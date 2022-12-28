Read full article on original website
Related
kmrskkok.com
Harold Raymond Borsheim
Harold Borsheim, age 92 of Aitkin, Minnesota, formerly of Wheaton, MN, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Rivers Edge Assisted Living in Aitkin, MN. Visitation for Harold Borsheim will be held Saturday, December 31, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Bainbridge Funeral Home in Wheaton, MN. Funeral...
kmrskkok.com
Six-Month-Old Baby Abandoned In Minneapolis Has Ties To Alexandria
(Minneapolis, MN) — Police are still investigating the discovery of a six-month-old boy suffering from hypothermia inside an abandoned car in south Minneapolis. Officers took the baby to H-C-M-C and said his condition was not life-threatening. Authorities say the car was stolen on Monday in Alexandria while the keys...
kmrskkok.com
City of Morris-Maintenance worker
The City of Morris, MN is seeking a Maintenance III worker. Must possess a high. school diploma or GED. Applicants must have a valid driver’s license and be able. to pass a criminal background check. CDL preferred or ability to obtain a CDL. within 6 months of employment. The...
kmrskkok.com
Two Hats Tricks & A Shutout For Storm In Rout Of Redwood Valley
MORRIS – Two hat tricks and a shutout for Morris/Benson Area in a 11-0 rout of Redwood Valley in day one of the Holiday Classic from the Lee Community Center on Tuesday. Ryan Tolifson and Charlie Goff each netted a hat trick, an four Storm skaters had at least four points on the night. Tolifson had three goals with two assists, Goff had three goals with an assist, Cole Blume had two goals and two assists, while Hunter LeClair added a goal and three assists.
Comments / 0