Braves acquire another outfielder in trade with Rangers
On the free agent front, the Braves have been practically dead silent all offseason, but Alex Anthopoulos has been active trying to improve the roster via trade. That continued last night with two more under-the-radar moves. The most notable was the acquisition of Lucas Luetge from the Yankees — a lefty reliever that has been incredibly steady in New York over the last two seasons. He will likely fill the role of Tyler Matzek, who suffered Tommy John at the end of the 2022 campaign and is scheduled to miss all of 2023, in middle relief.
Eovaldi agrees to 2-year deal to join Texas Rangers and deGrom
Rangers add third free agent pitcher, boost starting rotation for 2023
Dodgers, J.D. Martinez finalize $10 million, 1-year deal
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers and All-Star outfielder J.D. Martinez finalized a $10 million, one-year deal Thursday. Martinez spent the last five years with the Boston Red Sox. He hit .274 with 62 RBIs and 16 home runs last season in 139 games. He earned his fourth straight All-Star appearance after hitting .302 with 38 RBIs and nine homers in the first half of the season.
RUMOR: Cubs, Orioles eyeing Eric Hosmer after release from Red Sox
For the most part, many of the big name free agents are off the board in MLB free agency this offseason. That doesn’t mean there aren’t any good players left on the market, though, as teams will now scour some of the lower-level names and see what sort of cheap deals that they can come up with. One such player who fits that bill is first baseman Eric Hosmer.
Atlanta Braves, Gold Glove catcher Sean Murphy agree to six-year, $73 million deal
The Atlanta Braves acquired catcher Sean Murphy from the Oakland Athletics as part of a three-way trade that also sent All-Star catcher William Contreras to the Milwaukee Brewers.
White Sox Release New Seating Chart and Fans are Mad Online
The White Sox have a new seating chart on their website and fans are not happy about what that may mean for ticket prices.
Yankees sign former Red Sox pitcher Tyler Danish to minor league deal
The Yankees’ search for organizational bullpen depth has turned up a Danish. Tyler Danish, who spent last season with the Red Sox, reached agreement with the Yankees on a minor league contract Thursday, according to The Post’s Jon Heyman. The deal includes an invite to major league spring training. Danish, 28, appeared in 32 games as a reliever for the Red Sox last season and pitched to a 5.13 ERA and 1.29 WHIP. The Brandon, Fla., native began his professional career with the White Sox, who selected him in the second round of the 2013 draft.
Braves GM on risks of handing out early contract extensions
Rival fan bases cannot stand the Braves’ method of building its roster — extending core pieces early at potentially team-friendly rates. The most recent being Sean Murphy, who inked a six-year, $73 million deal worth just north of $12 million per year, which is inarguably a bargain for a player of his caliber. And that’s on top of the other contract extensions the club has handed out over the past few years.
Dylan Carlson set to break out in 2023? Would Eric Hosmer be a good fit? | Locked On Cardinals
Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson was selected as a breakout player for 2023, but what are expectations for him? Eric Hosmer is now a free agent, does he fit?
