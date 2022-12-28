Read full article on original website
KARK
Young players draw praise for performances in bowl
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas defeated Kansas 55-53 in a three-overtime thriller Wednesday in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. Arkansas was short on healthy bodies to begin with, but then lost two players in the first quarter. Junior Ty’Kieast Crawford has patiently waited for his chance to play and got the start on Wednesday at right guard. However, on the first series, Crawford was helped off the field following Cam Little’s successful field goal. He never returned and was replaced by true freshman E’Marion Harris.
Oklahoma State vs Kansas Basketball Preview: Big 12 Play Opens to End 2022
The Jayhawks will take the court in Allen Fieldhouse one last time this calendar year, this time against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
KARK
WATCH: Sam Pittman and players break down win over Kansas in AutoZone Liberty Bowl
MEMPHIS, TN. (KNWA/KFTA)- The Arkansas Razorbacks took down Memphis 55-53 in overtime on Wednesday in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. The Hogs finish the season with a 7-6 record after the win. Check out what Sam Pittman and his players had to say after the win here.
KARK
Jackson Woodard opts for transfer portal
FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt sophomore linebacker Jackson Woodard has entered the transfer portal. Woodard is a former preferred walk-on recruit who later earned a scholarship at Arkansas. Woodard had two tackles including a solo as well as a key pass breakup in Wednesday’s 55-53 three-overtime win over Kansas in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. This season, Woodard had seven tackles, including four solo, one pass breakup and a quarterback hurry.
KARK
Hogs continue to add special teams options
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is seemingly always looking to add options for special teams and this offseason has been no different. Arkansas has added two punters with one who also is very capable kickoff option along with the nation’s top long snapper from the junior college ranks. The Hogs return kicker Cam Little and punter Max Fletcher in 2023, but Scott Fountain will have to replace Jake Bates as the kickoff specialist.
What they were saying about Arkansas' win over Kansas
Arkansas dominated the first half but almost had a choke for the ages in the second as it held off Kansas, 55-53, in three overtimes Saturday night at the AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis (Tenn.). The Razorbacks (7-6) gave up 603 yards but posted 681 on the night, including a...
KARK
Simeon Blair enters transfer portal
FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt senior Simeon Blair is the latest Razorback to enter the transfer portal. Blair came to Arkansas as a preferred walk-on recruit in 2018 out of Pine Bluff High School, but earned a scholarship. This season, Blair was third on the team with 73 tackles, including 42 solo, two for loss and five pass breakups.
pokesreport.com
Oklahoma State Kicks Big 12 Play Off With Kansas Road Test
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State basketball officially kicks Big 12 play off on Saturday, New Year’s Eve, with a challenging road test at Kansas. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT and will be televised on CBS. The Jayhawks enter the contest 11-1 on the season and ranked No....
KARK
Sam Pittman, Hogs elated to capture bowl win
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Arkansas had a big lead and then lost it only to take a 55-53 three-overtime win over Kansas in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl Wednesday evening. Sam Pittman was obviously very pleased with his team finding a way to win. They had to overcome adversity after losing two key players to injuries in the first quarter and then Quincey McAdoo to a questionable targeting call in the second overtime.
KARK
Victory in Memphis! Arkansas defeats Kansas in overtime to win AutoZone Liberty Bowl 55-53.
In a wild finish in Memphis, Arkansas was able to come out victorious 55-53 over Kansas to win their second consecutive bowl game. Arkansas had a 38-23 lead with then 2 minutes left in the game, but the Jayhawks rallied to push the game into overtime. The Hogs opened up...
KARK
McAdoo targeting call overturned
FAYETTEVILLE — On Wednesday night, Arkansas had apparently defeated Kansas 53-51 in the second overtime when a flag was thrown. The Pac-12 official called Arkansas cornerback Quincey McAdoo for targeting. After a review by one of the referees while another one or two shared laughs and chatter with some huddled up Kansas players the call amazingly stood.
Football World Shocked By Kansas' Comeback Tonight
The Jayhawks have come from 20-plus points down to tie things up in their bowl game on Wednesday night. Kansas and Arkansas are now tied, 38-38, in the Liberty Bowl on this Wednesday evening. The football world is pretty stunned by Kansas' comeback tonight. Kansas was down, 38-13, before coming...
🏀 MBB: Kansas Basketball to Celebrate 125 Years on Jan. 14
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The winningest program in college basketball history, Kansas, is celebrating its 125th year of play during the 2022-23 season and will host a 125th reunion on Saturday, Jan. 14 when the Jayhawks host Iowa State in historic Allen Fieldhouse. The game will feature an on-court recognition honoring past Jayhawks in attendance. Additionally, the first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a commemorative pennant celebrating 125 years of Kansas Basketball.
KARK
Arkansas enters game short on depth, but ready to play
WEST MEMPHIS — Arkansas is nearing critical numbers entering today’s AutoZone Liberty Bowl, but Sam Pittman is still expecting a great effort from his squad. In 2020 during the COVID season a team had to have 53 scholarship players available before being allowed to play a game. Arkansas is just above that number for this game though that number is no longer required to play a game. While the Hogs have new faces starting at some positions it’s special teams where the depth could be tested.
KARK
Arkansas hangs on to down Kansas 55-53 in 3 OTs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Arkansas held a 38-23 lead with under three minutes remaining and Kansas out of timeouts, but some miscues led to the Jayhawks battling back to tie the game and force overtime. The Hogs escaped with a 55-53 three-overtime win in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl before 52,847 fans.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by Loija Nguyen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are great options for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Accident cleared after backing up traffic on I-49 in Fayetteville
An accident blocks traffic on Interstate 49 in Fayetteville on Dec. 29.
Jackson County legislator comes out against Royals stadium plan
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Legislator Jalen Anderson will start another term next week. With the Kansas City Royals planning a new ballpark downtown, he knows at some point he may have to vote on putting an extension of the 3/8th cent per dollar sales tax on a ballot before everyone else in the […]
fourstateshomepage.com
Tales of buried treasure in the Ozarks
Along the Missouri-Arkansas line, a tale of buried Spanish treasure. This story was originally published in an online radio broadcast by Michele Skalicky with KSMU, Ozarks Public Radio. You’ll can read or listen to the full publication, HERE. SULPHUR SPRINGS, Ark. (KSNF/KODE) — Stories of buried treasure in the...
