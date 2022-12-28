Read full article on original website
ARMY 80, LEHIGH 78
Percentages: FG .475, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Higgins 6-9, Whitney-Sidney 2-7, Fenton 1-2, Taylor 1-3, Alamudun 0-1, Parolin 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Adiassa, Taylor). Turnovers: 7 (Parolin 2, Alamudun, Knostman, Tan, Taylor, Whitney-Sidney). Steals: 9 (Higgins 3, Whitney-Sidney 2, Fenton, Knostman, Parolin,...
VANDERBILT 93, SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA 55
Percentages: FG .338, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 1-19, .053 (S.Pissis 1-2, Eastmond 0-1, Woodard 0-2, Agnew 0-4, Strange 0-4, M.Pissis 0-6). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 9 (McFarlane 3, Anderson 2, Eastmond 2, Caldwell, S.Pissis). Steals: 3 (Eastmond, McFarlane, Rowbury). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. VANDERBILTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
NORTH ALABAMA 66, JACKSONVILLE STATE 62
Percentages: FG .362, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Ortiz 4-7, Howell 2-7, Lane 1-1, Soucie 1-2, Johnson 1-5, Agbaosi 0-1, Braster 0-1, Nelson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Forrest 3, Howell). Turnovers: 6 (Lane 2, Agbaosi, Braster, Dawkins, Soucie). Steals: 3 (Braster, Brown, Ortiz).
NAVY 75, BOSTON UNIVERSITY 58
Percentages: FG .460, FT .913. 3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Nelson 4-6, Dorsey 2-5, Ch.Jones 1-3, Yoder 1-3, MacDonald 0-1, Benigni 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Deaver, Yoder). Turnovers: 8 (Benigni 3, Yoder 2, Ch.Jones, Deaver, Inge). Steals: 6 (Benigni 2, Dorsey 2, Nelson, Yoder). Technical...
SIENA 83, QUINNIPIAC 76
Percentages: FG .492, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Platek 3-4, McCollum 3-6, Kellier 1-3, Johnson 0-1, Stormo 0-1, Billups 0-2, Eley 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Baer 2, Stormo 2, Billups, McCollum). Turnovers: 7 (Billups 2, McCollum 2, Baer, Johnson, Platek). Steals: 7 (Johnson...
LeBron James Threatens To Leave The Lakers: "I Don't Wanna Finish My Career Playing At This Level. I Still Want To Compete For Championships."
LeBron James has finally voiced his dissatisfaction with how the Lakers have treated him, hinting towards a future exit from the franchise.
Ja Morant hands out 17 assists, Grizz down Raptors
Ja Morant scored 13 of his 19 points in the third quarter and added a career-best 17 assists as the visiting Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Toronto Raptors 119-106 Thursday night. Dillon Brooks scored 25 points and Steven Adams had 14 points and 17 rebounds for the Grizzlies, who won for...
NBA roundup: Luka Doncic's second straight triple-double carries Mavs
December 30 - Luka Doncic recorded his eighth triple-double of the season, while Christian Wood scored 12 of his 21 points in the third period as the host Dallas Mavericks sprinted past the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday for their fifth consecutive victory.
PITTSBURGH 76, NO. 25 NORTH CAROLINA 74
Percentages: FG .431, FT .810. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Nance 2-5, P.Johnson 1-1, Dunn 1-3, Love 1-3, Black 1-4, Davis 1-5, Bacot 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Bacot 2, Nance 2, Dunn). Turnovers: 11 (Bacot 4, Davis 2, Nance 2, Black, Love, Nickel). Steals: 5...
TEXAS A&M 86, PRAIRIE VIEW A&M 66
Percentages: FG .417, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 8-19, .421 (Gambrell 2-4, T.Smith 2-4, Harding 1-1, Myles 1-2, Augustin 1-3, Douglas 1-4, Bell 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Myles 3, Rasas). Turnovers: 14 (Douglas 6, Gambrell 2, Harding 2, Rasas 2, Bell, Myles). Steals: 9 (Augustin...
