Bossip

Phill Branch Talks His HBCU-Excellence Celebrating Documentary ‘Hampton University: One Of The Wonders Of The World’ [Exclusive]

“Hampton University is one of the wonders of the world, and I wish there were a thousand more.” Those are the words of Andrew Young as seen in an HBCU-excellence celebrating documentary that highlights Hampton’s education for life. Created by Phill Branch, Hampton University: One Of The Wonders Of The World explores the storied history […]
HAMPTON, VA
WLBT

‘Outstanding young man’: Former JPD officer killed in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (WLBT) - A former Jackson Police Department officer was killed while off duty in Atlanta. Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat says Deputy James Thomas, 24, was found shot to death in a crashed vehicle Thursday morning. The sheriff says Deputy Thomas was in his personal vehicle when he...
ATLANTA, GA
chathamstartribune.com

Local teams advance tonight in Harry Johnson Holiday Classic

The Tunstall Trojans, the Norfolk Academy Bulldogs, the GW Eagles and the Chatham Cavaliers all advance to the second round of the Harry Johnson Holiday Classic tonight at GW High School. The Trojans and the Cavaliers advanced due to byes, and Norfolk Academy defeated Westover 70-55 to move on to...
CHATHAM, VA
Jackson Free Press

Pearl Mall: Symbol of Misplaced Priorities?

One day after Gov. Phil Bryant released his $6.1 billion state budget—which he brags reflect priorities of "spending prudently, saving for the future and prioritizing the core functions of government"—Bryant helped cut the ribbon on a retail development built in part with state taxpayer money. The Outlets of...
PEARL, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Mayor Flaggs accepts appointment to Merit Health River Region Board of Trustees

From the Office of Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr.:. On the recommendation of the nomination committee, Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. has accepted the appointment as a voting member of the Merit Health River Region Board of Trustees. This appointment is a 3-year term starting on January 1, 2023 and ending on December 31, 2025.
VICKSBURG, MS
13News Now

Virginia Beach mayor weighs in on delayed completion of Donovon Lynch settlement

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer believes the city can still move past the deadly police shooting of 25-year-old Donovon Lynch. In a surprise development Tuesday, Wayne Lynch — the father of Donovon — announced he doesn't consider the settlement in the wrongful death lawsuit over his son's death to be finalized. He terminated the contract for case attorney and former Virginia Lt. Gov Justin Fairfax.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WJTV 12

Here are the Jackson water distribution sites for Dec. 28

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced water distribution sites for Wednesday, December 28. Here are the following locations that will provide water: Elderly or disabled residents, who are unable to travel to a distribution site, can contact 311 or 601-960-1875 for water.
JACKSON, MS
Jackson Free Press

Changes Coming to Seafood R'evolution

The following is a verbatim press release from Renaissance at Colony Park:. Ridgeland, MS, (March 18, 2019) - Renaissance at Colony Park is pleased to announce that the Seafood R'evolution restaurant space will transition to the restaurant group of Derek and Jennifer Emerson on March 31st. The changeover requires a new ABC license, which can take 4-6 weeks. During this time, the restaurant will be closed, and the new team will do some interior refreshing to the space. Many of the Emerson's current employees will make a move to the new restaurant, and they will interview Seafood R'evolution employees who have an interest in working with them.
RIDGELAND, MS
Black Enterprise

Jackson Mayor Calls Mississippi Legislature ‘Racist’ for Ignoring City’s Unresolved $2B Water Issue

Residents of Jackson, Mississippi, say they’re “tired of apologies” from state officials regarding the constant water stoppages and boil water notices. NBC News reports Jackson residents do not have access to running water after sub-freezing temperatures hit the area leading to frozen and busted pipes. Residents were told to go to one of four locations across the city to pick up water Tuesday afternoon.
JACKSON, MS
Jackson Free Press

Jamaica By Way of Jackson

A vibrant palm tree stands on an East Capitol Street business' sign, sticking out among the gray office buildings and collection of mile-high windows. As soon as people see the tree, they know they have arrived somewhere a little different: Taste of the Island. The restaurant is the creation of...
JACKSON, MS
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

MAYOR-ELECT PHILLIP JONES INVITED TO WHITE HOUSE

Mayor-elect Phillip D. Jones is in Washington, D.C. today at the invitation of the White House to meet with senior leadership of the Biden-Harris Administration. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss working with the White House on key issues such as the American Rescue Plan, Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Inflation Reduction Act, and other domestic priorities for cities such as public safety and affordable housing. Mayor-elect Jones is one of only 13 newly-elected mayors from across the country selected to attend.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

