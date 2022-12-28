Read full article on original website
Mesa farmers ask for help after city council moves forward with 3-year development plan
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - For nearly 50 years, Superstition Farm has been a local food supply for the Mesa community, a safe haven for rescued farm animals, and a place for agricultural education. “Our family homesteaded out here, we built the roads and brought in utilities back in the 70s,” said Casey Stechnij, a third-generation farmer and owner of Superstition Farm.
'Several guardian angels' help Peoria family get from Ohio to Arizona after Southwest flight was canceled
PHOENIX — What would have been a six-hour flight home turned into a more than 50-hour bus ride to Arizona for one Peoria family after Southwest Airlines canceled their flight home. Heather Lisey and her three kids had gone to visit family in Akron, Ohio a week before Christmas....
Scottsdale police warn of parking ticket scam
US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said he expects Southwest to proactively offer refunds and expense reimbursement to affected passengers. The Jones family was left stranded in Austin, Texas before they decided to rent a car and drive home to Phoenix.
How to receive refund if your flight was canceled
Scammers are now putting fake citations on parked cars in Old Town Scottsdale. The Jones family was left stranded in Austin, Texas before they decided to rent a car and drive home to Phoenix.
Arizona recount uncovers several ballot-counting errors in Pinal County
The final recount results released Thursday in the Arizona attorney general’s race — which shrank to a razor-thin margin of 280 votes and confirmed Democrat Kris Mayes’ victory — show that ballot-counting errors in Pinal County were largely responsible for the shift. Pinal County, which has been plagued with election problems for the past year, […] The post Arizona recount uncovers several ballot-counting errors in Pinal County appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (12/29/22)
Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
Major Phoenix-area title loan, MVD provider suffers data breach
Doug Clark has had numerous ethics complaints filed against him over the years. His resignation letter says he's retiring because of personal medical issues.
Northmarq secures $85.15M for The ONE @ Mountain Vista in Mesa
Northmarq’s debt and equity team of Brandon Harrington, and Tyler Woodard secured $85.31 million in construction financing for the development of The ONE @ Mountain Vista in Mesa, Arizona. The capital stack included a $59.2 million senior construction loan with a life insurance company, and preferred equity in the amount of $25.95 million from a real estate private equity firm. The combined senior construction loan and preferred equity was over 80 percent loan-to-cost (LTC.) The ground-up multifamily project is being developed by Talos Holdings, a Scottsdale based developer.
Arizona family’s Christmas trip among thousands affected by flight cancellations
PHOENIX — A Mesa family’s Christmas trip was one of thousands ruined by the recent flight cancellations following a massing winter storm. “Our plans were to go over to Nashville to visit my mom and my sister and my niece and nephews,” Trisha Guerrero told KTAR News 92.3 FM. “It had been about seven years since we last had a holiday together, so we were super excited for this one.”
Area of downtown Phoenix designated as "Clean Zone" for temporary signage
Fans driving, making last-minute flights for the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale. Because of the Southwest Airlines fiasco, fans are coming up with unique ways to make it to the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale.
Incoming DES director to inherit issues in the agency
ARIZONA, USA — Governor-elect Katie Hobbs is continuing to announce new positions to fill her cabinet come the start of her administration in 2023. Among the new names announced, is Angie Rodgers, whom Hobbs' has tapped to take over the Department of Economic Security, the agency in charge of things like unemployment benefits, welfare and protecting vulnerable communities.
Southwest customers return to Phoenix after cancellations left them stranded for days
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Thousands more cancellations for Southwest Airlines are leaving people stranded away from home Wednesday. The frustration for customers is mounting as they have to spend extra money to find alternative ways back home. On Wednesday night, the Jones family returned to Phoenix after they were stranded...
Meet the ditch riders who keep the Phoenix area irrigation water system flowing
Phoenix was built on the remains of an ancient Hohokam city. When the first settlers arrived, they built their farms around irrigation canals the Hohokam left behind. But they were at the mercy of the river. In the early 1900s, the farmers got together, and, with the help of the government, built a dam to harness the Salt River.
Mattress firm CEO plans vast Mesa estate
At the last Planning and Zoning Board meeting of the year the mood was light as board members and some city staff donned “ugly Christmas sweaters” to celebrate the season. “I will apologize to the public in advance for the sweaters that you see up here,” board chair Jeffrey Crockett said, sporting a sweater featuring Santa Claus riding a Tyrannosaurus Rex. “This is an annual tradition that somehow unfortunately was started years ago that continues on.”
Man arrested in connection to hit-and-run that killed mother in Peoria
Some Sky Harbor passengers said they waited for several hours to get a bag that was sitting on a plane from a canceled flight.
Missing 16-year-old Chandler boy found
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says a teen boy who was missing for a few hours on Friday has been found. Deputies said Diego Ortiz was discovered safe and is now back home. He was reported missing after he left his home near Cooper and Chandler Heights roads around noon. His family and law enforcement were concerned since he is diagnosed with high-functioning autism, ADHD, asthma, and is epileptic. It’s unclear where he was found.
Big Earl’s Greasy Eats Hopes to Expand its Valley Footprint in 2023
Having opened a wildly successful candy shop, Earl’s Old Time Candy, earlier this month, owners Brooke and Collin Dallas are setting their sights on more family fun for the community.
Ex-teacher sues Chandler school after reportedly being fired for supporting LGBTQ+ student
Fans driving, making last-minute flights for the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale. Because of the Southwest Airlines fiasco, fans are coming up with unique ways to make it to the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale.
Water main break leads to extended closure of Elliot & Cooper intersection in Gilbert
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Residents living near downtown Gilbert may have to find a new way to get home over the busy holiday weekend. Traffic officials have closed the intersection of Elliot and Cooper roads, which flooded because of a water leak early Friday morning. Photos from the scene showed utility crews actively working to stop the water from gushing in the middle of the roadway.
Hundreds of delays, cancellations at Sky Harbor in Phoenix
9 people in all were displaced after an apartment fire that broke out on Christmas Day afternoon in Glendale. As of 9 p.m. at Sky Harbor, more than 272 flights had been cancelled and 258 had been delayed.
