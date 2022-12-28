Read full article on original website
Chronicle
ChronSports' Top 10 of 2022 — No. 2: Duke football rights the ship, wins Military Bowl in successful first season under Elko
As 2022 comes to a close, The Chronicle's sports department takes a look back at the biggest stories of the year in Duke athletics. Each day, we will review a major game, event or storyline that helped shape the course of the year for the Blue Devils. Coming in at...
Chronicle
5 things to know before Duke men's basketball's New Year's Eve matinee against Florida State
After a week off for the holidays, No. 17 Duke is back in action. Following the Blue Devils’ 81-70 loss to Wake Forest, they will look to bounce back in another ACC contest against Florida State. Here are five things to know as the Blue Devils take on the Seminoles Saturday afternoon in Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Chronicle
Extra point: Defensive pressure, effective rushing key to Duke football's Military Bowl win
In its first bowl appearance since 2018, Duke football defeated UCF Wednesday, 30-13. The Blue Zone is here to break down the Blue Devils’ outing in the Military Bowl with three key stats, takeaways and a look ahead:. Three key takeaways. 1. All Riley Leonard, all day. The Blue...
Chronicle
'You don't see that': Duke football stayed the course, becoming Military Bowl champions in the end
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—In a letter to an editor, J.R.R Tolkien once wrote, “I believe that legends and myths are largely made of truth.” He was right in that folklore reveals much about a society’s values. As Americans, our most oft-repeated stories impress upon us the value of...
Chronicle
X-Factor: Young's experience can help Duke men's basketball start new winning streak against Florida State
Duke hosts Florida State Saturday for its last game of 2022. Before the matchup, the Blue Zone takes a look at a player from both sides capable of leading their team to success:. Duke: Ryan Young. He may not be the flashiest player on the floor, but graduate student Ryan...
Chronicle
'We count on her': Taylor's big night the difference in Duke women's basketball's defeat of No. 6 N.C. State
With less than five minutes left to play, it seemed as though the Blue Devils’ chances of an upset were getting slimmer with each passing second. No. 6 N.C. State was encroaching on Duke’s lead as a layup and free throw from sophomore Aziaha James pulled the Wolfpack within six. Defense has been the Blue Devils’ signature all year, yet when the Blue Devils needed an offensive hero to put N.C. State in its place, they looked to the player who has come up big all year long: senior guard Celeste Taylor.
Chronicle
MILITARY MAYHEM: Leonard leads the way as Duke football runs away from UCF to win Military Bowl
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—In qualifying for the postseason, Duke had to defy all odds in its first year under head coach Mike Elko. On Wednesday, it looked every bit the part, earning a monumental victory before the long offseason. Playing in their first bowl game since 2018, the Blue Devils took...
Chronicle
X-Factor: Duke women's basketball needs another strong bench performance from Vanessa de Jesus to take down N.C. State
Duke women's basketball is looking to continue its six-game win streak as it takes on No. 6 N.C. State tomorrow. The Blue Zone has a player to watch from each team:. All season long, Vanessa de Jesus has been the truest exemplification of the saying: “It's not about the cards you're dealt, but how you play the hand.” Though she has yet to get head coach Kara Lawson’s nod for a starting role, the junior guard has not stopped finding ways to make an impact on the hardwood.
