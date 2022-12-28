ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'We count on her': Taylor's big night the difference in Duke women's basketball's defeat of No. 6 N.C. State

With less than five minutes left to play, it seemed as though the Blue Devils’ chances of an upset were getting slimmer with each passing second. No. 6 N.C. State was encroaching on Duke’s lead as a layup and free throw from sophomore Aziaha James pulled the Wolfpack within six. Defense has been the Blue Devils’ signature all year, yet when the Blue Devils needed an offensive hero to put N.C. State in its place, they looked to the player who has come up big all year long: senior guard Celeste Taylor.
X-Factor: Duke women's basketball needs another strong bench performance from Vanessa de Jesus to take down N.C. State

Duke women's basketball is looking to continue its six-game win streak as it takes on No. 6 N.C. State tomorrow. The Blue Zone has a player to watch from each team:. All season long, Vanessa de Jesus has been the truest exemplification of the saying: “It's not about the cards you're dealt, but how you play the hand.” Though she has yet to get head coach Kara Lawson’s nod for a starting role, the junior guard has not stopped finding ways to make an impact on the hardwood.
