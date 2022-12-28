ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Ja Morant hands out 17 assists, Grizz down Raptors

Ja Morant scored 13 of his 19 points in the third quarter and added a career-best 17 assists as the visiting Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Toronto Raptors 119-106 Thursday night. Dillon Brooks scored 25 points and Steven Adams had 14 points and 17 rebounds for the Grizzlies, who won for...
MEMPHIS, TN
Porterville Recorder

CLEMSON 78, NORTH CAROLINA STATE 64

Percentages: FG .309, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 8-31, .258 (Morsell 3-8, Smith 3-13, Ross 1-1, Clark 1-3, Thomas 0-1, Pass 0-2, Joiner 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Burns, Morsell, Pass). Turnovers: 8 (Burns 3, Pass 2, Dowuona, Morsell, Smith). Steals: 4 (Burns, Clark, Morsell, Ross).
CLEMSON, SC
Porterville Recorder

HAWAI'I 74, UC DAVIS 66

Percentages: FG .397, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Anigwe 2-2, Beasley 2-3, Johnson 1-1, DeBruhl 1-2, Pepper 0-6). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 15 (Anigwe 4, Johnson 4, Pepper 3, Beasley 2, Milling 2). Steals: 6 (Anigwe 3, Adebayo, Johnson, Lose). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. HAWAIIMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Hepa272-60-12-5146.
DAVIS, CA
Porterville Recorder

NO. 14 MIAMI (FL) 76, NOTRE DAME 65

Percentages: FG .509, FT .650. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Pack 5-8, Miller 0-1, Poplar 0-1, Joseph 0-3, Wong 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Omier 3). Turnovers: 9 (Joseph 2, Miller 2, Wong 2, Beverly, Casey, Pack). Steals: 11 (Pack 4, Beverly 2, Miller 2, Omier...
MIAMI, FL
Porterville Recorder

PITTSBURGH 76, NO. 25 NORTH CAROLINA 74

Percentages: FG .431, FT .810. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Nance 2-5, P.Johnson 1-1, Dunn 1-3, Love 1-3, Black 1-4, Davis 1-5, Bacot 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Bacot 2, Nance 2, Dunn). Turnovers: 11 (Bacot 4, Davis 2, Nance 2, Black, Love, Nickel). Steals: 5...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Porterville Recorder

NAVY 75, BOSTON UNIVERSITY 58

Percentages: FG .460, FT .913. 3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Nelson 4-6, Dorsey 2-5, Ch.Jones 1-3, Yoder 1-3, MacDonald 0-1, Benigni 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Deaver, Yoder). Turnovers: 8 (Benigni 3, Yoder 2, Ch.Jones, Deaver, Inge). Steals: 6 (Benigni 2, Dorsey 2, Nelson, Yoder). Technical...
BOSTON, MA
Porterville Recorder

HOLY CROSS 60, BUCKNELL 58

Percentages: FG .367, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 2-19, .105 (Bijiek 1-3, Rice 1-4, Screen 0-1, Edmonds 0-2, Fulton 0-2, Motta 0-2, van der Heijden 0-2, Forrest 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Motta 2, Screen 2, van der Heijden). Turnovers: 9 (Forrest 2, Motta 2, Bascoe,...
WORCESTER, MA
Porterville Recorder

SIENA 83, QUINNIPIAC 76

Percentages: FG .492, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Platek 3-4, McCollum 3-6, Kellier 1-3, Johnson 0-1, Stormo 0-1, Billups 0-2, Eley 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Baer 2, Stormo 2, Billups, McCollum). Turnovers: 7 (Billups 2, McCollum 2, Baer, Johnson, Platek). Steals: 7 (Johnson...
HAMDEN, CT
Yardbarker

NBA roundup: Luka Doncic's second straight triple-double carries Mavs

Luka Doncic recorded his eighth triple-double of the season, while Christian Wood scored 12 of his 21 points in the third period as the host Dallas Mavericks sprinted past the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday for their fifth consecutive victory. Doncic finished with 35 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists...
DALLAS, TX
Porterville Recorder

STETSON 86, LIPSCOMB 80, OT

Percentages: FG .449, FT .933. 3-Point Goals: 10-31, .323 (Blackmon 3-6, Swenson 3-7, Brown 2-6, Harrison 1-2, Panzo 1-5, Oglesby 0-1, Peek 0-1, Smith 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Panzo, Peek). Turnovers: 10 (Peek 2, Swenson 2, Blackmon, Brown, Gateretse, Panzo, Smith, Tumblin). Steals: 9...
Porterville Recorder

SAINT PETER'S 67, MANHATTAN 57

Percentages: FG .396, FT .560. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Brennen 2-6, Watson 1-1, Nelson 1-2, Stewart 1-7, Hayun 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Roberts, Watson). Turnovers: 15 (Stewart 4, Nelson 3, Padgett 2, Watson 2, Brennen, Cisse, Hayun, Roberts). Steals: 6 (Stewart 2, Brennen, Hayun,...
MANHATTAN, NY
Porterville Recorder

No. 16 Maryland 107, Minnesota 85

MARYLAND (11-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 53.165, FT .696. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Sellers 2-2, Alexander 2-5, Briggs 2-2, Meyers 1-6, Masonius 0-1, Miller 0-2) Blocked Shots: 2 (Masonius 1, Sellers 1) Turnovers: 6 (Reynolds 2, Alexander 1, Masonius 1, Miller 1, Pinzan 1) Steals: 13 (Miller 5, Meyers 3, Sellers 2,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

