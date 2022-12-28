John M. Meade III, 74, of Milan, passed away on December 23, 2022 after a brief illness. John was born on August 3, 1948 in Toledo, OH where he later graduated from Whitmer High School. John then went on to attend Bowling Green State University earning a degree in education. He was a teacher for many years and also proudly served in the Navy during the Vietnam War. John was a member of Huron United Methodist Church and loved to travel as he was a geography quiz master.

MILAN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO