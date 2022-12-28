Read full article on original website
kalb.com
Town of Ball fireworks postponed
BALL, La. (KALB) - The Town of Ball has announced that the fireworks display will be postponed. The upcoming potential severe weather event will make parking difficult. The time and date of rescheduled fireworks have not yet been announced. We will provide that information once it becomes available.
ktalnews.com
Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office gets sweet surprise from family of Kaylen Gehrke
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Family of Kaylen Gehrke, the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s office archeologist who suffered a sudden medical emergency and died; delivered sweet treats as a thank you for the office’s support during their families darkest moment. Kaylen Gehrke, 24, passed away suddenly in Kisactchie...
kalb.com
Sanitation schedule changes for Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The sanitation schedule for the New Year holiday in Alexandria has changed. Sanitation trailers will NOT be out for the New Year holiday.
kalb.com
5 arrested regarding death of Winnfield infant
WINNFIELD, La. (KNOE) - Four adults and one juvenile were arrested following the death of an infant in Winnfield. Winnfield Fire and Rescue and EMS responded to a 911 call on Dec. 19, 2022, regarding an unresponsive infant on Louisiana Street. The infant was taken to Winn Parish Medical Center...
kalb.com
Jaleya Gold – Golden Shield Winner
High school basketball action continued at the LCU Christmas Classic: ASH vs Delhi, Avoyelles Charter vs Delhi, Ferriday vs ASH, & Oakhill vs Fairview!. Bennett Roland Jr. shows us how people of all religions come together to celebrate African culture during Kwanza. State Fire Marshal offers safety tips ahead of...
kalb.com
2 from Alexandria killed in crash in Pointe Coupee Parish
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (KALB) - Two people from Alexandria were killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on US 190 east of LA 978 in Pointe Coupee Parish on Dec. 29. Louisiana State Police reported that around 10 a.m., Barbara Dobard Rigby, 69, and Maynette Dobard, 98, were traveling east on US 190. LSP said they exited the roadway to the right and collided with a tractor-trailer parked on the shoulder, which had its emergency lights activated.
Louisiana couple charged in Christmas Day death of 1-year-old
A Natchitoches couple is facing charges in the Christmas Day death of a 1-year-old child.
kalb.com
APD asking for help finding person
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is looking for a missing person, Travis Tyler. Tyler was reported missing by his mother on December 22. He was last seen in September 2022 when he was admitted to a sober living house in Alexandria. Prior to that, Tyler was living in Zachary, Louisiana.
KTBS
2 in custody in death of Natchitoches toddler
NATCHITOCHES, La. -- Natchitoches police have arrested two people in connection with the death of a toddler on Christmas day. Damian Jewett, 27, and Jocelyn Crenshaw, 23, both of Natchitoches, are charged with negligent homicide, a NPD spokesman said Wednesday in a news release. Both were booked into the Natchitoches...
kalb.com
APD: Fireworks in city limits are still illegal
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Shooting off fireworks inside the Alexandria city limits is still illegal. The Alexandria Police Department is asking everyone to refrain from using fireworks and especially shooting firearms into the air at midnight on New Year’s Eve. APD is wanting everyone to start the New Year...
Church finds new mass location after fire on Christmas morning
In St. Landry Parish, a Christmas morning fire at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lebeau has the ministry looking for a new location to have Sunday mass.
kalb.com
UPDATE: Missing Alexandria man found dead on Eastwood Boulevard
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department has confirmed that the body of 79-year-old Ervin Bibbins was found in some bushes behind a home on Eastwood Boulevard. Bibbins had been missing since Dec. 23. APD said foul play is not expected. Bibbins’ family told News Channel 5 that he...
kalb.com
Alexandria responds to viral traffic stop lawsuit
The farming community is always at the mercy of the weather, and that has been especially true this year as local farmers have faced extreme droughts, heavy rainfall and frigid cold temperatures. AG Landry writes letter to governor about contract with Caremark PCS Health. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Louisiana...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Great Southern Wood announces $5.9 million expansion of Louisiana facility
MANSURA, La. – Great Southern Wood Preserving, the lumber processing company best known for its YellaWood brand pressure-treated pine, announced a $5.9 million expansion of its Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana facility’s remanufacturing division with the installation of four new production lines. The additional equipment will increase the facility’s production capacity and allow for the manufacturing of components used in the oil field and for storm relief and mitigation.
kalb.com
Natchitoches police investigate negligent homicide death of 1-year-old on Christmas Day
Alena Noakes speaks with Lt. Gov. Bill Nungesser to share the latest on the state's preparations for the Rose Parade in California. On December 18, the Village of Simpson held a special meeting in order for the council to select an interim police chief, which has sparked concerns over ethical violations.
11-year-old accused of murder of 5-month-old sibling in Winn Parish
WINN PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— On December 19, 2022, first responders responded to a 9-1-1 call concerning an infant who was not breathing. The child was taken to the Winn Parish Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. According to a release, an investigation by the Winn Parish Coroner, Dr. James Lee, determined the infant had suffered […]
kalb.com
RPSO warns of jury duty scam
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a recent jury duty scam. RPSO said someone will call, identifying themselves as a deputy sheriff, attempting to collect a fine because the victim did not show up for jury duty. Law enforcement will...
Lake Charles American Press
DeRidder building gets rehabilitation funds
The historic DeRidder structure the Standard Building will be receiving a face-lift due to a $10,000 Louisiana Main Street Building Rehabilitation Grant. The state-funded, dollar-for-dollar grant is part of the Louisiana Office of Cultural Development’s Louisiana Main Street Program. Through this program, economic development projects in the hearts of major cities have been financially supported by the state since 1984.
kalb.com
Harsh weather financially hurting farmers
The City of Alexandria has responded to a lawsuit filed by a New Mexico man and a Dry Prong woman for what they claim was an unconstitutional traffic stop and roadside interrogation on June 15 just off Jackson Street. AG Landry writes letter to governor about contract with Caremark PCS...
extrainningsoftball.com
Softball Tragedy: 2027 Extra Elite 100 Infielder Morgan “Mo” Wilson of Alliance 12U National Champion Impact Gold Dies at Age 13
Heartbreaking news from the club softball world as Morgan “Mo” Wilson, a talented Class of 2027 infielder/utility player on the Impact Gold National 2K9 team—winners of the Alliance 12U Nationals this past summer—has died (cause of death hasn’t been released). Morgan was a middle schooler...
