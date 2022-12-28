SAN ANTONIO — Jalen Brunson worked out with a trainer on the court and fired up some pregame shots Thursday night, but the $104 million point guard missed his second consecutive game for the Knicks on this Texas swing with a sore right hip. Miles McBride, who played a career-high 46 minutes off the bench in Monday’s overtime loss in Dallas, got his first start of the season against the Spurs with Brunson and fellow starter RJ Barrett (lacerated finger) sidelined. Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said before the game he was considering expanding the rotation from the eight players who essentially played...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO