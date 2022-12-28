Same Cop pulled over my Mom and I when I was little in 1985. He pulled us over for no reason at all, on our street 4 houses from our house. He was very rude and mean, he let us go without even a ticket or anything once he realized we were so close to our house. My Mom still talks about it to this day.. Creepy!
officer Peter is a very mentally ill individual who should never be let out of prison.officer peyer had a history of literally stalking and pulling over dozens of young girls , especially girls driving Volkswagens.Girls had been forced to get out of their cars and sit with peyer in his patrol car..numerous complaints had been made but no disciplinary action was taken to correct the problem of officer peyer.
Seeing this again brings back such sadness. Born and raised in Coronado, traveling to San Diego for work on that freeway and being told what to do if you are about to be pulled over and what not to do was on everyone’s things to discuss! Thankful to Cara’s Father for changing the “Missing Person’s law.🕊️😇🙏🙏
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Comments / 23