Photos: All the talk in Class 4A is Curtis and Mount Si ... but don't forget about Federal Way

TACOMA, Wash. - Dace Pleasant scored a game-high 23 points - 10 coming in the first quarter - and third-ranked Federal Way used a late first-half defensive surge to run away from No. 4 Gonzaga Prep, 82-57, at the Bellarmine Christmas Classic on Tuesday.

The Eagles held the 4A Greater Spokane League champions without a field goal for nearly eight minutes at the end of the first half - and into the early part of the third quarter.

Jamil Miller paced Gonzaga Prep with 22 points.

Here is Vince Miller's photo gallery from the Federal Way-Gonzaga Prep boys game:

