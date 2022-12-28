Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Missing 22-year-old College Student from Flower Mound, Texasjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Texas Holds the Record for the World's Largest Gingerbread HouseColorado JillBryan, TX
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan boys, girls basketball teams best Australian teams in doubleheader
It was an exchange of cultures and crossovers Friday at Viking Gym. The Bryan boys and girls basketball teams faced off in a doubleheader against the Australian Sunbury Jets. The Lady Vikings won 60-28 to start the day, while the Bryan boys won 83-54 later in the afternoon. The games...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Hearne girls basketball team rallies from early deficit to beat The Village
Mistakes, misses and a malfunctioning clock made for an exciting girls basketball game between Hearne and The Village on Wednesday afternoon in the 21st annual Aggieland Invitational at College Station High School’s auxiliary gym. Hearne held on for a 36-34 victory as The Village’s Elizabeth Walton missed a layup...
Bryan College Station Eagle
The Eagle’s 2022 Top 10 Sports Stories, No. 1: Aggies' disappointing football season tops list
Editor’s note: The Texas A&M football team’s disappointing season ranks No. 1 in The Eagle’s top 10 sports stories of 2022. This story ends a daily series of the top 10 stories in Bryan-College Station and the Brazos Valley this year. Many expected the Texas A&M football...
Bryan College Station Eagle
South Carolina Postgame: Joni Taylor
Texas A&M women's basketball head coach Joni Taylor meets the media following the Aggies' loss at No. 1 South Carolina on December 29, 2022. (video courtesy South Carolina Athletics)
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M corrects nagging errors in 64-52 win over Northwestern State
Texas A&M men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams’ postgame message was simple: dance to Bruno Mars’ “Treasure” and pray. After a rough start to the game, the final 30 minutes of play from the Aggies in a 64-52 victory over Northwestern State was a model for how Williams wants his team to move forward.
Bryan College Station Eagle
The Eagle's 2022 Top 10 Sports Stories, No. 3: Jim Schlossnagle revitalizes Texas A&M baseball program
Editor’s note: The Texas A&M baseball team’s run to the College World Series in head coach Jim Schlossnagle’s first season is The Eagle’s No. 3 sports story of 2022. This is part of a daily series of the top 10 stories in Bryan-College Station and the Brazos Valley this year. Stories will appear daily with No. 1 running in the Dec. 31 edition.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M women's basketball team to open SEC play against No. 1 South Carolina
The motto for the Texas A&M women’s basketball team this year is “becoming.”. The Aggies are launching a new era under first-year head coach Joni Taylor, who has to revive a program that’s fallen quickly from the national spotlight. A&M had its string of 15 straight NCAA tournament appearances end last season after tying for 12th place in the Southeastern Conference and losing in the first round of the SEC tournament to finish with the program’s first losing season since 2003-04.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Dec. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for December 30
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (13) updates to this series since Updated 1 min ago.
Bryan College Station Eagle
End of an era: 88-year-old Medina retires and closes Aggieland Barber Shop
For 67 years, Jesse Medina, owner of Aggieland Barber Shop, brought his haircutting expertise to the corner of College Main Street and University Drive in College Station. Medina closed the shop Friday for the final time as he begins his retirement at 88 years old. Medina first learned how to...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Thursday, Dec. 29
The Museum of the American GI (19124 Texas 6 in College Station) is celebrating the 80th anniversary of the year (1943) in which the tide turned the Allies' way in World War II with Winterblitz from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21. Included among the turning points: The final defeat of the German 6th Army at Stalingrad; the final defeat of the Japanese at Guadalcanal; and the invasion of Sicily. Register at winter-blitz.com.
Bryan College Station Eagle
The Eagle’s 2022 Top 10 News Stories, No. 3: Escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez killed following manhunt, murders
Editor’s note: This is part of a daily series of the top 10 stories in Bryan-College Station and the Brazos Valley this year. The three-week manhunt of escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez and his subsequent killings of a grandfather and his four grandchildren is The Eagle’s No. 3 story in 2022. Stories will appear daily with No. 1 running in Saturday’s edition.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Bryan. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos County seeing higher flu numbers than normal
It’s been an active flu season across the country and Brazos County has been no different, according to an official from the Brazos County Health District. As of Dec. 17, there had been 713 flu cases reported in Brazos County in December and Health District officials expected that number to rise following the holidays. As of Dec. 7, there had been 1,826 flu cases in Brazos County this year. In 2021, there were 1,361 flu cases in the county, according to the Health District’s website.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Man in custody after two officers struck by gunfire
Joshua Ryan Herrin was arrested Friday and taken into custody for his connection to shooting a Brazos County deputy earlier in the day, the Bryan Police Department announced on Twitter. The 44-year-old Herrin was shot by BPD officers after engaging in gunfire with law enforcement, according to a BPD statement...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan police officer shot during traffic stop
A Bryan police officer was shot while conducting a traffic stop at 11:21 p.m. Thursday in the area of Wayside Drive and Avondale Avenue, according to the Bryan Police Department. According to the BPD, the suspect exited the vehicle and fled on foot following an attempted traffic stop. The officer...
Comments / 0