huroninsider.com
Edward Peggs
Edward R Peggs Jr. 83, residing in Sandusky, passed away Monday morning, December 26, 2022 at University Hospital. Edward was born on March 20, 1939 in Ashtabula, OH to the late Edward and Clarissa (Klabuhn) Peggs. Edward graduated from Ashtabula High School in 1957. He was a proud U.S. Navy...
huroninsider.com
Lois Palinski
Lois J. (Grady) Palinski, 88, of Huron, passed away December 28, 2022 at Stein Hospice Care Center. Lois was born on November 11, 1934 to parents Harry and Helen (Teshoney) Grady in Waterbury, CT. She loved cooking and gardening and was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church, Huron. She...
huroninsider.com
John Meade
John M. Meade III, 74, of Milan, passed away on December 23, 2022 after a brief illness. John was born on August 3, 1948 in Toledo, OH where he later graduated from Whitmer High School. John then went on to attend Bowling Green State University earning a degree in education. He was a teacher for many years and also proudly served in the Navy during the Vietnam War. John was a member of Huron United Methodist Church and loved to travel as he was a geography quiz master.
huroninsider.com
Glenda Tapp
Glenda C. (Bennett) Tapp, 82, of Huron, passed away on December 22, 2022 after a brief illness. Glenda was born on April 19, 1940 in Ripley, Mississippi to the late Edgar and Glenny (Caviness) Bennett. She was a graduate of Falkner High School in Mississippi. For many years, Glenda owned and operated The Villager Beauty Shop.
huroninsider.com
Mary Morrow
Mary (Schaefer) Morrow, 84, of Huron, Ohio passed away December 26, 2022. Mary was born in Westphalia, Missouri to the late Leo Schaefer and Frances (Wiegers) Schaefer. Mary went to St. Louis to attend nursing school at St. Johns. She then headed to Los Angeles, California. That is where she met the love of her life, John Morrow. Together they raised their family while she worked as operating room nurse in several big hospitals.
huroninsider.com
Jerry Stacy
Jerry W. Stacy Jr., 52, residing in Sandusky, passed away Monday, December 26, 2022 at Heritage Village of Clyde after a lengthy illness. Jerry was born on December 16, 1970 to Jerry W. and the late Alice M. (Shoemaker) Stacy Sr. Jerry was owner/operator of 5 Points Auto for many...
huroninsider.com
Strickfaden Park winter display vandalized
SANDUSKY – The winter season display at Strickfaden Park in Perkins Township has been vandalized, and police are still searching for the suspects. According to the Township, multiple suspects were caught on cameras vandalizing the display around 2AM Wednesday. The cameras, however, did not show a clear picture of the suspects.
huroninsider.com
Man accused of stealing, using ex-fiancée’s debit card
WAKEMAN – A Vermilion man is accused of stealing his ex-fiancée’s debit card after she broke up with him and then using it multiple times. According to a report from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, the complainant told deputies that on December 10, she and her now-ex-fiancé, 35-year-old Samuel Vickers, went out for a drink at the Czech Point bar on State Route 113 in Florence Township.
huroninsider.com
Pregnant mother among those killed in Turnpike crash
TOLEDO – A pregnant mother was killed during last Friday’s crash on the Ohio Turnpike in Erie and Sandusky counties, and her two children were hospitalized following the crash. Julie Roth, 37, of Toledo, was among the four people killed in the 46-vehicle crash. Her unborn child was...
