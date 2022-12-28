ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Larry Brown Sports

Mavericks eyeing new All-Star partner for Luka Doncic?

Luka Doncic is looking like Galactus The Devourer of Worlds right now, but even he will need to find himself a Silver Surfer before long. Fortunately, the Dallas Mavericks may have just the guy in mind. On a recent episode of “The Lowe Post,” ESPN’s Tim MacMahon revealed that some in the Mavericks front office... The post Mavericks eyeing new All-Star partner for Luka Doncic? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

Luka Dončić shatters NBA record with mind-blowing performance

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić is widely known as one of the best players in the NBA, but he topped his incredible standards with an unreal performance that broke a league record on Tuesday against the New York Knicks. Dončić put up an absurd stat line of 60...
DALLAS, TX
BBC

Luka Doncic scores historic 60-point triple-double in Dallas Mavericks win

Luka Doncic scored the first 60-point 'triple-double' in NBA history to help the Dallas Mavericks claim a 126-121 overtime win over the New York Knicks. The 23-year-old Slovenian racked up 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists, posting double figures in three key attacking metrics. With the Mavericks down 115-113...
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Luka Doncic and the most ridiculous NBA performances in 2022, ranked

With 2023 just around the corner, fans are already looking back to the 2022 year and remembering a few games that will go down in history. From triple-doubles to career highs, some players certainly made their mark in the league throughout the year. This means it is time to rank the best NBA performances in 2022. On Tuesday night, Luka Doncic recorded just the second 60-point triple-double in NBA history. In an overtime thriller, the guard led the Dallas Mavericks to an important win to stay in the Play-In Tournament zone.
FOX Sports

It's no typo: 60-21-10 stat line for Mavs' Doncic goes viral

DALLAS (AP) — Include the extra rebound, or don't. It doesn't really matter with Luka Doncic's logic-defying stat line that had current and former NBA stars, along with current and former teammates, buzzing on Twitter. Doncic had 60 points, a Dallas franchise record, a career-best 21 rebounds and 10...
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Doncic has another triple-double, Mavs beat Rockets 129-114

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic followed his 60-point triple-double two nights earlier with 35 points in his NBA-best eighth triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday night. Doncic, who recorded the NBA’s first game with 60 points and 21 rebounds to...
DALLAS, TX

