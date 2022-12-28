ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Porterville Recorder

ARMY 80, LEHIGH 78

Percentages: FG .475, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Higgins 6-9, Whitney-Sidney 2-7, Fenton 1-2, Taylor 1-3, Alamudun 0-1, Parolin 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Adiassa, Taylor). Turnovers: 7 (Parolin 2, Alamudun, Knostman, Tan, Taylor, Whitney-Sidney). Steals: 9 (Higgins 3, Whitney-Sidney 2, Fenton, Knostman, Parolin,...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Porterville Recorder

VANDERBILT 93, SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA 55

Percentages: FG .338, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 1-19, .053 (S.Pissis 1-2, Eastmond 0-1, Woodard 0-2, Agnew 0-4, Strange 0-4, M.Pissis 0-6). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 9 (McFarlane 3, Anderson 2, Eastmond 2, Caldwell, S.Pissis). Steals: 3 (Eastmond, McFarlane, Rowbury). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. VANDERBILTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
NASHVILLE, TN
Porterville Recorder

NORTH ALABAMA 66, JACKSONVILLE STATE 62

Percentages: FG .362, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Ortiz 4-7, Howell 2-7, Lane 1-1, Soucie 1-2, Johnson 1-5, Agbaosi 0-1, Braster 0-1, Nelson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Forrest 3, Howell). Turnovers: 6 (Lane 2, Agbaosi, Braster, Dawkins, Soucie). Steals: 3 (Braster, Brown, Ortiz).
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Porterville Recorder

NAVY 75, BOSTON UNIVERSITY 58

Percentages: FG .460, FT .913. 3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Nelson 4-6, Dorsey 2-5, Ch.Jones 1-3, Yoder 1-3, MacDonald 0-1, Benigni 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Deaver, Yoder). Turnovers: 8 (Benigni 3, Yoder 2, Ch.Jones, Deaver, Inge). Steals: 6 (Benigni 2, Dorsey 2, Nelson, Yoder). Technical...
BOSTON, MA
Porterville Recorder

SIENA 83, QUINNIPIAC 76

Percentages: FG .492, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Platek 3-4, McCollum 3-6, Kellier 1-3, Johnson 0-1, Stormo 0-1, Billups 0-2, Eley 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Baer 2, Stormo 2, Billups, McCollum). Turnovers: 7 (Billups 2, McCollum 2, Baer, Johnson, Platek). Steals: 7 (Johnson...
HAMDEN, CT
Yardbarker

Ja Morant hands out 17 assists, Grizz down Raptors

Ja Morant scored 13 of his 19 points in the third quarter and added a career-best 17 assists as the visiting Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Toronto Raptors 119-106 Thursday night. Dillon Brooks scored 25 points and Steven Adams had 14 points and 17 rebounds for the Grizzlies, who won for...
MEMPHIS, TN
Porterville Recorder

PITTSBURGH 76, NO. 25 NORTH CAROLINA 74

Percentages: FG .431, FT .810. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Nance 2-5, P.Johnson 1-1, Dunn 1-3, Love 1-3, Black 1-4, Davis 1-5, Bacot 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Bacot 2, Nance 2, Dunn). Turnovers: 11 (Bacot 4, Davis 2, Nance 2, Black, Love, Nickel). Steals: 5...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Porterville Recorder

TEXAS A&M 86, PRAIRIE VIEW A&M 66

Percentages: FG .417, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 8-19, .421 (Gambrell 2-4, T.Smith 2-4, Harding 1-1, Myles 1-2, Augustin 1-3, Douglas 1-4, Bell 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Myles 3, Rasas). Turnovers: 14 (Douglas 6, Gambrell 2, Harding 2, Rasas 2, Bell, Myles). Steals: 9 (Augustin...
PRAIRIE VIEW, TX
Porterville Recorder

MICHIGAN STATE 89, BUFFALO 68

Percentages: FG .424, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Adams 3-6, C.Jones 2-3, Ceaser 0-1, Mading 0-1, Blocker 0-2, Foster 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Mading 2, Adams, Blocker, C.Jones, Hardnett, J.Smith). Turnovers: 14 (Adams 4, Foster 4, J.Smith 3, Blocker 2, Hardnett). Steals: 4...
BUFFALO, NY
Porterville Recorder

SOUTH CAROLINA 74, EASTERN MICHIGAN 64

Percentages: FG .397, FT .444. 3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Bates 8-15, Jihad 1-2, Acuff 1-7, Farrakhan 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Acuff, Geeter, Randle). Turnovers: 8 (Acuff 2, Bates 2, Farrakhan, Geeter, Randle, Rice). Steals: 6 (Acuff 2, Lovejoy 2, Bates, Geeter). Technical Fouls: None.
YPSILANTI, MI
Porterville Recorder

STETSON 86, LIPSCOMB 80, OT

Percentages: FG .449, FT .933. 3-Point Goals: 10-31, .323 (Blackmon 3-6, Swenson 3-7, Brown 2-6, Harrison 1-2, Panzo 1-5, Oglesby 0-1, Peek 0-1, Smith 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Panzo, Peek). Turnovers: 10 (Peek 2, Swenson 2, Blackmon, Brown, Gateretse, Panzo, Smith, Tumblin). Steals: 9...
Porterville Recorder

Colorado 64, Washington 56

COLORADO (11-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 46.154, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Wetta 3-4, Miller 1-3, Formann 1-5, Sadler 1-1, Sherrod 0-1) Blocked Shots: 7 (Miller 3, Jones 1, Sadler 1, Sherrod 1, Vonleh 1) Turnovers: 15 (Miller 3, Sherrod 3, Vonleh 3, Sadler 2, Team 2, Formann 1, Whittaker 1)
WASHINGTON, DC
Porterville Recorder

CLEMSON 78, NORTH CAROLINA STATE 64

Percentages: FG .309, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 8-31, .258 (Morsell 3-8, Smith 3-13, Ross 1-1, Clark 1-3, Thomas 0-1, Pass 0-2, Joiner 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Burns, Morsell, Pass). Turnovers: 8 (Burns 3, Pass 2, Dowuona, Morsell, Smith). Steals: 4 (Burns, Clark, Morsell, Ross).
CLEMSON, SC
Porterville Recorder

Washington 119, Orlando 100

WASHINGTON (119) Kuzma 9-16 1-2 23, Porzingis 9-13 9-11 30, Gafford 5-7 1-1 11, Kispert 3-7 2-2 11, Morris 4-5 3-4 12, Avdija 5-8 1-1 13, Gill 0-0 0-0 0, Hachimura 6-14 3-4 16, Barton 0-0 0-0 0, Goodwin 0-1 0-0 0, Wright 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 42-75 20-25 119.
ORLANDO, FL
Porterville Recorder

Penn St. 90, Rutgers 72

PENN ST. (10-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 42.857, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Marisa 4-9, Camden 2-3, Kapinus 1-5, Thompson 1-2, Pinto 0-1, Ciezki 0-2) Blocked Shots: 5 (Camden 1, Cash 1, Kapinus 1, Marisa 1, Williamson 1) Turnovers: 10 (Ciezki 2, Kapinus 2, Marisa 2, Pinto 2, Thompson 1, Team...

