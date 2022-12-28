Read full article on original website
Phoenix Suns blast Memphis Grizzlies in revenge rematch without injured Devin Booker
MEMPHIS – No early double-digit deficit. No giving up 39 points in the first quarter. No trailing by as many as 34 or losing by 25. The Phoenix Suns weren’t playing...
BREAKING: Phoenix Suns Announce Devin Booker's Injury Diagnosis
The Phoenix Suns have announced an injury update on All-Star Devin Booker.
Ja Morant scores 34 points, Memphis Grizzlies defense struggles in blowout loss to Suns
The Memphis Grizzlies aren't sneaking up on anyone this season. They're getting the best shots of many teams. The Phoenix Suns, like the Golden State Warriors two days ago, were down two starters. The Grizzlies didn't match the energy of the Suns and fell 125-108 at FedExForum. Ja Morant led...
Yardbarker
Ja Morant hands out 17 assists, Grizz down Raptors
Ja Morant scored 13 of his 19 points in the third quarter and added a career-best 17 assists as the visiting Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Toronto Raptors 119-106 Thursday night. Dillon Brooks scored 25 points and Steven Adams had 14 points and 17 rebounds for the Grizzlies, who won for...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Toronto Raptors: Live updates
Playing on the road has been unkind to the Memphis Grizzlies. After losing three of their last four away from home, Memphis is headed north of the border to face the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors (15-19 ) are not playing their best basketball right now. They have a 10-7 home...
Yardbarker
Ja Morant's trash talk is backfiring on Grizzlies
Nobody is learning the “talk spit, get hit” lesson harder than Ja Morant right about now. The Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Morant went viral last week over his trash talk for the rest of the Western Conference. Among other things, Morant said that he was not worried about any...
Ja Morant sets career high in assists as Memphis Grizzlies get back on track vs. Raptors
Suddenly, the Memphis Grizzlies looked like they were having fun again. Ja Morant was doing the "griddy" dance; Dillon Brooks was screaming at the top of his lungs after big plays; Steven Adams was owning the rebounds; and the Grizzlies were throwing alley oops. Desmond Bane also was back knocking down 3-pointers.
Porterville Recorder
PITTSBURGH 76, NO. 25 NORTH CAROLINA 74
Percentages: FG .431, FT .810. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Nance 2-5, P.Johnson 1-1, Dunn 1-3, Love 1-3, Black 1-4, Davis 1-5, Bacot 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Bacot 2, Nance 2, Dunn). Turnovers: 11 (Bacot 4, Davis 2, Nance 2, Black, Love, Nickel). Steals: 5...
Devin Booker's Injury Status For Suns-Raptors Game
Devin Booker is on the injury report for Friday's game between the Phoenix Suns and Toronto Raptors.
Porterville Recorder
CLEMSON 78, NORTH CAROLINA STATE 64
Percentages: FG .309, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 8-31, .258 (Morsell 3-8, Smith 3-13, Ross 1-1, Clark 1-3, Thomas 0-1, Pass 0-2, Joiner 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Burns, Morsell, Pass). Turnovers: 8 (Burns 3, Pass 2, Dowuona, Morsell, Smith). Steals: 4 (Burns, Clark, Morsell, Ross).
Porterville Recorder
NO. 14 MIAMI (FL) 76, NOTRE DAME 65
Percentages: FG .509, FT .650. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Pack 5-8, Miller 0-1, Poplar 0-1, Joseph 0-3, Wong 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Omier 3). Turnovers: 9 (Joseph 2, Miller 2, Wong 2, Beverly, Casey, Pack). Steals: 11 (Pack 4, Beverly 2, Miller 2, Omier...
Porterville Recorder
SAINT PETER'S 67, MANHATTAN 57
Percentages: FG .396, FT .560. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Brennen 2-6, Watson 1-1, Nelson 1-2, Stewart 1-7, Hayun 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Roberts, Watson). Turnovers: 15 (Stewart 4, Nelson 3, Padgett 2, Watson 2, Brennen, Cisse, Hayun, Roberts). Steals: 6 (Stewart 2, Brennen, Hayun,...
Porterville Recorder
No. 16 Maryland 107, Minnesota 85
MINNESOTA (8-6) Heyer 4-9 0-0 9, Micheaux 10-15 2-3 22, Battle 4-9 0-0 8, Borowicz 3-8 2-2 10, Braun 4-13 0-0 10, Gradwell 2-3 1-2 6, Oberg 1-2 2-2 4, Cayton 0-3 0-0 0, Czinano 6-9 4-6 16, Totals 34-71 11-15 85. MARYLAND (11-3) Masonius 2-6 2-5 6, Meyers 8-18...
Porterville Recorder
HAWAI'I 74, UC DAVIS 66
Percentages: FG .397, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Anigwe 2-2, Beasley 2-3, Johnson 1-1, DeBruhl 1-2, Pepper 0-6). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 15 (Anigwe 4, Johnson 4, Pepper 3, Beasley 2, Milling 2). Steals: 6 (Anigwe 3, Adebayo, Johnson, Lose). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. HAWAIIMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Hepa272-60-12-5146.
Porterville Recorder
NAVY 75, BOSTON UNIVERSITY 58
Percentages: FG .460, FT .913. 3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Nelson 4-6, Dorsey 2-5, Ch.Jones 1-3, Yoder 1-3, MacDonald 0-1, Benigni 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Deaver, Yoder). Turnovers: 8 (Benigni 3, Yoder 2, Ch.Jones, Deaver, Inge). Steals: 6 (Benigni 2, Dorsey 2, Nelson, Yoder). Technical...
Vanderbilt wins cakewalk over Southeastern Louisiana
Vanderbilt registered a season high in points in a 93-55 blowout of Southeastern Louisiana on Friday evening in Nashville, Tenn.
Porterville Recorder
Stetson 86, Lipscomb 80, OT
STETSON (6-6) Smith 7-15 1-2 15, Blackmon 6-12 6-6 21, Peek 2-5 1-1 5, Swenson 8-12 3-3 22, Panzo 2-7 0-0 5, Brown 4-9 1-1 11, Harrison 2-4 0-0 5, Tumblin 0-2 2-2 2, Gateretse 0-1 0-0 0, Oglesby 0-2 0-0 0, Diawara 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-69 14-15 86.
Porterville Recorder
Montana hosts Idaho following Bannan's 24-point outing
Idaho Vandals (6-8, 0-1 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (6-7, 0-1 Big Sky) BOTTOM LINE: Montana faces the Idaho Vandals after Josh Bannan scored 24 points in Montana's 87-80 loss to the Eastern Washington Eagles. The Grizzlies have gone 4-2 in home games. Montana is 2- when it wins the...
Yardbarker
West Notes: Grizzlies, Ja Morant, Spurs, Mavs, Luka Doncic
Point guard Ja Morant gave another example that he can truly do it all, passing for a career-high 17 assists, to go with 19 points, in Thursday’s road win over the Raptors. “It’s super impressive,” Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins told reporters. “Tons of credit to Ja. It just sets a tone for us. His unselfishness, we talk about that all the time.”
Porterville Recorder
HOLY CROSS 60, BUCKNELL 58
Percentages: FG .367, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 2-19, .105 (Bijiek 1-3, Rice 1-4, Screen 0-1, Edmonds 0-2, Fulton 0-2, Motta 0-2, van der Heijden 0-2, Forrest 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Motta 2, Screen 2, van der Heijden). Turnovers: 9 (Forrest 2, Motta 2, Bascoe,...
