Read full article on original website
Related
mypanhandle.com
Southwest Airline cancellations cause travel complications
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Southwest Airlines have canceled nearly every flight out of Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport through the end of the year. In a press release Tuesday, Southwest said the cancelation and delays are the results of repercussions from last week’s winter storms. In addition to problems with the airline’s out-of-date computer systems.
Snowbirds flock to Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — As piles of snow and freezing temperatures continue to affect much of the country, many retirees have arrived to call Panama City Beach home for the next couple of months. Snowbird season is back here in the panhandle and folks from all over the north come down to Florida […]
Destin Log
Many restaurants opened their doors in 2022 in Destin
Serving up seafood to pizza and everything in between, several new restaurants opened their doors in Destin in 2022. If you haven’t had a chance to check them out yet, here’s what some of them have to offer. Lone Wolf Pizza Co. Lone Wolf Pizza Co., a one-of-a-kind...
News 13 Pet Adoption Option: Red
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Red, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week! This sweet Labrador Retriever mix is about six months old. He is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter. Bay County Animal Control is located at 6401 Bay Line […]
luxury-houses.net
Majestically Architectural Masterpiece with Incredible and Unobstructed Mexico Gulf Views in Inlet Beach, Florida is Asking for $9.95 Million
208 Paradise By The Sea Boulevard Home in Inlet Beach, Florida for Sale. 208 Paradise By The Sea Boulevard, Inlet Beach, Florida is a crown jewel majestically perched to offer incredible views with all construction materials has been meticulously selected and sourced from vendors around the world to provide only the most luxurious finishes and features. This Home in Inlet Beach offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 5,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 208 Paradise By The Sea Boulevard, please contact Anne L Winicki (Phone: 850-960-1179) at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices for full support and perfect service.
WJHG-TV
Thursday Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Today’s temperatures warmed to more than ten degrees above seasonal for many of us on the Panhandle. Temperatures would usually top out in the low 60s for this time of the year, but highs today sat in the low to mid 70s! Overnight temperatures should be in the upper 30s and low 40s, but this morning’s temperatures started off in the 50s for most of us. Temperatures tonight will once again be on the warmer side, with temperatures only dropping into the low to mid 50s. Tomorrow’s temperatures will sit in the 70s and the 70-degree weather will continue into next week, hence into 2023.
WJHG-TV
Jackson County satsuma farmer shares how colder temps impact produce
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The citrus industry reigns supreme in the Sunshine State. However, one satsuma farmer in Marianna said this year brought colder temperatures than usual. “The late October frost brought our fruit on early and then it was warm after that until this last week,” Grant Glass,...
luxury-houses.net
The Timeless Residence in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida Accented with Endless Time Spent at The Beach is Listed for $18 Million
376 Beachfront Trail Home in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida for Sale. 376 Beachfront Trail, Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, is redesigned by bespoke Nashville designer Chad James and is located on over an acre with 95 feet of Gulf frontage. This is one of the most extraordinary master suites on the Emerald Coast, as it is one of only a few homes in the area with unobstructed views of the coastal Dune Lake and Deer Lake to the west. This Home in Santa Rosa Beach offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 4,6 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 376 Beachfront Trail, please contact The Martin Group (Phone: 870-930-5197) at Coastal Luxury for full support and perfect service.
WJHG-TV
Wednesday Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Temperatures started off chilly this morning, but warmed to near seasonal this afternoon. This morning’s temperatures started off in the 30s, but temperatures warmed into the low to mid 60s for most of this afternoon. Tonight’s temperatures will only drop into the 50s for most of NWFL. Thursday’s temperatures will be even warmer, breaking into the 70s, and temperatures will remain in the 70s for the rest of the week.
WJHG-TV
Law enforcement reminds public to drive sober
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The holiday season comes with celebrations. With celebrations, typically comes alcohol. Florida Highway Patrol troopers are reminding the public to be smart on the roads, especially during this time of year. “We want people to be safe, make it where they’re going safe, and not...
Four injured in Graceville fire
GRACEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) — Four people were seriously injured in a house fire in Graceville, according to fire officials and the Jackson County Times. The blaze happened at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home on the 4400 block of Crow Road. Fire officials said four adults, three men, and one woman, were rushed to […]
cenlanow.com
WATCH: Rowdy crowds disrupt businesses and traffic in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Several businesses closed their doors early Saturday night after a heavy police presence was called to the area for traffic and crowd control. News 13 spoke to Panama City Beach Police Chief, J.R. Talamantez. As of 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, Beach police confirmed...
cenlanow.com
Bay Town Trolley team helps evacuate nursing home
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — When the residents of the Clifford Chester Sims State Veterans Nursing Home needed help evacuating, the Bay Town Trolley team came to the rescue. Bay Transit System Assistant General Manager Trey Kolmetz said he was at home when he received the call about the evacuation.
WJHG-TV
Philip Griffitts Sr. Parkway Phase 3 soon to be underway
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There’s nothing like heading home after a long day at work, and hitting bumper-to-bumper traffic. It’s an all too familiar feeling for those driving through Panama City Beach. Heading east or heading west, the backup on Back Beach is almost unavoidable. “That roadway...
WJHG-TV
Satsuma Farmer in Jackson County
After a category five hurricane, tornadoes, and wildfires, local leaders said they knew more safety measures needed to be taken for when disaster strikes again, especially for those in the more rural parts of Bay County. Bringing in the New Year at Baytowne Wharf. Updated: 17 hours ago. Kensley Brooks,...
WJHG-TV
Bay County father loses home in Christmas fire
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County father is asking for the help of the community after a fire leaves him displaced. Paul Fuder was celebrating Christmas at his father’s house in Marianna when he got a call from his neighbor. His Panama City home had gone up in flames. According to the State Fire Marshal’s office, the cause of the blaze was accidental.
People still have a chance to win the Mega Millions
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Mega Millions Lottery Jackpot is still waiting for a lucky winner. On Tuesday, no one matched all six numbers in the Mega Million Lottery Jackpot. The lottery money is now rolled over. The prize is now up to $640 million. Mega Millions customer Rakeem Johnson said his strategy is […]
WJHG-TV
New community complex and fire station coming to Bay County
FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After a category five hurricane, tornadoes, and wildfires, local leaders said they knew more safety measures needed to be taken for when disaster strikes again, especially for those in the more rural parts of Bay County. When disaster strikes, as it has before, there’s a much-needed...
New Year’s events around the Panhandle
PANHANDLE, Fla. (WMBB) — The New Year is just a few days away. Several events are happening in the Panhandle to celebrate the beginning of 2023. 2022 New Years Eve Beach Ball Drop in Pier Park Panama City Beach is hosting a special family-friendly event to ring in the New Year. Events began at 5:35 […]
WJHG-TV
Places: Axes & Escape Rooms
After a category five hurricane, tornadoes, and wildfires, local leaders said they knew more safety measures needed to be taken for when disaster strikes again, especially for those in the more rural parts of Bay County. Bringing in the New Year at Baytowne Wharf. Updated: 21 hours ago. Kensley Brooks,...
Comments / 0