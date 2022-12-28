Mary (Schaefer) Morrow, 84, of Huron, Ohio passed away December 26, 2022. Mary was born in Westphalia, Missouri to the late Leo Schaefer and Frances (Wiegers) Schaefer. Mary went to St. Louis to attend nursing school at St. Johns. She then headed to Los Angeles, California. That is where she met the love of her life, John Morrow. Together they raised their family while she worked as operating room nurse in several big hospitals.

