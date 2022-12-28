ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

KARK

Young players draw praise for performances in bowl

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas defeated Kansas 55-53 in a three-overtime thriller Wednesday in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. Arkansas was short on healthy bodies to begin with, but then lost two players in the first quarter. Junior Ty’Kieast Crawford has patiently waited for his chance to play and got the start on Wednesday at right guard. However, on the first series, Crawford was helped off the field following Cam Little’s successful field goal. He never returned and was replaced by true freshman E’Marion Harris.
KARK

Jackson Woodard opts for transfer portal

FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt sophomore linebacker Jackson Woodard has entered the transfer portal. Woodard is a former preferred walk-on recruit who later earned a scholarship at Arkansas. Woodard had two tackles including a solo as well as a key pass breakup in Wednesday’s 55-53 three-overtime win over Kansas in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. This season, Woodard had seven tackles, including four solo, one pass breakup and a quarterback hurry.
KARK

Hogs continue to add special teams options

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is seemingly always looking to add options for special teams and this offseason has been no different. Arkansas has added two punters with one who also is very capable kickoff option along with the nation’s top long snapper from the junior college ranks. The Hogs return kicker Cam Little and punter Max Fletcher in 2023, but Scott Fountain will have to replace Jake Bates as the kickoff specialist.
KARK

Simeon Blair enters transfer portal

FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt senior Simeon Blair is the latest Razorback to enter the transfer portal. Blair came to Arkansas as a preferred walk-on recruit in 2018 out of Pine Bluff High School, but earned a scholarship. This season, Blair was third on the team with 73 tackles, including 42 solo, two for loss and five pass breakups.
pokesreport.com

Oklahoma State Kicks Big 12 Play Off With Kansas Road Test

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State basketball officially kicks Big 12 play off on Saturday, New Year’s Eve, with a challenging road test at Kansas. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT and will be televised on CBS. The Jayhawks enter the contest 11-1 on the season and ranked No....
KARK

Sam Pittman, Hogs elated to capture bowl win

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Arkansas had a big lead and then lost it only to take a 55-53 three-overtime win over Kansas in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl Wednesday evening. Sam Pittman was obviously very pleased with his team finding a way to win. They had to overcome adversity after losing two key players to injuries in the first quarter and then Quincey McAdoo to a questionable targeting call in the second overtime.
KARK

McAdoo targeting call overturned

FAYETTEVILLE — On Wednesday night, Arkansas had apparently defeated Kansas 53-51 in the second overtime when a flag was thrown. The Pac-12 official called Arkansas cornerback Quincey McAdoo for targeting. After a review by one of the referees while another one or two shared laughs and chatter with some huddled up Kansas players the call amazingly stood.
The Spun

Football World Shocked By Kansas' Comeback Tonight

The Jayhawks have come from 20-plus points down to tie things up in their bowl game on Wednesday night. Kansas and Arkansas are now tied, 38-38, in the Liberty Bowl on this Wednesday evening. The football world is pretty stunned by Kansas' comeback tonight. Kansas was down, 38-13, before coming...
Hutch Post

🏀 MBB: Kansas Basketball to Celebrate 125 Years on Jan. 14

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The winningest program in college basketball history, Kansas, is celebrating its 125th year of play during the 2022-23 season and will host a 125th reunion on Saturday, Jan. 14 when the Jayhawks host Iowa State in historic Allen Fieldhouse. The game will feature an on-court recognition honoring past Jayhawks in attendance. Additionally, the first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a commemorative pennant celebrating 125 years of Kansas Basketball.
KARK

Arkansas enters game short on depth, but ready to play

WEST MEMPHIS — Arkansas is nearing critical numbers entering today’s AutoZone Liberty Bowl, but Sam Pittman is still expecting a great effort from his squad. In 2020 during the COVID season a team had to have 53 scholarship players available before being allowed to play a game. Arkansas is just above that number for this game though that number is no longer required to play a game. While the Hogs have new faces starting at some positions it’s special teams where the depth could be tested.
KARK

Arkansas hangs on to down Kansas 55-53 in 3 OTs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Arkansas held a 38-23 lead with under three minutes remaining and Kansas out of timeouts, but some miscues led to the Jayhawks battling back to tie the game and force overtime. The Hogs escaped with a 55-53 three-overtime win in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl before 52,847 fans.
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas

Photo byPhoto by Loija Nguyen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are great options for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion.
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Kansas

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
fourstateshomepage.com

Tales of buried treasure in the Ozarks

Along the Missouri-Arkansas line, a tale of buried Spanish treasure. This story was originally published in an online radio broadcast by Michele Skalicky with KSMU, Ozarks Public Radio. You’ll can read or listen to the full publication, HERE. SULPHUR SPRINGS, Ark. (KSNF/KODE) — Stories of buried treasure in the...