MICHIGAN STATE 89, BUFFALO 68
Percentages: FG .424, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Adams 3-6, C.Jones 2-3, Ceaser 0-1, Mading 0-1, Blocker 0-2, Foster 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Mading 2, Adams, Blocker, C.Jones, Hardnett, J.Smith). Turnovers: 14 (Adams 4, Foster 4, J.Smith 3, Blocker 2, Hardnett). Steals: 4...
SOUTH CAROLINA 74, EASTERN MICHIGAN 64
Percentages: FG .397, FT .444. 3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Bates 8-15, Jihad 1-2, Acuff 1-7, Farrakhan 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Acuff, Geeter, Randle). Turnovers: 8 (Acuff 2, Bates 2, Farrakhan, Geeter, Randle, Rice). Steals: 6 (Acuff 2, Lovejoy 2, Bates, Geeter). Technical Fouls: None.
STETSON 86, LIPSCOMB 80, OT
Percentages: FG .449, FT .933. 3-Point Goals: 10-31, .323 (Blackmon 3-6, Swenson 3-7, Brown 2-6, Harrison 1-2, Panzo 1-5, Oglesby 0-1, Peek 0-1, Smith 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Panzo, Peek). Turnovers: 10 (Peek 2, Swenson 2, Blackmon, Brown, Gateretse, Panzo, Smith, Tumblin). Steals: 9...
Colorado 64, Washington 56
COLORADO (11-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 46.154, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Wetta 3-4, Miller 1-3, Formann 1-5, Sadler 1-1, Sherrod 0-1) Blocked Shots: 7 (Miller 3, Jones 1, Sadler 1, Sherrod 1, Vonleh 1) Turnovers: 15 (Miller 3, Sherrod 3, Vonleh 3, Sadler 2, Team 2, Formann 1, Whittaker 1)
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Toronto Raptors: Live updates
Playing on the road has been unkind to the Memphis Grizzlies. After losing three of their last four away from home, Memphis is headed north of the border to face the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors (15-19 ) are not playing their best basketball right now. They have a 10-7 home...
CLEMSON 78, NORTH CAROLINA STATE 64
Percentages: FG .309, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 8-31, .258 (Morsell 3-8, Smith 3-13, Ross 1-1, Clark 1-3, Thomas 0-1, Pass 0-2, Joiner 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Burns, Morsell, Pass). Turnovers: 8 (Burns 3, Pass 2, Dowuona, Morsell, Smith). Steals: 4 (Burns, Clark, Morsell, Ross).
Washington 119, Orlando 100
WASHINGTON (119) Kuzma 9-16 1-2 23, Porzingis 9-13 9-11 30, Gafford 5-7 1-1 11, Kispert 3-7 2-2 11, Morris 4-5 3-4 12, Avdija 5-8 1-1 13, Gill 0-0 0-0 0, Hachimura 6-14 3-4 16, Barton 0-0 0-0 0, Goodwin 0-1 0-0 0, Wright 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 42-75 20-25 119.
Penn St. 90, Rutgers 72
PENN ST. (10-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 42.857, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Marisa 4-9, Camden 2-3, Kapinus 1-5, Thompson 1-2, Pinto 0-1, Ciezki 0-2) Blocked Shots: 5 (Camden 1, Cash 1, Kapinus 1, Marisa 1, Williamson 1) Turnovers: 10 (Ciezki 2, Kapinus 2, Marisa 2, Pinto 2, Thompson 1, Team...
Ja Morant sets career high in assists as Memphis Grizzlies get back on track vs. Raptors
Suddenly, the Memphis Grizzlies looked like they were having fun again. Ja Morant was doing the "griddy" dance; Dillon Brooks was screaming at the top of his lungs after big plays; Steven Adams was owning the rebounds; and the Grizzlies were throwing alley oops. Desmond Bane also was back knocking down 3-pointers.
