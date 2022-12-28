PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Today’s temperatures warmed to more than ten degrees above seasonal for many of us on the Panhandle. Temperatures would usually top out in the low 60s for this time of the year, but highs today sat in the low to mid 70s! Overnight temperatures should be in the upper 30s and low 40s, but this morning’s temperatures started off in the 50s for most of us. Temperatures tonight will once again be on the warmer side, with temperatures only dropping into the low to mid 50s. Tomorrow’s temperatures will sit in the 70s and the 70-degree weather will continue into next week, hence into 2023.

