Phoenix Suns blast Memphis Grizzlies in revenge rematch without injured Devin Booker
MEMPHIS – No early double-digit deficit. No giving up 39 points in the first quarter. No trailing by as many as 34 or losing by 25. The Phoenix Suns weren’t playing...
BREAKING: Phoenix Suns Announce Devin Booker's Injury Diagnosis
The Phoenix Suns have announced an injury update on All-Star Devin Booker.
Ja Morant scores 34 points, Memphis Grizzlies defense struggles in blowout loss to Suns
The Memphis Grizzlies aren't sneaking up on anyone this season. They're getting the best shots of many teams. The Phoenix Suns, like the Golden State Warriors two days ago, were down two starters. The Grizzlies didn't match the energy of the Suns and fell 125-108 at FedExForum. Ja Morant led...
Yardbarker
Ja Morant hands out 17 assists, Grizz down Raptors
Ja Morant scored 13 of his 19 points in the third quarter and added a career-best 17 assists as the visiting Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Toronto Raptors 119-106 Thursday night. Dillon Brooks scored 25 points and Steven Adams had 14 points and 17 rebounds for the Grizzlies, who won for...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Toronto Raptors: Live updates
Playing on the road has been unkind to the Memphis Grizzlies. After losing three of their last four away from home, Memphis is headed north of the border to face the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors (15-19 ) are not playing their best basketball right now. They have a 10-7 home...
Ja Morant sets career high in assists as Memphis Grizzlies get back on track vs. Raptors
Suddenly, the Memphis Grizzlies looked like they were having fun again. Ja Morant was doing the "griddy" dance; Dillon Brooks was screaming at the top of his lungs after big plays; Steven Adams was owning the rebounds; and the Grizzlies were throwing alley oops. Desmond Bane also was back knocking down 3-pointers.
Porterville Recorder
CLEMSON 78, NORTH CAROLINA STATE 64
Percentages: FG .309, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 8-31, .258 (Morsell 3-8, Smith 3-13, Ross 1-1, Clark 1-3, Thomas 0-1, Pass 0-2, Joiner 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Burns, Morsell, Pass). Turnovers: 8 (Burns 3, Pass 2, Dowuona, Morsell, Smith). Steals: 4 (Burns, Clark, Morsell, Ross).
Phoenix Suns Are In Trouble Without Devin Booker
Devin Booker is set to miss at least four weeks due to a groin injury, putting the Phoenix Suns as a whole in a very bad spot.
Porterville Recorder
HAWAI'I 74, UC DAVIS 66
Percentages: FG .397, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Anigwe 2-2, Beasley 2-3, Johnson 1-1, DeBruhl 1-2, Pepper 0-6). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 15 (Anigwe 4, Johnson 4, Pepper 3, Beasley 2, Milling 2). Steals: 6 (Anigwe 3, Adebayo, Johnson, Lose). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. HAWAIIMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Hepa272-60-12-5146.
Porterville Recorder
NO. 14 MIAMI (FL) 76, NOTRE DAME 65
Percentages: FG .509, FT .650. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Pack 5-8, Miller 0-1, Poplar 0-1, Joseph 0-3, Wong 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Omier 3). Turnovers: 9 (Joseph 2, Miller 2, Wong 2, Beverly, Casey, Pack). Steals: 11 (Pack 4, Beverly 2, Miller 2, Omier...
Porterville Recorder
PITTSBURGH 76, NO. 25 NORTH CAROLINA 74
Percentages: FG .431, FT .810. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Nance 2-5, P.Johnson 1-1, Dunn 1-3, Love 1-3, Black 1-4, Davis 1-5, Bacot 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Bacot 2, Nance 2, Dunn). Turnovers: 11 (Bacot 4, Davis 2, Nance 2, Black, Love, Nickel). Steals: 5...
Porterville Recorder
NAVY 75, BOSTON UNIVERSITY 58
Percentages: FG .460, FT .913. 3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Nelson 4-6, Dorsey 2-5, Ch.Jones 1-3, Yoder 1-3, MacDonald 0-1, Benigni 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Deaver, Yoder). Turnovers: 8 (Benigni 3, Yoder 2, Ch.Jones, Deaver, Inge). Steals: 6 (Benigni 2, Dorsey 2, Nelson, Yoder). Technical...
Porterville Recorder
HOLY CROSS 60, BUCKNELL 58
Percentages: FG .367, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 2-19, .105 (Bijiek 1-3, Rice 1-4, Screen 0-1, Edmonds 0-2, Fulton 0-2, Motta 0-2, van der Heijden 0-2, Forrest 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Motta 2, Screen 2, van der Heijden). Turnovers: 9 (Forrest 2, Motta 2, Bascoe,...
Porterville Recorder
SIENA 83, QUINNIPIAC 76
Percentages: FG .492, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Platek 3-4, McCollum 3-6, Kellier 1-3, Johnson 0-1, Stormo 0-1, Billups 0-2, Eley 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Baer 2, Stormo 2, Billups, McCollum). Turnovers: 7 (Billups 2, McCollum 2, Baer, Johnson, Platek). Steals: 7 (Johnson...
Yardbarker
NBA roundup: Luka Doncic's second straight triple-double carries Mavs
Luka Doncic recorded his eighth triple-double of the season, while Christian Wood scored 12 of his 21 points in the third period as the host Dallas Mavericks sprinted past the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday for their fifth consecutive victory. Doncic finished with 35 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists...
Porterville Recorder
STETSON 86, LIPSCOMB 80, OT
Percentages: FG .449, FT .933. 3-Point Goals: 10-31, .323 (Blackmon 3-6, Swenson 3-7, Brown 2-6, Harrison 1-2, Panzo 1-5, Oglesby 0-1, Peek 0-1, Smith 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Panzo, Peek). Turnovers: 10 (Peek 2, Swenson 2, Blackmon, Brown, Gateretse, Panzo, Smith, Tumblin). Steals: 9...
Porterville Recorder
SAINT PETER'S 67, MANHATTAN 57
Percentages: FG .396, FT .560. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Brennen 2-6, Watson 1-1, Nelson 1-2, Stewart 1-7, Hayun 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Roberts, Watson). Turnovers: 15 (Stewart 4, Nelson 3, Padgett 2, Watson 2, Brennen, Cisse, Hayun, Roberts). Steals: 6 (Stewart 2, Brennen, Hayun,...
Porterville Recorder
No. 16 Maryland 107, Minnesota 85
MARYLAND (11-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 53.165, FT .696. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Sellers 2-2, Alexander 2-5, Briggs 2-2, Meyers 1-6, Masonius 0-1, Miller 0-2) Blocked Shots: 2 (Masonius 1, Sellers 1) Turnovers: 6 (Reynolds 2, Alexander 1, Masonius 1, Miller 1, Pinzan 1) Steals: 13 (Miller 5, Meyers 3, Sellers 2,...
Vanderbilt wins cakewalk over Southeastern Louisiana
Vanderbilt registered a season high in points in a 93-55 blowout of Southeastern Louisiana on Friday evening in Nashville, Tenn.
Thunder struggles to 'protect the paint' as Lamelo Ball, Hornets hold off OKC in Charlotte
Lamelo Ball grabbed a rebound and sprinted downcourt with Josh Giddey trailing him at his hip. Ball quickly tossed the basketball to Terry Rozier at the 3-point line, who threw a lob to the streaking PJ Washington. The Hornets forward threw the pass down through the rim for an emphatic alley-oop slam as...
