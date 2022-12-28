ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

NBA world reacts to Pelicans star Zion Williamson putting Rudy Gobert on a poster

The Minnesota Timberwolves shipped a boatload of picks and assets to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Rudy Gobert for one reason: rim protection. A three-time Defensive Player of the Year award winner, Gobert is a one-man defensive system onto himself (despite struggling a bit this season). Nevertheless, Gobert didn’t emerge as the defensive force he is without having the courage to challenge some of the most ferocious finishers in the league. And Zion Williamson put Gobert’s meal ticket to the test on Wednesday night.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Porterville Recorder

SIENA 83, QUINNIPIAC 76

Percentages: FG .492, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Platek 3-4, McCollum 3-6, Kellier 1-3, Johnson 0-1, Stormo 0-1, Billups 0-2, Eley 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Baer 2, Stormo 2, Billups, McCollum). Turnovers: 7 (Billups 2, McCollum 2, Baer, Johnson, Platek). Steals: 7 (Johnson...
HAMDEN, CT
Porterville Recorder

NAVY 75, BOSTON UNIVERSITY 58

Percentages: FG .460, FT .913. 3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Nelson 4-6, Dorsey 2-5, Ch.Jones 1-3, Yoder 1-3, MacDonald 0-1, Benigni 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Deaver, Yoder). Turnovers: 8 (Benigni 3, Yoder 2, Ch.Jones, Deaver, Inge). Steals: 6 (Benigni 2, Dorsey 2, Nelson, Yoder). Technical...
BOSTON, MA
Porterville Recorder

CLEMSON 78, NORTH CAROLINA STATE 64

Percentages: FG .309, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 8-31, .258 (Morsell 3-8, Smith 3-13, Ross 1-1, Clark 1-3, Thomas 0-1, Pass 0-2, Joiner 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Burns, Morsell, Pass). Turnovers: 8 (Burns 3, Pass 2, Dowuona, Morsell, Smith). Steals: 4 (Burns, Clark, Morsell, Ross).
CLEMSON, SC
Yardbarker

Much-improved Clippers set to face NBA-best Celtics

The NBA-best Boston Celtics will look to close a seven-game homestand with their fourth consecutive win when they host the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. Boston's offense has come to life in the last two games, with a season-high 139 points in a Christmas victory over the Milwaukee Bucks before shooting past the Houston Rockets 126-102 on Tuesday.
BOSTON, MA
Porterville Recorder

NO. 14 MIAMI (FL) 76, NOTRE DAME 65

Percentages: FG .509, FT .650. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Pack 5-8, Miller 0-1, Poplar 0-1, Joseph 0-3, Wong 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Omier 3). Turnovers: 9 (Joseph 2, Miller 2, Wong 2, Beverly, Casey, Pack). Steals: 11 (Pack 4, Beverly 2, Miller 2, Omier...
MIAMI, FL
Porterville Recorder

HOLY CROSS 60, BUCKNELL 58

Percentages: FG .367, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 2-19, .105 (Bijiek 1-3, Rice 1-4, Screen 0-1, Edmonds 0-2, Fulton 0-2, Motta 0-2, van der Heijden 0-2, Forrest 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Motta 2, Screen 2, van der Heijden). Turnovers: 9 (Forrest 2, Motta 2, Bascoe,...
WORCESTER, MA
New York Post

Jalen Brunson out again with injury as Tom Thibodeau mulls Knicks rotation changes

SAN ANTONIO — Jalen Brunson worked out with a trainer on the court and fired up some pregame shots Thursday night, but the $104 million point guard missed his second consecutive game for the Knicks on this Texas swing with a sore right hip. Miles McBride, who played a career-high 46 minutes off the bench in Monday’s overtime loss in Dallas, got his first start of the season against the Spurs with Brunson and fellow starter RJ Barrett (lacerated finger) sidelined. Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said before the game he was considering expanding the rotation from the eight players who essentially played...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Doncic has another triple-double, Mavs beat Rockets 129-114

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic followed his 60-point triple-double two nights earlier with 35 points in his NBA-best eighth triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday night. Doncic, who recorded the NBA’s first game with 60 points and 21 rebounds to...
DALLAS, TX
Porterville Recorder

STETSON 86, LIPSCOMB 80, OT

Percentages: FG .449, FT .933. 3-Point Goals: 10-31, .323 (Blackmon 3-6, Swenson 3-7, Brown 2-6, Harrison 1-2, Panzo 1-5, Oglesby 0-1, Peek 0-1, Smith 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Panzo, Peek). Turnovers: 10 (Peek 2, Swenson 2, Blackmon, Brown, Gateretse, Panzo, Smith, Tumblin). Steals: 9...
Porterville Recorder

HAWAI'I 74, UC DAVIS 66

Percentages: FG .397, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Anigwe 2-2, Beasley 2-3, Johnson 1-1, DeBruhl 1-2, Pepper 0-6). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 15 (Anigwe 4, Johnson 4, Pepper 3, Beasley 2, Milling 2). Steals: 6 (Anigwe 3, Adebayo, Johnson, Lose). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. HAWAIIMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Hepa272-60-12-5146.
DAVIS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy