The following is a verbatim press release from Renaissance at Colony Park:. Ridgeland, MS, (March 18, 2019) - Renaissance at Colony Park is pleased to announce that the Seafood R'evolution restaurant space will transition to the restaurant group of Derek and Jennifer Emerson on March 31st. The changeover requires a new ABC license, which can take 4-6 weeks. During this time, the restaurant will be closed, and the new team will do some interior refreshing to the space. Many of the Emerson's current employees will make a move to the new restaurant, and they will interview Seafood R'evolution employees who have an interest in working with them.

RIDGELAND, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO