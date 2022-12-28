ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wizards prevail 116-111 to snap 76ers’ 8-game winning streak

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) – Kristaps Porzingis scored 24 points, Bradley Beal added 19 and the Washington Wizards ended Philadelphia’s eight-game winning streak with a 116-111 victory.

The Wizards withstood a 48-point effort by Joel Embiid and a 26-point, 13-assist performance by James Harden. The 76ers cut a 16-point deficit to one late in the game but couldn’t overtake Washington, which played the final 4:17 without Beal.

Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said Beal had a sore left hamstring. The Wizards have won three of four following a 10-game losing streak.

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

