MORRIS – Two hat tricks and a shutout for Morris/Benson Area in a 11-0 rout of Redwood Valley in day one of the Holiday Classic from the Lee Community Center on Tuesday. Ryan Tolifson and Charlie Goff each netted a hat trick, an four Storm skaters had at least four points on the night. Tolifson had three goals with two assists, Goff had three goals with an assist, Cole Blume had two goals and two assists, while Hunter LeClair added a goal and three assists.

MORRIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO