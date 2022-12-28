Photos: All the talk in Class 4A is Curtis and Mount Si ... but don't forget about Federal Way
TACOMA, Wash. - Dace Pleasant scored a game-high 23 points - 10 coming in the first quarter - and third-ranked Federal Way used a late first-half defensive surge to run away from No. 4 Gonzaga Prep, 82-57, at the Bellarmine Christmas Classic on Tuesday.
The Eagles held the 4A Greater Spokane League champions without a field goal for nearly eight minutes at the end of the first half - and into the early part of the third quarter.
Jamil Miller paced Gonzaga Prep with 22 points.
Here is Vince Miller's photo gallery from the Federal Way-Gonzaga Prep boys game:
