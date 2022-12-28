ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ja Morant hands out 17 assists, Grizz down Raptors

Ja Morant scored 13 of his 19 points in the third quarter and added a career-best 17 assists as the visiting Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Toronto Raptors 119-106 Thursday night. Dillon Brooks scored 25 points and Steven Adams had 14 points and 17 rebounds for the Grizzlies, who won for...
Ja Morant's trash talk is backfiring on Grizzlies

Nobody is learning the “talk spit, get hit” lesson harder than Ja Morant right about now. The Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Morant went viral last week over his trash talk for the rest of the Western Conference. Among other things, Morant said that he was not worried about any...
PITTSBURGH 76, NO. 25 NORTH CAROLINA 74

Percentages: FG .431, FT .810. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Nance 2-5, P.Johnson 1-1, Dunn 1-3, Love 1-3, Black 1-4, Davis 1-5, Bacot 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Bacot 2, Nance 2, Dunn). Turnovers: 11 (Bacot 4, Davis 2, Nance 2, Black, Love, Nickel). Steals: 5...
CLEMSON 78, NORTH CAROLINA STATE 64

Percentages: FG .309, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 8-31, .258 (Morsell 3-8, Smith 3-13, Ross 1-1, Clark 1-3, Thomas 0-1, Pass 0-2, Joiner 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Burns, Morsell, Pass). Turnovers: 8 (Burns 3, Pass 2, Dowuona, Morsell, Smith). Steals: 4 (Burns, Clark, Morsell, Ross).
NO. 14 MIAMI (FL) 76, NOTRE DAME 65

Percentages: FG .509, FT .650. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Pack 5-8, Miller 0-1, Poplar 0-1, Joseph 0-3, Wong 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Omier 3). Turnovers: 9 (Joseph 2, Miller 2, Wong 2, Beverly, Casey, Pack). Steals: 11 (Pack 4, Beverly 2, Miller 2, Omier...
SAINT PETER'S 67, MANHATTAN 57

Percentages: FG .396, FT .560. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Brennen 2-6, Watson 1-1, Nelson 1-2, Stewart 1-7, Hayun 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Roberts, Watson). Turnovers: 15 (Stewart 4, Nelson 3, Padgett 2, Watson 2, Brennen, Cisse, Hayun, Roberts). Steals: 6 (Stewart 2, Brennen, Hayun,...
No. 16 Maryland 107, Minnesota 85

MINNESOTA (8-6) Heyer 4-9 0-0 9, Micheaux 10-15 2-3 22, Battle 4-9 0-0 8, Borowicz 3-8 2-2 10, Braun 4-13 0-0 10, Gradwell 2-3 1-2 6, Oberg 1-2 2-2 4, Cayton 0-3 0-0 0, Czinano 6-9 4-6 16, Totals 34-71 11-15 85. MARYLAND (11-3) Masonius 2-6 2-5 6, Meyers 8-18...
HAWAI'I 74, UC DAVIS 66

Percentages: FG .397, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Anigwe 2-2, Beasley 2-3, Johnson 1-1, DeBruhl 1-2, Pepper 0-6). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 15 (Anigwe 4, Johnson 4, Pepper 3, Beasley 2, Milling 2). Steals: 6 (Anigwe 3, Adebayo, Johnson, Lose). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. HAWAIIMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Hepa272-60-12-5146.
NAVY 75, BOSTON UNIVERSITY 58

Percentages: FG .460, FT .913. 3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Nelson 4-6, Dorsey 2-5, Ch.Jones 1-3, Yoder 1-3, MacDonald 0-1, Benigni 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Deaver, Yoder). Turnovers: 8 (Benigni 3, Yoder 2, Ch.Jones, Deaver, Inge). Steals: 6 (Benigni 2, Dorsey 2, Nelson, Yoder). Technical...
Stetson 86, Lipscomb 80, OT

STETSON (6-6) Smith 7-15 1-2 15, Blackmon 6-12 6-6 21, Peek 2-5 1-1 5, Swenson 8-12 3-3 22, Panzo 2-7 0-0 5, Brown 4-9 1-1 11, Harrison 2-4 0-0 5, Tumblin 0-2 2-2 2, Gateretse 0-1 0-0 0, Oglesby 0-2 0-0 0, Diawara 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-69 14-15 86.
Montana hosts Idaho following Bannan's 24-point outing

Idaho Vandals (6-8, 0-1 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (6-7, 0-1 Big Sky) BOTTOM LINE: Montana faces the Idaho Vandals after Josh Bannan scored 24 points in Montana's 87-80 loss to the Eastern Washington Eagles. The Grizzlies have gone 4-2 in home games. Montana is 2- when it wins the...
West Notes: Grizzlies, Ja Morant, Spurs, Mavs, Luka Doncic

Point guard Ja Morant gave another example that he can truly do it all, passing for a career-high 17 assists, to go with 19 points, in Thursday’s road win over the Raptors. “It’s super impressive,” Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins told reporters. “Tons of credit to Ja. It just sets a tone for us. His unselfishness, we talk about that all the time.”
HOLY CROSS 60, BUCKNELL 58

Percentages: FG .367, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 2-19, .105 (Bijiek 1-3, Rice 1-4, Screen 0-1, Edmonds 0-2, Fulton 0-2, Motta 0-2, van der Heijden 0-2, Forrest 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Motta 2, Screen 2, van der Heijden). Turnovers: 9 (Forrest 2, Motta 2, Bascoe,...
