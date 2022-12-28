Read full article on original website
John Ohlemacher
John “Kip” Karl Ohlemacher, 85, residing in Huron, passed away early Thursday morning, December 29, 2022 at Stein Hospice Care Center following a brief illness. John was born on August 11, 1937 in Sandusky, OH to the late John H. Ohlemacher and Lydia (Dwelle) Bechtel. John graduated from...
Lois Palinski
Lois J. (Grady) Palinski, 88, of Huron, passed away December 28, 2022 at Stein Hospice Care Center. Lois was born on November 11, 1934 to parents Harry and Helen (Teshoney) Grady in Waterbury, CT. She loved cooking and gardening and was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church, Huron. She...
Robert Brown
Robert Orville Brown, 93, residing in Sandusky, passed away early Thursday morning, December 29, 2022 at his home following a brief illness. Robert was born on June 3, 1929 in Toledo, OH to the late Ronald Orville and Flossie (Sites) Brown. Robert was a hydraulic tech Veteran of US Air...
Edward Peggs
Edward R Peggs Jr. 83, residing in Sandusky, passed away Monday morning, December 26, 2022 at University Hospital. Edward was born on March 20, 1939 in Ashtabula, OH to the late Edward and Clarissa (Klabuhn) Peggs. Edward graduated from Ashtabula High School in 1957. He was a proud U.S. Navy...
John Meade
John M. Meade III, 74, of Milan, passed away on December 23, 2022 after a brief illness. John was born on August 3, 1948 in Toledo, OH where he later graduated from Whitmer High School. John then went on to attend Bowling Green State University earning a degree in education. He was a teacher for many years and also proudly served in the Navy during the Vietnam War. John was a member of Huron United Methodist Church and loved to travel as he was a geography quiz master.
Glenda Tapp
Glenda C. (Bennett) Tapp, 82, of Huron, passed away on December 22, 2022 after a brief illness. Glenda was born on April 19, 1940 in Ripley, Mississippi to the late Edgar and Glenny (Caviness) Bennett. She was a graduate of Falkner High School in Mississippi. For many years, Glenda owned and operated The Villager Beauty Shop.
Omar Meyer
Omar E. “Bud” Meyer, 85, residing in Norwalk, passed away at his son’s home, Friday, December 23, 2022 following a lengthy illness. Bud was born on March 8, 1939 in Sandusky, OH to the late Omar E. Meyer Jr. and Mary Irene (Fahler) Meyer. Bud was the...
John Davis
John David Davis, 71, residing in Sandusky, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022 at Firelands Regional Medical Center after a brief illness. John was born on August 23, 1951 in Cape Girardeau, MO to the late Paul and Ruth (Lenhart) Davis. John was an Antique Dealer. In his spare time,...
Mary Morrow
Mary (Schaefer) Morrow, 84, of Huron, Ohio passed away December 26, 2022. Mary was born in Westphalia, Missouri to the late Leo Schaefer and Frances (Wiegers) Schaefer. Mary went to St. Louis to attend nursing school at St. Johns. She then headed to Los Angeles, California. That is where she met the love of her life, John Morrow. Together they raised their family while she worked as operating room nurse in several big hospitals.
Strickfaden Park winter display vandalized
SANDUSKY – The winter season display at Strickfaden Park in Perkins Township has been vandalized, and police are still searching for the suspects. According to the Township, multiple suspects were caught on cameras vandalizing the display around 2AM Wednesday. The cameras, however, did not show a clear picture of the suspects.
Victims in fatal Turnpike crash identified
BELLEVUE – The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released the names of all four individuals who were killed in Thursday’s pileup crash on the Ohio Turnpike. 46 vehicles were involved in the crash, which occurred at milepost 106 in Erie and Sandusky counties. Others were injured in the crash, but an exact number has not been determined by the Highway Patrol.
Man accused of stealing, using ex-fiancée’s debit card
WAKEMAN – A Vermilion man is accused of stealing his ex-fiancée’s debit card after she broke up with him and then using it multiple times. According to a report from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, the complainant told deputies that on December 10, she and her now-ex-fiancé, 35-year-old Samuel Vickers, went out for a drink at the Czech Point bar on State Route 113 in Florence Township.
