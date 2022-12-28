ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Ex-Basketball Player Al Smith Dies by Suicide After Shooting His Girlfriend

Content Warning: domestic violence, suicide. Al Smith, a former pro basketball player who spent five seasons in the American Basketball Association (ABA), died last Monday in Florida, According to the Journal Star. He was 75 years old. It was reported that Smith shot his live-in girlfriend at an apartment complex in Sarasota. Law enforcement arrived, and negotiators attempted to talk to Smith for several hours but could not make contact. Sarasota County officials forced entry and discovered Smith died by suicide due to a self-inflicted gunshot. Smith's girlfriend was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Look: Big Ten Head Coaches Name Best Visiting Locker Rooms

Some Big Ten football programs are traveling for a bowl game this week. Those teams will experience a stadium beyond their familiar destinations. On Wednesday, the Big Ten Network posted a video asking coaches to identify their favorite visitor locker rooms within the conference. Not many offered an enthusiastic response.
Three Keys and a Pick: Iowa at Nebraska

Iowa basketball will start up Big Ten Play on Thursday, Dec. 29 as the Hawkeyes will travel to Lincoln, Nebraska to take on the Cornhuskers. The Hawkeyes are 8-4 on the season and are fresh off a stunning loss to Eastern Illinois. Nebraska is 7-6 on the year, and has lost three of its last four games, with all three of those losses coming to teams ranked inside the top-51 on KenPom.
College Basketball Odds: Iowa vs Nebraska prediction, odds and pick — 12/29/2022

The Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Iowa Nebraska prediction and pick. Iowa basketball has gone through a whirlwind month in December. The Hawkeyes lost to Duke but then crushed rival Iowa State by 19 points. They lost an overtime duel to Wisconsin, which was no cause for any shame at all — Wisconsin is a good team — but then suffered the worst loss of the college basketball season from a betting standpoint. There is no bigger favorite in college basketball to lose this season. That’s a fact.
Today in Sports History-Browns complete second 0-16 season

1961 — Paul Hornung, on leave from the Army, scores 19 points to lead the Green Bay Packers to a 37-0 win over the New York Giants for their seventh NFL championship. Green Bay’s Bart Starr throws three touchdown passes in the first title game ever played in Green Bay.
Friday's Transactions

NBA — Fined Atlanta G Bogdan Bogdanovic an undisclosed amount for kicking a game ball into the spectator stands during a Dec. 28th game against Brooklyn. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Promoted CB Josh Norman from the practice squad to the active roster. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed OT La'el Collins...
No. 16 Maryland 107, Minnesota 85

MINNESOTA (8-6) Heyer 4-9 0-0 9, Micheaux 10-15 2-3 22, Battle 4-9 0-0 8, Borowicz 3-8 2-2 10, Braun 4-13 0-0 10, Gradwell 2-3 1-2 6, Oberg 1-2 2-2 4, Cayton 0-3 0-0 0, Czinano 6-9 4-6 16, Totals 34-71 11-15 85. MARYLAND (11-3) Masonius 2-6 2-5 6, Meyers 8-18...
NHL Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Florida at Carolina, 7:30 p.m. Edmonton at Seattle, 10 p.m. Saturday's Games. Buffalo at Boston, 1 p.m. Chicago...
Pittsburgh 76, No. 25 North Carolina 74

NORTH CAROLINA (9-5) Black 2-9 4-4 9, Nance 4-8 0-2 10, Bacot 8-14 6-7 22, Davis 4-11 7-8 16, Love 3-9 0-0 7, Dunn 2-4 0-0 5, Nickel 1-1 0-0 2, Trimble 0-0 0-0 0, P.Johnson 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 25-58 17-21 74. PITTSBURGH (10-4) Federiko 2-7 0-0 4, Burton...
Colorado 64, Washington 56

COLORADO (11-3) Vonleh 4-9 2-3 10, Miller 6-9 1-2 14, Formann 3-8 0-0 7, Jones 3-6 0-0 6, Sherrod 3-10 4-4 10, Whittaker 0-2 0-0 0, Sadler 1-2 0-0 3, Wetta 3-5 3-4 12, Wynn 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 24-52 10-13 64. WASHINGTON (9-3) Daniels 4-7 1-2 9, Schwartz 4-6...
Michigan St. 89, Buffalo 68

BUFFALO (6-7) Adams 6-11 0-0 15, Hardnett 6-8 0-0 12, Jack 2-6 0-0 4, Foster 4-11 2-4 10, C.Jones 4-13 2-2 12, J.Smith 1-3 0-1 2, Blocker 0-4 0-0 0, Mading 3-4 1-1 7, Ceaser 1-4 2-2 4, K.Jones 1-2 0-0 2, Williamson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-66 7-10 68.
Friday's Scores

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
NO. 14 MIAMI (FL) 76, NOTRE DAME 65

Percentages: FG .509, FT .650. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Pack 5-8, Miller 0-1, Poplar 0-1, Joseph 0-3, Wong 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Omier 3). Turnovers: 9 (Joseph 2, Miller 2, Wong 2, Beverly, Casey, Pack). Steals: 11 (Pack 4, Beverly 2, Miller 2, Omier...
St. Louis plays Minnesota in Central Division action

Minnesota Wild (20-12-2, third in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (16-16-3, fifth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild take on the St. Louis Blues in Central Division action on Saturday. St. Louis is 16-16-3 overall with a 4-4-1 record in Central Division games. The Blues...
SOUTH CAROLINA 74, EASTERN MICHIGAN 64

Percentages: FG .397, FT .444. 3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Bates 8-15, Jihad 1-2, Acuff 1-7, Farrakhan 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Acuff, Geeter, Randle). Turnovers: 8 (Acuff 2, Bates 2, Farrakhan, Geeter, Randle, Rice). Steals: 6 (Acuff 2, Lovejoy 2, Bates, Geeter). Technical Fouls: None.
NORTH ALABAMA 66, JACKSONVILLE STATE 62

Percentages: FG .362, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Ortiz 4-7, Howell 2-7, Lane 1-1, Soucie 1-2, Johnson 1-5, Agbaosi 0-1, Braster 0-1, Nelson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Forrest 3, Howell). Turnovers: 6 (Lane 2, Agbaosi, Braster, Dawkins, Soucie). Steals: 3 (Braster, Brown, Ortiz).
