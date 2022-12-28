ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saveyourself
2d ago

Same Cop pulled over my Mom and I when I was little in 1985. He pulled us over for no reason at all, on our street 4 houses from our house. He was very rude and mean, he let us go without even a ticket or anything once he realized we were so close to our house. My Mom still talks about it to this day.. Creepy!

Psyched
2d ago

officer Peter is a very mentally ill individual who should never be let out of prison.officer peyer had a history of literally stalking and pulling over dozens of young girls , especially girls driving Volkswagens.Girls had been forced to get out of their cars and sit with peyer in his patrol car..numerous complaints had been made but no disciplinary action was taken to correct the problem of officer peyer.

Debbie Welch
2d ago

Seeing this again brings back such sadness. Born and raised in Coronado, traveling to San Diego for work on that freeway and being told what to do if you are about to be pulled over and what not to do was on everyone’s things to discuss! Thankful to Cara’s Father for changing the “Missing Person’s law.🕊️😇🙏🙏

CBS 8

Man detained in shooting death in East San Diego County

POTRERO, Calif. — Sheriff's homicide detectives Thursday were questioning a suspect detained in a shooting death in Potrero, in rural East San Diego County. Sheriff's Lt. Chris Steffen said Sheriff's deputies responded just after 8 a.m. to a radio call of an assault with a deadly weapon near the 1000 block of Harris Road in Potrero.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
onscene.tv

Suspect Captured After Pursuit From National City | San Diego

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 12-25-22 4:43 am LOCATION: Division St & Palm Ave CITY: National City DETAILS: The male driver of the Ford F-150 truck ran a “Red” light in fron of a National City Police officer. The officer attempted to stop the driver and the suspect fled at high speed. The pursuit went to Euclid Ave and north into the Oak Park neighborhood of San Diego. The driver then made his way south to Hwy 94 and then to the southbound I-805. San Diego PD Units joined in on the pursuit. The pursuit went back through National City and then into Chula Vista. The driver exited at Main St and went back north on the I-805. At this point, the driver reached speeds of 110 mph. He exited onto Sweetwater Rd in National City and sped through many of the City’s streets. He finally turned onto E. 5th St from V St which is a dead-end. Once he was trapped, he surrendered to the officers and their K-9 without further incident. It’s believed that he may be under the influence of a narcotic or alcohol. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
NATIONAL CITY, CA
Coast News

Hit-and-run suspect sought in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE — A female pedestrian suffered major injuries Dec. 29 when she was struck by a hit-and-run driver on an Oceanside freeway off-ramp. The California Highway Patrol-Oceanside area office responded at 11:24 a.m. to the hit-and-run collision on the eastbound Mission Road off-ramp from Interstate 5 northbound in Oceanside.
OCEANSIDE, CA
News 8 KFMB

Feeding San Diego's 'Zero Waste' program sends discarded food to farms

ANZA, Calif. — Feeding San Diego helps nourish hungry families across San Diego County, but did you know the non-profit organization also feeds cattle, pigs and sheep and more. In this Zevely Zone, I followed discarded food from San Diego to the Sage Mountain Farm in Anza. Feeding San Diego is celebrating the season of giving with their Give Hope, Share Joy campaign.
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Oceanside Police Make Second High-Profile Catalytic Converter Theft Arrest in a Week

On Thursday, December 29, 2022, at approximately 2:05 am, Oceanside police responded to the report of a catalytic converter theft in progress at the 5000 block of Blackberry Way in Oceanside. Officers responding to the call quickly located the two suspect vehicles nearby and attempted to stop them. The suspects failed to yield, and a pursuit was initiated that traveled down State Route 76. When the suspect’s speed escalated, the pursuit was terminated in the interest of public safety. Before the termination of the pursuit, stop sticks had been strategically placed, and the suspect’s vehicles were both successfully disabled. When their vehicles became inoperable near Loretta Street, the suspects fled on foot towards the San Luis Rey Riverbed. Officers quickly contained the area, and with the help of the OPD Unmanned Arial System Team, the six suspects were apprehended. The suspects were found to possess two stolen catalytic converters and numerous burglary tools commonly utilized in catalytic converter theft.
OCEANSIDE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Northern California residents struggle to get back from San Diego

SAN DIEGO - Canceled flights and sold-out car rentals are causing long lines at airports and travel nightmares for flyers.CBS13's Laura Haefeli got stuck in San Diego this afternoon after her Southwest flight was canceled. She was forced to road trip from Sacramento to San Diego.Hope for the best expect the worst was the motto for travelers in San Diego heading home from the holiday"We've been seeing a lot of changes in the flight times. Sometimes it says it's 20 minutes late one hour late," said traveler Kiki Malhotra of Sacramento.We met Malhotra who is stuck in San Diego, as...
SAN DIEGO, CA
