Deion Sanders nets at least half a dozen Jackson State players at Colorado
Deion Sanders is bringing several former Jackson State players along with him to Colorado. The post Deion Sanders nets at least half a dozen Jackson State players at Colorado appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Phill Branch Talks His HBCU-Excellence Celebrating Documentary ‘Hampton University: One Of The Wonders Of The World’ [Exclusive]
“Hampton University is one of the wonders of the world, and I wish there were a thousand more.” Those are the words of Andrew Young as seen in an HBCU-excellence celebrating documentary that highlights Hampton’s education for life. Created by Phill Branch, Hampton University: One Of The Wonders Of The World explores the storied history […]
Hampton Pirates no match for Col. of Charleston in CAA hoops tilt
HU's offense was led by Marquis Godwin, who scored 18 points. The post Hampton Pirates no match for Col. of Charleston in CAA hoops tilt appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Virginia Republican proposes forgiveness for some community college student loans
A Republican delegate from Virginia Beach is proposing a bill that would allow some community college students to get fully-forgivable loans -- but only in certain fields facing shortages.
Virginia college student wins $1 million on $30 lottery scratcher
The ticket cost may have Gomez $30, but for her, it was worth it. After choosing the one-time cash option when redeeming her $1 million ticket, the college student walked away with $640,205 before taxes.
Deion Sanders’ ‘Coach Prime’ documentary available on Amazon Prime; Here’s how to watch
“Coach Prime,” Amazon Prime Video’s docuseries, is now available to stream. The four-episode project features Deion Sanders coaching Jackson State University through a historic 2022 football season. The series follows the Jackson State University Tigers football team throughout its 12-0, undefeated SWAC championship season. “I am honored and...
WLBT
‘Outstanding young man’: Former JPD officer killed in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (WLBT) - A former Jackson Police Department officer was killed while off duty in Atlanta. Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat says Deputy James Thomas, 24, was found shot to death in a crashed vehicle Thursday morning. The sheriff says Deputy Thomas was in his personal vehicle when he...
chathamstartribune.com
Local teams advance tonight in Harry Johnson Holiday Classic
The Tunstall Trojans, the Norfolk Academy Bulldogs, the GW Eagles and the Chatham Cavaliers all advance to the second round of the Harry Johnson Holiday Classic tonight at GW High School. The Trojans and the Cavaliers advanced due to byes, and Norfolk Academy defeated Westover 70-55 to move on to...
Jackson Free Press
Pearl Mall: Symbol of Misplaced Priorities?
One day after Gov. Phil Bryant released his $6.1 billion state budget—which he brags reflect priorities of "spending prudently, saving for the future and prioritizing the core functions of government"—Bryant helped cut the ribbon on a retail development built in part with state taxpayer money. The Outlets of...
vicksburgnews.com
Mayor Flaggs accepts appointment to Merit Health River Region Board of Trustees
From the Office of Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr.:. On the recommendation of the nomination committee, Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. has accepted the appointment as a voting member of the Merit Health River Region Board of Trustees. This appointment is a 3-year term starting on January 1, 2023 and ending on December 31, 2025.
2 charged in nationwide Ring camera ‘swatting’ spree, including Chesapeake
Two young men have been charged with carrying out a "swatting spree" over the span of one week in November as they allegedly hacked into a dozen Ring doorbell cameras across the country, including Huntsville, and live-streamed police response.
Virginia Beach mayor weighs in on delayed completion of Donovon Lynch settlement
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer believes the city can still move past the deadly police shooting of 25-year-old Donovon Lynch. In a surprise development Tuesday, Wayne Lynch — the father of Donovon — announced he doesn't consider the settlement in the wrongful death lawsuit over his son's death to be finalized. He terminated the contract for case attorney and former Virginia Lt. Gov Justin Fairfax.
Here are the Jackson water distribution sites for Dec. 28
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced water distribution sites for Wednesday, December 28. Here are the following locations that will provide water: Elderly or disabled residents, who are unable to travel to a distribution site, can contact 311 or 601-960-1875 for water.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Newport News
Newport News might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Newport News.
Jackson Free Press
Changes Coming to Seafood R'evolution
The following is a verbatim press release from Renaissance at Colony Park:. Ridgeland, MS, (March 18, 2019) - Renaissance at Colony Park is pleased to announce that the Seafood R'evolution restaurant space will transition to the restaurant group of Derek and Jennifer Emerson on March 31st. The changeover requires a new ABC license, which can take 4-6 weeks. During this time, the restaurant will be closed, and the new team will do some interior refreshing to the space. Many of the Emerson's current employees will make a move to the new restaurant, and they will interview Seafood R'evolution employees who have an interest in working with them.
Thousands expected to be at Norfolk Scope Arena for New Year's Eve block party
New Year's Eve, a night full of fun festivities and celebrations is just hours away and one of the largest arenas in Hampton Roads, the Norfolk Scope, will be having a night filled with R&B music.
Sentara pledges $11 million for affordable housing in Newport News
Sentara Healthcare recently pledged $11 million to the Newport News Choice Neighborhood Initiative, to create more options for affordable housing.
Jackson Mayor Calls Mississippi Legislature ‘Racist’ for Ignoring City’s Unresolved $2B Water Issue
Residents of Jackson, Mississippi, say they’re “tired of apologies” from state officials regarding the constant water stoppages and boil water notices. NBC News reports Jackson residents do not have access to running water after sub-freezing temperatures hit the area leading to frozen and busted pipes. Residents were told to go to one of four locations across the city to pick up water Tuesday afternoon.
Jackson Free Press
Jamaica By Way of Jackson
A vibrant palm tree stands on an East Capitol Street business' sign, sticking out among the gray office buildings and collection of mile-high windows. As soon as people see the tree, they know they have arrived somewhere a little different: Taste of the Island. The restaurant is the creation of...
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
MAYOR-ELECT PHILLIP JONES INVITED TO WHITE HOUSE
Mayor-elect Phillip D. Jones is in Washington, D.C. today at the invitation of the White House to meet with senior leadership of the Biden-Harris Administration. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss working with the White House on key issues such as the American Rescue Plan, Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Inflation Reduction Act, and other domestic priorities for cities such as public safety and affordable housing. Mayor-elect Jones is one of only 13 newly-elected mayors from across the country selected to attend.
